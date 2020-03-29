Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/03/2020
Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia

 
 
29/03/2020

The women’s national football team of Vietnam still top Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for March, the Vietnam Football Federation said on March 28.

In the list, the Vietnamese team stand sixth in Asia and 35th in the world.

Over the past month, the country’s female footballers played four matches in the third qualifying round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with only one win and three losses.

Specifically, the team won 1 – 0 against Myanmar but lost 0 – 3 to the Republic of Korea, and 0 – 8 (first leg) and 1 – 2 (second leg) to Australia.


Despite a fall in the world rankings, with 1,657 points, they still sustain their leading position in Southeast Asia.

 

The other two of the region listed among the top 10 of Asia are Thailand (second in Southeast Asia, seventh in Asia, and 39 in the world) and Myanmar (third in Southeast Asia, 10th in Asia, and 45th in the world).

The US women’s national football team still rank No. 1 in the world, followed by Germany, France, the Netherland, Sweden and the UK.

As there won’t be any more international matches of FIFA tournaments from now to the end of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sporting events around the globe, the Vietnam women’s national football team’s only target now is to retain their title at the AFF Women’s Championship slated for late this year.

Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Depicting Hanoi in the midst of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the theme of a drawing contest initiated by Hanoi Sketching Group.

“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Following the international success of the song "Ghen Co Vy", known as “Jealous Coronavirus” in English, large numbers of foreign singers and bands globally have gone on to

Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Renowned sports website Sports442 has heaped praise on Le Thai Vu, an 11-year-old footballer who plays for HAGL JMG, following a string of phenomenal performances at youth level.

Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

A recent decision by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to delay this year’s ASEAN Club Championships to next year is set to greatly influence the schedule of Hanoi FC and HCM City FC - the two teams that represent Vietnam in the competition.

Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Book on Central Highlands culture published
Book on Central Highlands culture published
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).

Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

A national contest seeking talented dancers is scheduled to be held this October in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.

AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnam are likely to defend the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup later this year after the regional football governing body has announced the tournament will go ahead.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang – Vietnam has become the latest event postponed because of the COVID-19.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh has become the first Vietnamese artist to ever win the "big four" categories at the 2020 Cong Hien (Devotion) Music Awards, the organizers announced on March 25.

Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has honoured Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh as one of five ASEAN legends on its Facebook page.

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

To keep hát bội (classical drama) alive and introduce it to younger generations, a club in HCM City is offering online training from skilled artists. 

Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

A fund of VNĐ84 billion (US$3.6 million) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the central city in 2020.

Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Hai will have a chance to show the world and his Australian opponent exactly who he is when he competes in his fourth professional match at the Victory 8 event in Manila, the Philippines, in May.

Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus
Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Enterprises and members of the public have teamed up with the Government to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus, and Vietnamese artists and influencers are also getting involved in the fight.

