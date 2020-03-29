Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia

The women’s national football team of Vietnam still top Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for March, the Vietnam Football Federation said on March 28.

In the list, the Vietnamese team stand sixth in Asia and 35th in the world.

Over the past month, the country’s female footballers played four matches in the third qualifying round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with only one win and three losses.

Specifically, the team won 1 – 0 against Myanmar but lost 0 – 3 to the Republic of Korea, and 0 – 8 (first leg) and 1 – 2 (second leg) to Australia.



Despite a fall in the world rankings, with 1,657 points, they still sustain their leading position in Southeast Asia.

The other two of the region listed among the top 10 of Asia are Thailand (second in Southeast Asia, seventh in Asia, and 39 in the world) and Myanmar (third in Southeast Asia, 10th in Asia, and 45th in the world).

The US women’s national football team still rank No. 1 in the world, followed by Germany, France, the Netherland, Sweden and the UK.

As there won’t be any more international matches of FIFA tournaments from now to the end of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sporting events around the globe, the Vietnam women’s national football team’s only target now is to retain their title at the AFF Women’s Championship slated for late this year.

VNA