Writing contest launched about Russia

A writing contest is being held for people to express their love for Russia and its people.

TheSummer Palacein Saint Petersburg. - Photo baodulich.net

Launched by Quân Đội Nhân Dân (People's Army) newspaper, the contest entitled Nước Nga Trong Tim Tôi (Russia in My Heart) aims to popularise and promote the traditional and historic relationship between the two countries.

Entries can be a single essay or a series. Each series cannot surpass five essays. The limit for each essay is 2,000 words.

Former students and people who were in Russia to study and work are encouraged to write about their memories of Russia and its people as well.

Traditional solidarity and the multi-faceted assistance of the former Soviet Union for Vietnamese national resistance against the French and the Americans will be one of the main themes.

The great contributions of the leaders of the two countries and the two armies in building and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia need to be highlighted, according to the contest organisers.

The organisation will receive entries to November 30. The entries can be sent to the newspaper's head office at No 7 Phan Dinh Phung Street.

The award ceremony will be held on the establishment of Việt Nam People's Army on December 22.

The contest is held on the 70th celebration of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia. — VNS