Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 11:38:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Writing contest launched about Russia

 
 
05/05/2020    11:23 GMT+7

A writing contest is being held for people to express their love for Russia and its people. 

TheSummer Palacein Saint Petersburg. - Photo baodulich.net

Launched by Quân Đội Nhân Dân (People's Army) newspaper, the contest entitled Nước Nga Trong Tim Tôi (Russia in My Heart) aims to popularise and promote the traditional and historic relationship between the two countries. 

Entries can be a single essay or a series. Each series cannot surpass five essays. The limit for each essay is 2,000 words. 

Former students and people who were in Russia to study and work are encouraged to write about their memories of Russia and its people as well. 

Traditional solidarity and the multi-faceted assistance of the former Soviet Union for Vietnamese national resistance against the French and the Americans will be one of the main themes. 

 

The great contributions of the leaders of the two countries and the two armies in building and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia need to be highlighted, according to the contest organisers.

The organisation will receive entries to November 30. The entries can be sent to the newspaper's head office at No 7 Phan Dinh Phung Street. 

The award ceremony will be held on the establishment of Việt Nam People's Army on December 22. 

The contest is held on the 70th celebration of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia. — VNS

Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea

Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea

he Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) launched the photo contest Relive Your Korea Trip on April 29 to help people recall their trips to South Korea. 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

White easter lily is considered Queen of April thanks to its elegant look. During its blooming season, many young Hanoian ladies go down the street to take lovely photoshoots with the flower.

Vietnamese French musician Tri Nguyen honored at 18th Independent Music Awards
Vietnamese French musician Tri Nguyen honored at 18th Independent Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The song titled “Walking”, a co-compostion by Vietnamese-French pianist and zither artist Tri Nguyen and Canadian percussionist Graeme Drum won the World Beat Song title at the 18th Independent Music Awards (IMAs).

Drum dance of the Giay
Drum dance of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  20 giờ trước 

Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.

10th ASEAN Para Games cancelled
10th ASEAN Para Games cancelled
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/05/2020 

The Philippines has announced the cancellation of the 2020 ASEAN Para Games due to a lack of funding stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Flying kites - Happiness on a string
Flying kites - Happiness on a string
VIDEOicon  04/05/2020 

Colourful kites in sparkling sunlight with a backdrop of blue sky is truly a sight to behold and exudes a certain serenity. Such stunning scenes are soothing and relaxing for people of all ages.

With region conquered, middle-distance runner Thai sets sight on further glory
With region conquered, middle-distance runner Thai sets sight on further glory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/05/2020 

After watching her athlete sprint across the finish line first, coach Ho Thi Tu Tam burst into tears.

Marksman Vinh to skip SEA Games and aim for Olympics
Marksman Vinh to skip SEA Games and aim for Olympics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/05/2020 

Olympic champion shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh has announced he will not compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be held in Vietnam next year.

Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea
Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/05/2020 

he Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) launched the photo contest Relive Your Korea Trip on April 29 to help people recall their trips to South Korea. 

US magazine runs feature on composer Khac Hung and his global hit
US magazine runs feature on composer Khac Hung and his global hit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Billboard has published an article titled “Vietnam’s Khac Hung tells story behind his global hit, ‘Washing hand song’”, which praises composer Khac Hung for his contribution in standing with the community in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Comprehensive strategy for Vietnam’s movies to go global: it’s now or never
Comprehensive strategy for Vietnam’s movies to go global: it’s now or never
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Several Vietnamese movies bought by foreign film distributors have been screened in different countries, paving the way for Vietnam’s cinema to penetrate the global market. 

Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary
Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnamese and Indian experts on April 28 began restoration of a complex of towers considered the core area of the world cultural heritage site the My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam.

Hanoi FC midfielder refuses Thai League offers for Europe goal
Hanoi FC midfielder refuses Thai League offers for Europe goal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Thai newspaper Siam Sports has published an article which lavishes praise on Vietnamese midfielder Pham Duc Huy, stating that the Hanoi FC player has rejected the chance to join Chonburi FC in the Thai League 1 in favour of a move to Europe instead.

Ly Duc among Top 24 legendary bodybuilders of Asia
Ly Duc among Top 24 legendary bodybuilders of Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnamese muscleman Ly Duc has been named among 24 legendary bodybuilders from Asia, as announced by prestigious fitness magazine BodybuildingPro.

Billboard honours Vietnamese artists
Billboard honours Vietnamese artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/05/2020 

Singer Dang Mai Phuong has become the second Vietnamese singer to be named in Billboard chart with her performance of the original sound track for Trưng Vương (She-Kings) cinematic project. 

Easy-to-make egg masks for brighter skin
Easy-to-make egg masks for brighter skin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/05/2020 

Egg is a nutritious kind of food that is popular in daily diets. Yet, not many people know that egg is also a useful material for nurturing skin, which helps bring along bright, smooth and shiny skin.

Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month
26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/05/2020 

There have been 26 antiques stolen from four communal houses and pagodas in Hanoi during the past month.

Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79
Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/05/2020 

Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who created afrobeat with Fela Kuti, dies aged 79, his manager says.

Club chairman refutes claims he's fame-hungry
Club chairman refutes claims he's fame-hungry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/05/2020 

Despite being chairman of Quang Ninh Coal of the V.League 1, Pham Thanh Hung only became widely known after he gave VND3 billion (US$130,400)  of his own money as a reward to the national women's football team for winning

Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia
Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam futsal team have risen one step to rank 44th in the latest FIFA rankings.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 