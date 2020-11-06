Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show

The semi-finals of King of Rap, Vietnam's first competitive reality TV show seeking talented rappers, will be aired on Saturday.

Entitled Hồi Sinh (Revival), this 14th episode will feature 12 candidates who were eliminated in previous rounds but have been brought back to the competition after a public vote.

SpideyBoy, Chị Cả, Rica, Nhật Hoàng, Ngắn, Weeza, Dablo, Color, Right, Sóc Nâu, Captain, and Kenji received the most votes from public and will compete for one of three tickets to the finale.

Earlier, during the semi-finals in the 12th and 13th episodes which were aired on October 24 and 31, five candidates for the ‘King’ title were selected.

Ten contestants, divided into five groups battled for a ticket to the finale. Finally, the top five were selected, including RichChoi, ICD, Hieuthuhai, and two female rappers, Pháo and Tuimi.

In the final on November 14, eight finalists will compete for the ‘King’ title. Alongside a prize of VND1 billion (US$43,000), the winner will be supported by Def Jam Vietnam to produce a VND200 million ($8,600) music video.

In addition, the ‘King of Rap’ will represent Vietnam at Yo! MTV Raps Asia – a programme that presents music videos and interviews with rap stars, and live in-studio performances of Asian rappers.

Two King of Rap runner-ups will receive VND100 million ($4,300) each.

Alongside the performances of finalists, four mentors – LK, Lil'Shady, BigDaddy, and Datmaniac, will also take the stage.

Based on Show Me the Money of South Korea’s Mnet, King of Rap has been co-produced by the Vietnam Television and the Cat Tien Sa Media Group.

The show has been broadcast on VTV3 channel every Saturday since August 1. VNS