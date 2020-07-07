Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 22:31:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A proud history of needle and thread

08/07/2020    21:26 GMT+7

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only known as home of the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Tourism Complex but also as the birthplace of a whole host of talented people in the craft trade.

Centuries of fame have come the way of the delicate products created in Van Lam embroidery village.

Located at the entrance to the Tam Coc - Bich Dong Tourism Site in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, the village has long been a special destination for tourists to the province.

A proud history of needle and thread
Embroider artisans work in Minh Trang Company's showroom.

Nguyen Van Hoat, chairman of the Ninh Hai Commune People’s Committee, said there are some 1,200 households with 3,000 people in Van Lam Village, many of whom have maintained its traditional craft.

“Children here begin to embroider at the age of seven and villagers of 80 can still hold a needle and thread,” he told Việt Nam News. “In the past few years many people have switched to offering tourism services to earn a better living but still work with the craft in some way.”

Local people say embroidery skills have been handed down through the generations for over 700 years.

During the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400), royal tutor Tran Thu Do (1194-1264) trained his army in the Ninh Binh area and his wife Tran Thi Dung (1193-1259) opened classes for people to learn how to embroider.

A proud history of needle and thread
Embroidering requires great skills and cares.

Villagers then became specialists in embroidering royal costumes and costumes for rituals.

In 1910, under the French colonial time, brothers Dinh Ngoc Henh and Dinh Ngoc Xoan went to Hanoi to study French embroidery skills and then passed them on to the village folk.

The village's embroidery artisans have created more lace designs inspired by European tastes since then, according to artisan Vu Thi Hong Yen, owner of the Minh Trang Company.

A proud history of needle and thread
Embroidering skills around holes, which has been learnt from French in early 20th century. 

The local embroidery craft has grown into a selection of thousands of different items, including bedsheets, curtains, tablecloths, placemats, and interior décor items.

The village is now home to nine companies and dozens of workshops gathering together 700 households in the craft. Revenue from the trade each year reaches some VND80-90 billion (US$3.4 million-3.8 million).

Chairman Hoat said that Van Lam was now also combining handicrafts with tourism.

“You can see it along the road leading to Tam Coc - Bich Dong, where there are dozens of shops offering embroidery of various types, like paintings, clothes, and household items,” he said.

Embroidery was recognised by the province as a traditional handicraft in 2006 and in November 2007 the Vietnam Handicraft Villages Association included Van Lam among 12 embroidery trade villages in the country.

A proud history of needle and thread
Table cloth with embroidery patterns. 

Several village elders have earned the title “artisan”, including Chu Van Luong and Dinh Van Uynh, both of whom are over 80 years of age. Three local companies, meanwhile, have been praised for their services to the industry - Minh Trang, Pataco and An Loc.

“Our commune has introduced a policy of moving away from agriculture but not the homeland,” Hoat said. “Villagers have continued the craft in Van Lam while also offering tourism services.”

The province has set aside a large plot of land near Tam Coc - Bich Dong for a handicraft centre, where local people will be able to show off their embroidery skills and products.

Authorities, however, remain unsure of when the centre may open as there are still obstacles to address.

A proud history of needle and thread
An embroidery painting by artisan Vu Thanh Luan. 

Vu Thanh Luan, chairman of the village’s Artisans Association, has ten homestay rooms for guests, where they can experience local handicrafts as well as do sightseeing.

 

They can also try their hand at embroidering and take their creations home.

Maintaining tradition

Ninety per cent of Minh Trang company’s products are now for foreign markets.

“Our fashion items go to Japan, Australia and the UK, while our silk bedding products are sold in South Korea, France, and Spain,” owner Yen said.

A major challenge for the company is that many local people have moved away from tourism and sought jobs in industrial zones.

“We must maintain our team of experienced embroiderers and other skilled workers,” she explained. “If our young people leave, the craft will gradually disappear from our village.”

Her company has teamed up with a local vocational centre for several years to hold training classes for people, including the young, in other communes nearby.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, meanwhile, wreaked havoc on the industry, with overseas orders down by half.

“We have retained a skeleton staff to work on existing orders while we wait for brighter days,” Yen said.

One encouraging sign, however, is that more than a few people have taken up embroidery once again, having lost their jobs in tourism or at industrial zones during the social distancing measures introduced to tackle the pandemic.

“The traditional handicraft still has a role to play in our village,” she said. “It has given us a stable living and come to our rescue during the difficult days of COVID-19.”

She hopes the State and local authorities will be able to introduce policies favourable to companies like hers, so that they can continue to provide jobs while maintaining the culture and history of the area and the craft.

Dinh Thi Mai, who was born in the village and now runs a shop selling embroidery in Hang Gai Street in downtown Hanoi, said the artisans of Van Lam picked up techniques from the French but are now far superior in terms of designs.

“Many foreign customers place orders at my store and are surprised to receive goods that far exceed their expectations,” she said. “I’m very proud of the people in my homeland.”

A proud history of needle and thread
Embroidery handicraft brings stable income to locals in Van Lam Village. VNS Photos Doan Tung

After more than 20 years in the field, Luan feels fortunate to have been born into a family where a traditional handicraft is handed down.

His company’s products are mostly exported to Japan and France.

“Not being able to hand down the craft to the young of our village would be a great regret,” he said. “Our family continued to embroider even during the American bombings of North Vietnam, working under the light of oil lamps.”

The village’s products are more varied in form and artistic style than similar products from elsewhere, as the people of Van Lam combine traditional Vietnamese skills with French skills to make works of art.

“An artisan must have not only a good eye but also experience and passion to create striking products,” he said. “For example, in an embroidered painting of a rooster, the artisan must know where each coloured thread goes, how to make its feathers look shiny and colourful, and how to make its eyes brighter.”

The association, Luan said, is doing what it can to attract young people to the art so the tradition stays alive, like offering training courses, while tourism also represents a way forward. VNS

Le Huong & Ho Hoang

Artworks to be displayed in Ninh Binh

Artworks to be displayed in Ninh Binh

An exhibition featuring artworks that resulted from a creativity camp will begin at Tam Coc Centre in Hoa Lu District in the northern province of Ninh Bình today.  

Festival features Tam Coc in golden rice fields

Festival features Tam Coc in golden rice fields

Tourists are being lured to enjoy the golden fields by the mountains of Hoa Lu District at the start of the Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2019 which kicked off on Saturday.

 
 

Other News

.
Skilled hands make fabric come alive
Skilled hands make fabric come alive
FEATUREicon  07/07/2020 

Ho Van Tai of Tan Phu Trung Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is considered the last artisan producing embossed fabric pictures in Vietnam’s southern region, after 68 years in the craft.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  04/07/2020 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Fashioning shoes one step at a time
Fashioning shoes one step at a time
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

If you want to get to know the person you’re talking to, take a look at the shoes they’re wearing. They can tell a great deal about the elegance of the woman who chose them.

RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership scheduled to be signed this November, doors will soon open to attract more investment and swell Vietnam’s trade with international partners.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  01/07/2020 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  30/06/2020 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

Massive IP development worrisome
Massive IP development worrisome
FEATUREicon  29/06/2020 

In anticipation of the investment shift driven by the Covid-19 epidemic and the Sino-U.S. trade war, multiple industrial real estate developers are rolling up sleeves with their investment. 

Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
FEATUREicon  28/06/2020 

Despite the positive business results witnessed in the early months of the year, many listed companies have been cautious with their pre-tax profit targets.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The following is the full text of the Chairman’s Statement of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which was held on June 26 in the form of video conference.

Hanoi Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation
Hanoi Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The following is the full text of the ASEAN Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation and Supply Chain Connectivity in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which was adopted at the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive And Responsive ASEAN
ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive And Responsive ASEAN
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

ASEAN leaders adopted the ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive and Responsive ASEAN at the end of the 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.

EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
FEATUREicon  25/06/2020 

The National Assembly has passed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, ushering in a new economic, trade, and investment co-operation outlook for both Vietnam and the EU.

Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
FEATUREicon  25/06/2020 

In the first months of 2020, the office segment remained resilient in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City admit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
FEATUREicon  25/06/2020 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

With its long coastline, Vietnam has immense potential to develop its maritime economy. However, a multitude of issues related to pollution and waste need careful handling.

Institutional tweaks to open up EU investment
Institutional tweaks to open up EU investment
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

Although Vietnam’s adoption of trade and investment agreements with the European Union are expected to be a boon for Vietnam, it triggers a need for the country to continue intensifying regulatory reforms

Evaluating the regionwide race for overseas investment
Evaluating the regionwide race for overseas investment
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

Currently, there is a movement of foreign direct investment (FDI) capital flow from China to other countries, especially in the ASEAN  region.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 