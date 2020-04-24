Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 01:24:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons

 
 
24/04/2020    19:38 GMT+7

Graham Buckley first came to Vietnam as a volunteer in 2006 and soon fell in love with the country. 

He had signed up to teach swimming on Cham Island in the central province of Quang Nam, but the programme was cancelled and he transferred to work as an English teaching assistant in Hue.

“I didn’t really like working as an English teacher, but I loved Hue and Vietnam,” he told Việt Nam News. “As part of this work though I came to know Hue Children’s Shelter – which back then was a very different place.”

“There wasn’t adequate supervision, food or education. Many children were leaving the shelter without a full education and without any support, which led to a lot of difficulties,” he said.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
Graham Buckley (third from left) meets Vice Chairman of Thua Thien Hue Province, Nguyen Dung, and authorities in February. — Photo courtesy of Graham Buckley

He decided to start Hue Help to address these issues. Since then he spent his time between Hue and the UK before moving to the city in 2016 with his wife. 

Drowning is one of the top causes of death of children in Vietnam, with more children drowning here than any other country in Southeast Asia.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
Buckley at a lifeguard training for Laguna Lang Co Resort. — Photo courtesy of Graham Buckley

That’s why he focused on Hue Help’s Swimming for Safety programme on teaching local children to swim and learn water safety skills.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
Lifeguard Training for Laguna Lang Co Resort. — Photo courtesy of Graham Buckley

 “The World Health Organisation describes drowning as a ‘silent epidemic’ – and the WHO recommends teaching swimming and water safety to school-aged children to reduce the burden of drowning,” he said.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
He teaches first aid for a charity organisation. — Photo courtesy of Graham Buckley

To date, Hue Help has trained nearly 500 swimming teachers and more than 11,000 children.

Buckley admitted that there have been many challenges in terms of scheduling, funding and facilities.

“The winter can be too cold for swimming lessons in the facilities that are available – and the opposite is true in the summer!” he said.

The only time the organisation can effectively run swimming lessons is during the summer holidays in the early morning or late afternoon. 

“To make the programme work effectively, we have to work closely with communities and schools to plan the programme schedule very carefully,” he said.

Besides, funding for drowning prevention is scarce.

“We address this by raising awareness of the drowning issues in the community and showing that there are interventions that are proven to prevent drowning – just like a vaccine for a disease,” he said.

To overcome the problem of lacking proper facilities for swimming, the organisation uses thoroughly risk assessed open water sites where possible like lakes and the beach.

Buckley said the organisation has trained more than 10,000 children in open water but it can’t always find a suitable option for every area.

“I remember one time, a mother visited one of our rural swimming sites to ask if her son could join the swimming lessons,” Buckley recalled. “She told us how two of her daughters had recently drowned at the same time while playing in a river. She wanted to make sure the same thing never happened to her son.”

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
Buckley with a child from Hue Children’s Shelter on a summer trip organised by Hue Help. — Photo courtesy of Graham Buckley
 

 “We hear of drowning stories all the time and we know how tragically high the numbers are - but when we meet people who have been directly affected by it and hear about them tell their stories, it certainly makes it very real,” Buckley said.

Hue Help’s second programme is Hue Children’s Shelter, which is a social support centre run by Thua Thien Hue Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (DOLISA) – a home for children without parents or family that can care for them.

“Every child at the shelter has their own story,” Buckley said. "One example is Binh, who grew up with his mother at a social supporting centre, and was later transferred to Hue Children’s Shelter.

“He missed a lot of school in his early childhood and ended up dropping out of school at 15.

“Our team worked with him to explore options and helped him apply to a hospitality vocational school in Hoi An.

“He was successful, and after a year of study, he went on to get a job as a baker at a 5-star-resort in Hue."

Life in Hue 

“For me, Hue is a wonderful place to live,” he said. “I’m fascinated by the culture and history, I love the food, the people and I love how green the city is. Being able to head out of the city and swim in the river, visit the beach or cycle out in the countryside is really important to me.”

Even though he first visited Hue in 2006, he's still learning more about the city.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
Buckley's wedding photo with Vice President of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Doan, and his family. — Photo courtesy of Graham Buckley

 “I’ve seen a lot of changes in Hue over that period of time and there are a lot of exciting developments – but at the same time, Hue has escaped the rapid over-development that can sometimes occur in very fast-growing economies,” he said.

Like the rest of the world, Buckley hasn't escaped the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are currently unable to run our core drowning prevention programmes due to COVID-19, we will do all we can to continue to raise awareness about child drowning and the specific risks at this time,” he said.

“Our funding has also been affected,” he said. “It’s not possible to run conventional fundraising events at the moment, and many individuals and organisations have fewer funds available.

“We will continue to support drowning prevention efforts nationally as well as education at Hue Children’s Shelter, and ensure we are ready to restart and continue to grow our programmes in full at the earliest possible time.

This year, Hue Help plans to train 1,200 children to swim in Thua Thien Hue through its Swimming for Safety initiative in partnership with LuxDev.

In addition, it aims to run swimming programmes in Thanh Hoa Province, as well as support swimming teacher training at a national level in partnership with the Vietnam Aquatic Sports Association (VASA) and the Vietnam Sports Administration.

In Hanoi, working with the Department of Education and Training, the organisation plans to train 30 school teachers as water safety educators, who will then go on to train about 1,800 school children in vital water safety skills.  VNS

Le Huong   

Parents worry about life skill lessons at school

Parents worry about life skill lessons at school

Many teachers are not trained to teach life skills, but still give the lessons at school.

PISA results show Vietnamese students good at academics, bad at soft skills

PISA results show Vietnamese students good at academics, bad at soft skills

The absence of Vietnam in this year’s PISA ranking shows that students are equipped with academic knowledge, but lack experience and life skills.

 
 

Other News

.
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
FEATUREicon  23/04/2020 

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Evolving demand and supply chain norms
Evolving demand and supply chain norms
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

In early February, in the minds of most of us, COVID-19 was still a China-specific problem. Yet, the strict lockdown imposed early in China generated rapidly unprecedented chaos in global supply chains. 

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

Solar power to boom after Decision 13
Solar power to boom after Decision 13
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg on encouraging mechanisms for solar power development in Vietnam sets the deadline of December 31 for solar systems of any scale to attain a certificate of delivery and enjoy the feed-in tariff 2 (FiT2) rate, 

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 