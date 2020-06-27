Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 18:52:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age

 
 
27/06/2020    17:39 GMT+7

The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.

Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age hinh anh 1

An overview of the ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age on June 26

The following is the full text of the statement:

The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age was held on 26 June 2020 via videoconferencing. The Special Session was chaired by H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Viet Nam, in his capacity as the Chairman of ASEAN and was attended by Leaders of ASEAN Member States. H.E. Mme. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Viet Nam; the Right Honourable Jacinda Arden, Prime Minister of New Zealand, Dr. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and H.E Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN were keynote speakers at the Special Session.

The ASEAN Leaders reiterated ASEAN’s steadfast commitment and staunch efforts to promoting gender equality and empowerment of all women, towards realizing an inclusive, people-oriented, people-centred ASEAN Community, as reflected in the ASEAN Charter, the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025.

The Leaders welcomed valuable opinions shared by the keynote speakers on the importance of and the way forward to facilitate women’s active participation and contribution to ASEAN Community building efforts, as well as enhancing the crucial role of women in peace, stability and sustainable development in the digital age.

The Leaders emphasized ASEAN’s continued commitment to implement the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. The Leaders took this opportunity to join the world in commemorating the 25th and 20th anniversary of the adoption of these milestone documents on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The Leaders recalled the Joint Statement on Promoting Women Peace and Security in ASEAN and the ASEAN Declaration on the Gender-Responsive Implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goals adopted at the 31st ASEAN Summit in 2017 and further reaffirmed their support for the women peace and security agenda to be prioritized in ASEAN’s cooperation policies and programmes, as well as encouraged the enhanced roles of women in peace processes such as conflict prevention and resolution, post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The Leaders committed to providing support to cooperation initiatives on women empowerment, gender equality, promotion and protection of the rights of women and girls through, among others, the active works of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Women (AMMW), the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC), ASEAN Committee on Women (ACW), the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network (AWEN), and ASEAN Women for Peace Registry (AWPR).

 

The Leaders reaffirmed their need to leverage ASEAN-led mechanisms and cooperation with development partners to support the implementation of regional commitments in advancing the women, peace and security agenda; to continue addressing issues that hinder greater women empowerment such as poverty, discrimination, gender inequality, social injustice, armed conflicts, economic, and social exclusion of persons and communities vulnerable to and at risk of radicalisation, violent extremism, and terrorism; and to contribute to achieving economic progress, and enabling social development and longstanding peace and prosperity in the region.

The Leaders underscored the importance of enhancing welfare and development of all women and children in ASEAN, improving their access to opportunities and responding to emerging challenges as a result of the rapid development of science and technology, in particular, the 4th Industrial Revolution and the digital transformation.

The Leaders further dedicated to promote human resource development and capacity building to further strengthen opportunities for women in frontier technologies and innovation, especially in relation to smart factories, digital value chains, digital inclusion and digital literacy, including by creating greater opportunity for women’s access to digital education, skills and tools, women’s financial inclusion and up-skilling and re-skilling of the women workforce, promoting STEM education for women and girls, and enabling environment for women micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Leaders committed to enabling conducive conditions for inclusive and sustained economic growth, decent work for all, taking into account different levels of national development and capacities.

The Leaders agreed that, during the challenging time of COVID-19, addressing gender inequality and upholding women’s rights as well as preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence are essential to responding effectively to the pandemic’s multi-sectoral impacts, to recovering faster and building a better future. In this regard, they urged governments and all relevant stakeholders to consciously mainstream the need of womens and girls’ concerns in their efforts and place women’s leadership and contributions at the heart of the COVID-19 response, resilience, and post-pandemic recovery efforts.

The Leaders agreed to enhance regional platforms in order to promote equitable opportunities, participation and effective engagement of women in the development and implementation of ASEAN policies and programmes;

The Leaders also agreed to strengthen existing mechanisms and technical capacity of ASEAN Member States’ relevant agencies to promote gender equality, women’s empowerment, gender mainstreaming and child-centred approach in planning, programming, implementation, monitoring and evaluation processes at all levels in the region.

The Leaders underlined that ensuring achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls will significantly contribute to the effective realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), where no one will be left behind. In this connection, they reaffirmed their commitment to the ASEAN Declaration on the Gener Responsive Implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goals for realizing full potential and sustainable development, to ensure women and girls enjoy equal access to quality education and health care, economic resources and political participation as well as equal opportunities with men and boys for employment, leadership and decision-making at all levels.

The Leaders stated their strong dedication to gender mainstreaming and women’s empowerment in the post-2025 vision of the ASEAN Community and its associated Blueprints in all pillars.

The Leaders expressed their appreciation the special guests and keynote speakers for their valued contribution to the Special Session, and stated ASEAN’s commitment and readiness to further strengthen collaboration with the United Nations, ASEAN’s external partners, regional and international organisations in advancing the roles of women and girls and empowering them to fully and effectively respond to opportunities and challenges of the digital age./.

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
FEATUREicon  25/06/2020 

The National Assembly has passed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, ushering in a new economic, trade, and investment co-operation outlook for both Vietnam and the EU.

Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
FEATUREicon  25/06/2020 

In the first months of 2020, the office segment remained resilient in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City admit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
FEATUREicon  25/06/2020 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

With its long coastline, Vietnam has immense potential to develop its maritime economy. However, a multitude of issues related to pollution and waste need careful handling.

Institutional tweaks to open up EU investment
Institutional tweaks to open up EU investment
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

Although Vietnam’s adoption of trade and investment agreements with the European Union are expected to be a boon for Vietnam, it triggers a need for the country to continue intensifying regulatory reforms

Evaluating the regionwide race for overseas investment
Evaluating the regionwide race for overseas investment
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

Currently, there is a movement of foreign direct investment (FDI) capital flow from China to other countries, especially in the ASEAN  region.

Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  23/06/2020 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
FEATUREicon  21/06/2020 

Journalism can be a very dangerous job, especially for war correspondents who often put their own lives on the line as they report the news.

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  20/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

Resources that need conserving
Resources that need conserving
FEATUREicon  18/06/2020 

Statistics show that the electricity demand is growing at a rate three times higher than that of the electricity output supplied to the market. 

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
FEATUREicon  16/06/2020 

If you like to dive into reefs, kayak in bays, hire a motorbike to explore, or just lounge on a beach, Phu Quoc Island is what you are looking for.

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
FEATUREicon  12/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  11/06/2020 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  09/06/2020 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam’s early efforts to weather the COVID-19 storm have helped its economy to reopen much sooner than others, with many sectors that have suffered badly from the outbreak – from retail to finance –now recovering with poise.    

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Chance of a lifetime
Chance of a lifetime
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Would the movement of the international capital flow together with the re-arrangement of the global supply chain since the start of the Sino-U.S. trade war and especially under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 