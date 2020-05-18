Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 01:55:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19

 
 
19/05/2020    21:24 GMT+7

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

Scott Hammel is an international student advisor at California State University, Fullerton. He has a personal connection with Vietnam, as he lived and worked in the country from 2011 to 2012 and has a beautiful half-Vietnamese daughter. He kept a close eye on the COVID-19 situation in the country throughout the crisis.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Scott Hammel and his daughter (Photo: Scott Hammel)

Scott and his daughter Maia had a two-month holiday in Vietnam just recently in summer 2019. Shortly after returning home he heard for the first time about a strange respiratory disease breaking out in China and spreading to neighbouring countries, including Vietnam. He felt a huge sense of relief that he had left already, but has now changed his mind after seeing how the outbreak has been handled.

“When the virus started to spread outside of China in January my first thought was ‘I’m glad we returned to the US.’ Now I’m wishing we had stayed in Vietnam,” Scott told the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam’s approach to tackling the coronavirus epidemic has been in large part determined by its system of government and its citizens’ willingness to make sacrifices for the overall well-being of society.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 hinh anh 2

“My personal opinion is that Vietnam’s approach has been very effective and Western countries would do well to re-evaluate the ‘society vs individual’ balance,” says Scott Hammel (Photo: Scott Hammel)

Indeed, most Vietnamese people are willing to cooperate with the Government in dealing with the pandemic, due to the Government’s consistent approach of putting people’s well-being before economic benefits.

The approach was affirmed in a report from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented to the national cadres conference in Hanoi on April 23 to discuss the COVID-19 fight and identify measures for socioeconomic stabilisation and development. The report restated Vietnam’s consistent view that “fighting the pandemic is like fighting a war”. In response to the appeal from the Party and the PM, people and soldiers at home and abroad came together to fight COVID-19, according to the report. Vietnam’s approach could be summarised as “prioritising prevention”, “locking out external risks, zoning epidemic-hit areas and stopping it from spreading, using effective treatment,” and, most importantly, “accepting short-term economic losses to protect people’s health.”

“Vietnam is a leading example for countries to study and follow,” said Japanese American Krista Aoki. “As an outsider, (I saw that) it’s clear Vietnam chooses a people-first approach - take care of the people first, worry about the economy later.”

 

Vietnam had recorded zero fatalities as of May 18, making it stand apart from many countries around the world, where the number of infections is in the thousands or even tens of thousands, and fatalities are high. 

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 hinh anh 3

As at May 18, 260 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam had been given the all-clear, raising the country’s recovery rate to over 80 percent (Photo: National Hospital for Tropical Diseases)

Praising Vietnam’s achievements in its fight against the virus, Amy Searight, Senior Advisor and Director of the Southeast Asia Programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said: “Vietnam launched a rapid and aggressive response to the coronavirus outbreak that so far has been highly successful, with zero reported deaths.”

She attributed the success to the country’s social mobilization, saying “the ability of the Communist Party of Vietnam to mobilize society has been on full display through clear public messaging, the ability to isolate individuals with symptoms and track their second- and third-hand contacts, the quarantining of incoming travellers, and the enlistment of medical students, retired doctors, and nurses.”

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 hinh anh 4

Foreign media praises Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 control (Photo: VNA)

Given the complicated development of COVID-19 around the world, with 4.8 million affected and deaths totalling 316,000, Vietnam, with 320 cases of infection, including 180 imported cases, has been one of only a few highlights in the global fight against the deadly coronavirus. The achievements and joint efforts of both the Government and the people of Vietnam have been praised by international media and organisations./.VNA

The world in the post-Covid-19 era

The world in the post-Covid-19 era

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.  

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

 
 

Other News

.
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

It's been more than 50 years since President Ho Chi Minh passed away and school children still learn his poems, his biography and about his minimalist lifestyle. 

Vietnam stands firm amid Covid-19 outbreak
Vietnam stands firm amid Covid-19 outbreak
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 infections in the community for more than 30 days. Quarantine has been lifted in high-risk areas and social distancing measures relaxed. 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  16/05/2020 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  15/05/2020 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  12/05/2020 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  08/05/2020 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  07/05/2020 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/05/2020 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 