Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 22:06:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns

 
 
25/05/2020    19:50 GMT+7

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Countries must grapple with the challenge of tackling crises efficiently in the short run without hampering long-term prospects.

Vietnam is highly reliant on external demand and the export capabilities of foreign-invested enterprises - PHOTO: THANH HOA

Covid-19 has inflicted far more widespread and serious damage on many national economies and the global economy than any recent pandemic. There are several reasons for this.

First, Covid-19 spreads the most rapidly in the 10 major economies—the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Italy, Brazil and Canada.

Second, Covid-19 erupts when the global economy enters a vulnerable phase. Global growth in 2019 was only 2.9%, the lowest since the financial crisis in 2008-2009.

Third, Covid-19 has spread around the world. As its epicenter shifts, economies enter lockdowns one by one. Uncertainty prevails.

Fourth, the global economy is more connected than ever. When the healthcare crisis erupts, forcing countries to enter a partial or complete phase of quarantine, flows of labor, investment (direct and indirect), production materials and goods face disruption.

Fifth, the vulnerability of the global economy is reflected in both growth figures and structural issues facing major economies. The U.S., Japan, the U.K. and many G20 countries are plagued by serious budget deficits and sky-high public debt. Consequently, they have little room for fiscal and monetary stimulus when the pandemic rages.

Sixth, a global downturn entails global solutions. However, the world is deeply divided, prompting some observers to predict a “new cold war” with the U.S., China and Russia grappling with conflicts regarding their strategic interests. The U.K. has left the European Union (EU), aggravating the fractures in this community.

In short, the global economy will be in a crisis in 2020. The extent and duration of the crisis depend on how fast and efficiently each country responds and the efficacy of global coordination. The most pressing need at present is to use all the resources available to swiftly and effectively prevent the healthcare crisis from escalating into an economic crisis and a financial crisis.

Vietnam’s case

To tackle the global downturn effectively, it is important to understand the main attributes of Vietnam’s economy.

There are several challenges.

First, the economy is highly reliant on external demand and the export capabilities of foreign-invested enterprises. Consequently, Vietnam’s economy is vulnerable to a global crisis. Over 50% of the country’s GDP may be plagued by the pandemic and the economic storm.

Second, Vietnam is dependent on trade. Its key export markets have been adversely affected by the pandemic and have entered partial or complete lockdowns.

Third, Vietnam receives one of the world’s highest amounts of foreign direct investment (FDI) per capita. A global crisis will slow FDI inflows and many existing FDI projects will slash capacity or cease operations. The contributions of FDI in terms of job creation, industrial production, export, tax payments and GDP will fall drastically.

Fourth, Vietnam’s supporting industries are not well-developed, so it is dependent on imports. When the global supply chain is obstructed, many firms in Vietnam, domestic or otherwise, will lack inputs and may have to trim capacity or retrench employees.

Fifth, tourism and related services (hospitality, food and beverages, as well as transport) have enjoyed brisk growth and claimed a significant share of the economy (about 10% of GDP). The pandemic has hit them severely.

Vietnam also enjoys certain advantages.

First, Vietnam’s economy has grown well over the past three years. The rate of public debt has fallen, the exchange rate remains stable and inflation is low.

Second, public debt has fallen to merely 56.1% of GDP. Government bond yields are relatively low. These conditions offer scope for fiscal stimulus, the most effective and appropriate macroeconomic response to the current crisis.

Unlike in developed economies, interest rates in Vietnam remain high and can be cut. However, since this is a crisis affecting the real economy rather than finance, lower interest rates will not work wonders and cannot be considered an essential policy instrument.

Policy responses

By virtue of its comprehensive efforts to combat Covid-19, Vietnam has managed to keep the disease under control. Even then, the country faces three fundamental types of shocks.

- Healthcare shocks: The number of infected cases has increased, the number of people in quarantine has soared, schools and borders closed and movement is restricted.

- Economic shocks: They include demand shocks (consumption, especially that relating to services and durable goods, has fallen) and supply shocks (supply chains are disrupted, input inventories cannot maintain capacity, and employees fall sick, face quarantine or lost jobs).

- Expectation shocks: As the global situation worsens, the public and enterprises are pessimistic about future prospects, so they have adjusted their consumption, production and investment accordingly. If the situation is bleak enough, pessimism may trigger a chain collapse or massive money withdrawal.

Confronted with these shocks, the Government should embrace transparency and consistency in its responses.

First, intervention should be sector-specific, depending on the importance and vulnerability of each industry. It is important to guard against a short list of policies.

Second, intervention should be timely. In this emergency, tardy responses may cause firms to be in trouble or even bankrupt.

Third, intervention should be market-based to avoid distortions and detrimental precedents.

Fourth, the time frame for each policy should be clear and based on the situation.

The unpredictability of Covid-19, as well as its uncertain impacts, means that nobody can know for sure. The idea is to accept imperfection. Sometimes, there is a need to forego the first best option and accept the second best option, which, while not optimal under normal circumstances, is the most appropriate and feasible response to the pandemic.

Given a severe economic downturn, an appropriate and prompt response will play an important role in helping enterprises survive.

The system of economic stimulus policies comprises several components.

- Macroeconomic policies include fiscal and monetary policies, as well as those pertaining to investment and trade. These are overarching responses that leave impacts on the entire economy.

- Some policies seek to support consumers, employees and producers.

- Some policies seek to help sectors susceptible to the deleterious effects of the pandemic.

- Some policies seek to support localities that need to channel the most resources into disease prevention (this is based on the number of people who are sick or under quarantine and whether the localities are in the front line of the battle against Covid-19).

When the pandemic continues to haunt the world, there are several factors of consideration for Vietnam’s macroeconomic policies.

While the disease is under control in Vietnam and economic activities can resume in phases, the world, especially many major economies, is still battered by the pandemic and global economic activities may be disrupted.

The priority is to implement public health measures to continue keeping the disease in check. Economic policies should move in tandem with these public health measures, so that these efforts will be financially feasible (by virtue of sufficient resources) and socially acceptable (with ample support for those affected).

There are several areas of focus.

- There should be more investment and spending in public health so that the system can improve its capacity, promptly respond to the needs of patients who require intensive care, and deal with other diseases.

- Poor households prone to financial hardship should receive prompt support, so that there will be a social consensus in the fight against Covid-19.

- Sectors and enterprises severely hampered by the disease should be given support via fiscal and monetary policies.

In the period following Covid-19, macroeconomic policy goals should be adjusted accordingly.

The aim will shift from crisis management to economic stimulus. The priority will be to nurture a recovery and restructure the economy in line with new developments. Several goals should be fulfilled.

- Demand should be fueled in the non-State sector (consumption, as well as domestic and foreign investment). Monetary policies will play a crucial role while fiscal policies need to be tightened (while still adhering to the road map for implementation and disbursement of public investment).

- Policies should help enterprises recover quickly.

- Macroeconomic stability will be essential for restoring growth.

- A post-pandemic economic restructuring effort should be launched, including drastic institutional reforms. SGT

 

Vu Thanh Tu Anh (Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management)

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s automation future at work
Vietnam’s automation future at work
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Are robots coming to take Vietnamese jobs? Are iPads invading Vietnamese workplaces? 

From small teen to “natural born killer”: A Vietnamese boxer’s journey to Tokyo Olympics
From small teen to “natural born killer”: A Vietnamese boxer’s journey to Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong is proud to be heading to Tokyo next year after defeating the renowned Chatchai-decha Butdee from Thailand in the Olympics qualifiers in Jordan in March, 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  22/05/2020 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
FEATUREicon  20/05/2020 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

It's been more than 50 years since President Ho Chi Minh passed away and school children still learn his poems, his biography and about his minimalist lifestyle. 

Vietnam stands firm amid Covid-19 outbreak
Vietnam stands firm amid Covid-19 outbreak
FEATUREicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 infections in the community for more than 30 days. Quarantine has been lifted in high-risk areas and social distancing measures relaxed. 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  16/05/2020 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  15/05/2020 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  12/05/2020 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  08/05/2020 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  07/05/2020 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/05/2020 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 