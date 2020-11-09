Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 08:03:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 
Comments to the 13th Party Congress:

Digital transformation to realize Vietnamese aspirations

11/11/2020    07:00 GMT+7

Accelerating the digital transformation process is considered to be an important premise for Vietnam to realize the opportunities brought by the industrial revolution 4.0.

In the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, building the 2021-2030 Strategy, the strong development of science, technology and innovation to create a breakthrough to improve competitiveness of the economy is emphasized.

According to experts, to develop rapidly and sustainably, it is necessary to rely mainly on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

To not fall behind

According to a report by IDC, last year the world spent $1.18 trillion on digital transformation. In 2020, this market will expand by 67% to nearly $20 trillion, and by 2025 the digital economy is expected to contribute 24.3% to global GDP. Today, digital transformation has become a specific action for each country and each business if they do not want to lag behind.

Digital transformation is an irresistible trend in the world and Vietnam is not an exception. Accelerating the digital transformation process is considered to be an important premise for Vietnam to realize the opportunities brought by the industrial revolution 4.0. Experts say that, in this general development trend, all businesses and organizations must accept the change.

Chuyển đổi số để hiện thực hóa khát vọng Việt Nam hùng cường

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (middle): Malaysia is creating a new ecology to attract stakeholders from key economies

The fact shows that digital transformation is a powerful development engine for countries. During a visit to Vietnam's technology firms in August last year, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shared experience in successful digital transformation. Accordingly, Malaysia is creating a new ecosystem to attract stakeholders related to the key economies. In addition, Malaysia is preparing infrastructure, knowledge, capabilities and human resources for industrial revolution 4.0.

"By 2025-2026, Malaysia can implement four national goals, including: Increasing labor efficiency, raising investment and contribution to GDP, improving innovation capacity and having more human resources with high skills", Mr. Mahathir Mohamad said.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s forecast, in the near future, 3 out of 4 people will lose their jobs due to outdated skills. Therefore, Vietnamese people need to know digital technology, digital thinking, and how to live, work and communicate to reach a digital level.

Digital transformation brings about many benefits such as reducing operating costs, reaching more customers in a longer time, and leaders making decisions faster and more accurately thanks to a transparent and timely reporting system. Thus, the operational efficiency and competitiveness of organizations and businesses are improved.

Experts say that the most important factor driving the digital economy, thereby changing the way we produce, the way we work, is none other than Vietnamese digital enterprises. Using technology to solve Vietnamese problems, and from the cradle of Vietnam, these technology firms will go global. The revolution of all-people digital start-ups and digital technology universalization will help Vietnam digitize its economy quickly.

The direction of local businesses

According to Mr. Lam Viet Tung, IT - Telecom consultant for Vodafone Ziggo (Netherlands), digital transformation appeared in 2013, when the sales of retail stores in the US during Christmas and New Year holiday fell 50% and online sales through the Internet increased 81% compared to three years earlier.

By not writing letters on paper but texting, sending email over the phone and the Internet, the traditional post office almost went bankrupt. Sony Walkman has dominated the music market since 1979, and then overslept on its victory and had to stop production in 2010 when digital devices such as iPod, iPhone and Samsung smartphone came out. And the name Sony kept fading.

Chuyển đổi số để hiện thực hóa khát vọng Việt Nam hùng cường

Mr. Lam Viet Tung: Digital transformation is the inevitable direction of businesses that want to exist in the next 10 years

 

Netflix has no telecom infrastructure but has successfully developed on-demand movie-watching services around the world by accommodating a huge number of movie-watching customers. Netflix with the usual software over the Internet has been successful. Booking.com in the Netherlands can decide hotel prices in Venice, London, Paris ... According to Wikipedia, this website with 43 languages has a list of 148,000 destinations in 228 countries and territories around the world. Every day, more than 1.5 million rooms are reserved on the site.

"Why are Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Booking, Grab ... successful? Do they capture digital technologies that are the trends of the times and know how to apply digital technologies creatively in their business? Digital transformation is a challenge but an inevitable direction for businesses that want to survive in the next 10 years," said Mr. Lam Viet Tung.

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa, FPT Group’s CEO, said: “The world is changing every second with an explosion of new innovations and new technologies. Therefore, in order to survive and thrive, businesses need to rapidly innovate with technology, digital transformation towards building digital operating models and beyond, digital enterprises."

Chuyển đổi số để hiện thực hóa khát vọng Việt Nam hùng cường

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa: Enterprises need to rapidly innovate with technology, digital transformation...

Universalizing digital skills

According to the Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, the digital technology - digital transformation - digital economy - digital era is an irreversible process because this is a global trend. "With the emergence of industrial revolution 4.0, the world is near the point of the digital transition. This is an opportunity for Vietnam to realize its aspiration of building a mighty Vietnam.

As a person dedicated to promoting digital transformation in Vietnam, Mr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT President, emphasized that the transformation of the 4th industrial revolution will determine the destiny, the future of each individual, family, organization, and country. This is the aspiration to prosperity in a mighty country. "Digital transformation is not just about upgrading the information system, innovating, enhancing activities to work more quickly, but most importantly, converting people, building new digital skills and capabilities."

Digital transformation cannot be done without digital leadership, digital management, and digital staff. Training enterprises and organizations need to work closely to organize certified training programs.

The economy, workforce, and training need to be restructured. “We need digital skills for digital transformation. This should be implemented early by popularizing skills, using machines and digital tools to work more efficiently, and at the same time bring the level of automation in production processes", Mr. Truong Gia Binh said.

According to Mr. Binh, humanity is entering the digital age when all organizations will become digital organizations, all leaders will become digital leaders, all spending will become digital spending. “Even each person will be a digital business. Anyone who doesn't perform digital transformation, he/she will ‘die’. Digital transformation or death!”

"The world understands that there is a great transition from the real world to the virtual world. Reality and virtual world become one. Each of us will radically change the way we work, communicate, and entertain. Retail will become digital retail. All organizations are digital organizations. Leaders will also become digital leaders,” said the FPT Chairman.

Thai Khang

Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution

Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Some foreign automobile manufacturers and car part producers are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. Will Vietnam take advantage of the opportunity to become a production base in the region?

Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&amp;As
Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

How to attract talent
How to attract talent
FEATUREicon  10/11/2020 

VietNamNet introduces an article by National Assembly Deputy Le Thanh Van on the draft national strategy to attract and use talents, which can be seen as comments to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
FEATUREicon  09/11/2020 

Many experts are questioning whether President Joe Biden's policy will be different from former President Barack Obama’s.

Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
FEATUREicon  08/11/2020 

A handmade paper postcard is priced at VND20,000 in Vietnam, but it can be sold for a price 10 times higher on Amazon. Putting Vietnam’s products on sale on marketplaces is the way to penetrate the US market quickly.

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
FEATUREicon  08/11/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

The first session of the National Assembly's discussion on the socio-economic situation that was broadcast live yesterday attracted the attention of voters and people nationwide.

A tough road awaits the new US President
A tough road awaits the new US President
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

Any newly-elected US President will have to face two great challenges. The first is to deal with the problem between pandemic control and socio-economic development. The second is how to close the division and strengthen solidarity within America.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/11/2020 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 