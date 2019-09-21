Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 21:33:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process

 
 
14/04/2020    21:28 GMT+7

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

grounds for new hope to unfreeze fdi process

South Korean-run Everpia JSC, which boasts the famous bedding brand Everon, is feeling the impact of the virus pandemic due to postponements in raw material supply holding up its operations in Vietnam.

Lee Jae Eun, 56-year-old CEO of Everpia JSC, seems to have more grey hairs, thinking about solutions for the situation. “Compared to travel and hospitality, COVID-19 has had a more limited impact on our business. However, the outbreak has certainly delayed our raw material procurement schedule from suppliers abroad,” he told VIR.

“We have managed to mitigate the procurement issue early on thanks to our management team’s efforts and the support of our trusted suppliers. We continue to develop preventive measures to possible risks in the future, including seeking alternative material sources, and assessing possible scenarios in regards to financial stress on the company.”

Everpia now operates three factories in Vietnam. Its distribution system in the country has expanded continuously from 154 agents in 2008 to around 400 now. While the South Korean investor has expanded its business in Vietnam in the last year by opening a new business of curtains and blinds to meet the local demand for high-quality and affordable products, the company is being forced to postpone the next investment steps, focusing instead on developing preventive measures to possible risks in the future.

Overcast picture

South Korea is not the only foreign investor affected by this economic slowdown, be it in Vietnam or further afield. Many others from Japan, Singapore, the United States, and Europe, which are Vietnam’s biggest foreign investors, are in the same situation, thus inevitably changing Vietnam’s foreign direct investment (FDI) picture into a negative one.

“Restrictions on immigration will cause significant impacts on FDI in Vietnam. Foreign investors will have to delay their business in the country, causing more risks regarding their plans of investment, expansion, and launching new products,” said Kim Jae Hong, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), in the first three months of 2020 Vietnam lured in $8.55 billion in registered FDI, equaling 79 per cent compared to the same period last year. The decline comes from the impact of the coronavirus.

Except for the Singaporean-invested $4 billion liquefied natural gas-fired power plant licensed in January, newly-pledged FDI from other projects hit only over $1.5 billion. FDI for capital expansion also fell 18 per cent.

This is considered among the lowest falls since the SARS pandemic, which also pulled down Vietnam’s FDI attraction at the time. In the same period of 2019, the country saw a record in FDI pledged in the first quarter in the last three years, with total FDI reaching $10.8 billion, up 86.2 per cent on-year.

The MPI in a recent report sent to the government blamed the fall to a halt of trips, investment conferences, and forums by potential foreign investors to seek business opportunities during the period. “Newcomers hesitate to make investment decisions, while existing ones postpone any capital increase for their projects,” it said.

Specifically, FDI in processing and manufacturing significantly decreased in the first quarter of 2020. Unlike the last months of 2019, when when the sector often made up about over 70 per cent of Vietnam’s total registered FDI, since the beginning of this year, the ratio fell to about 31.5 per cent to around $2.7 billion, compared to 77.7 per cent and $8.4 billion in the same period last year.

A survey of IHS Markit and Nikkei released in early March also outlined the decline. Accordingly, the Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell below the 50.0 no-change mark in February, signalling a deterioration in business conditions, marking it the first decline for over four years. The survey blamed the fall on shortages of necessary inputs and scarcity of new orders.

In February, about 10 per cent of businesses had to scale down their production. The situation deteriorated in the first two weeks of March, when the rate increased to 15 per cent, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. As a result, thousands of workers found themselves unemployed, with the majority coming from foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs).

Even giant manufacturers like Samsung, Honda, Toyota, and Ford are now suffering. Last week, Ford Vietnam announced a temporary halt of its factory in the northern province of Hai Duong for several weeks, with the reopening time depending on the outbreak situation.

 

The situation is getting worse because of the serious developments of the outbreak. Many FIEs in the most attractive sectors such as processing and manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism are temporarily closing their doors or downsizing operations.

Realty and sci-tech are the other sufferers, with little new investment being made during the period. As a result, FDI in property is three times lower while the figure in sci-tech is nearly halved against the corresponding period in 2019, reaching $263.9 million and $229 million, respectively.

On the service front, lodging and food services witnessed foreign investment dropping over two times on-year, while that in other services fell twofold, blamed on the suspension and lockdown of tourism and entertainment services nationwide to battle the virus outbreak.

The Ministry of Transport estimates total initial losses of over VND30 trillion ($1.3 billion) among domestic air carriers from flight cancellations and postponements. At the government’s March media briefing, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said that the country faced a two-digit drop in the number of tourist arrivals, leading to a $7 billion loss for the tourism industry.

Although services is an emerging sector among foreign investors – especially those from South Korea, Japan, and Singapore – no international investors have made any new investments at this time.

In 2003, Vietnam faced a hard plunge in FDI when the country was hit by the SARS pandemic. This time COVID-19 has been making even more serious global impacts, and FDI is not an exception.

Future hopes

Vietnam and other countries around the world are taking strong and concrete measures to fight the global health crisis. Many nations in Asia, the EU, and the Americas have created blockades, closed border gates, or enforced curfews. This will exert more serious negative impacts on FDI attraction in the long term unless the virus is brought under control in the short term.

Nicolas Audier, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, which has over 1,000 members in the country, said, “The international travel bans introduced in Vietnam, Europe, and elsewhere are, we hope, a short-term measure and that the virus can be brought under control as soon as possible. While it could have an impact on foreign companies and investment here, all of us doing business in Vietnam need to put the health and wellbeing of the public first.”

While facing another possible slowdown in FDI attraction, investment shifts among international giants to Vietnam might rekindle hope for the Southeast Asian nation, proving it a safe destination amid the health crisis. Recently, Samsung Electronics has said that it would temporarily move some smartphone production to Vietnam from South Korea after another of its South Korean staff tested positive for COVID-19, forcing it to close a factory.

In another development, Fast Retailing, which operates multiple fashion brands including UNIQLO, GU, and Theory and is the world’s third-largest manufacturer and retailer of private-label apparel, is going to open more stores in Vietnam despite the pandemic, with a new UNIQLO store in Ho Chi Minh City this summer.

In an effort to support businesses in times of difficulty, the Vietnamese government in early March issued Directive No.11/CT-TTg on urgent tasks and solutions to help enterprises affected by the pandemic. The government is planning to issue incentives in the form of tax breaks as well as delayed tax payments and land-use fees. Thus far, the State Bank of Vietnam has already cut interest rates from February.

Warrick Cleine, chairman of KPMG Vietnam, said that business leaders have an obligation to learn how to do business with a new set of rules. “The worst thing we can do is stop business and delay business decisions. Business should keep moving forward, and the government should continue to support that,” he noted.

Bich Thuy

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

Vietnam could receive fresh FDI inflow amid COVID-19 epidemic

Vietnam could receive fresh FDI inflow amid COVID-19 epidemic

The nation is expected to represent a safe choice for foreign investors in their capital shifting plans in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic which is currently spreading globally.

 
 

Other News

.
Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Changes in the global supply chain are taking place due to the virus outbreak, prompting a mounting number of foreign manufacturers to speed up their relocation from China to neighbouring countries including Vietnam.

Invigorating investors with PPP draft
Invigorating investors with PPP draft
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has released the latest draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships in a move to make a fresh shift towards a specific and consolidated framework for bankable projects.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
FEATUREicon  12/04/2020 

If you spend the morning exercising in Tao Dan Park in the centre of HCM City, you may come across an unusual yet inspiring sight: a fit Vietnamese man with one leg practising martial arts. 

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

During its 20-year history, some top strikers have graced the V.League 1 with their talents, with many going on to win the Golden Boot.

Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi bounces back and forth, landing punches at will. She bobs and weaves to avoid her opponent, and then finishes up with running and skipping.

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Many people in the central province of Quang Tri may know Truong Dinh Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he's also an accomplished artist.

Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking football off our screens, what better time for a reminder of some of his best pieces of genius?

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  07/04/2020 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Vietnam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here’s a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 