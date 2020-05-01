Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 20:18:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children

 
 
01/05/2020    20:13 GMT+7

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children

Ito Mai teaches children at the Ước Mơ Xanh (Blue Dream) Centre for Inclusive Education in Da Nang City how to make a cake. 

The coffee is made by Mai and Duy Thai, an autistic teenager. In the kitchen of the Ước Mơ Xanh (Blue Dream) Centre for inclusive education, every day, Mai teaches Thai to make coffee with great perseverance and tenderness.

The kitchen corner then turns into a cafe of sorts as Mai enjoys his coffee and pays Thai a small sum of money, teaching him how to do simple things and recognise money.

“I hope such small steps and basic skills will help him find inclusion in life in future,” she said.

Mai came to Vietnam in October 2018 under a two-year volunteer programme carried out by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) since 1995.

She chose Vietnam as many of her friends had visited the country and she was told that Vietnamese people are kind and friendly.

She also said that she heard about supporting centres for Agent Orange/Dioxin victims and she was interested in the history of the country. 

“I want to learn about Vietnamese culture, history, society, social welfare efforts for people with disabilities in Vietnam and then use the knowledge in my volunteer activities,” she said.

“In addition, I would like to introduce Japanese culture and social welfare for people with disabilities in Japan to Vietnam.”

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Ito Mai gives food to a boy during lunch at the centre. Teaching living skills to the children always requires patience and love. 

With 17 years of experience in caring for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, Mai was selected to come to Ước Mơ Xanh Centre under the Da Nang Association for the Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans. The centre was established in 2014 and is the second home of some 50 children with autism, language disorders, communication disabilities and hearing impairments.

She said that her first six months at the centre were a struggle and she lost motivation as learning the Vietnamese language was too difficult, making communication nigh on impossible.

“I was surprised that even though my colleagues encouraged and comforted me a lot, I was always in a depressed mood,” she said.

Then Mai realised there she wasn't the only one with problems and saw her Vietnamese colleagues also struggling to overcome the language and cultural differences between them.

“This helped me change my emotions and focus on my volunteer activities,” she said.

Now, Mai, along with Vietnamese teachers, has taken care of and taught children aged from 8 to 16 with intellectual or development disabilities for one and a half years. The children are now familiar with friendly and smiley ‘Antie Mai’.

“Every day, I teach the children how to make cakes, how to eat, how to exercise, how to clean themselves,” she said, “I also teach them maths and writing, shopping at markets and help them with social skills.”

“Every day here is an unforgettable memory to me,” she said, adding that she had been welcomed like a family member.

She recalled a story of a little boy beating the teachers when she first arrived and he was punished by being isolated until he apologised.

 

Thinking the boy would not understand why he was punished, she spoke to him privately and patiently explained what he had done wrong.

“He finally understood and apologised to the teachers and went out to eat with his friends,” Mai said, adding that the boy since then had been very close to her and became ready to receive her help.

A Vietnamese teacher at the centre said that Mai always treated the children with love and care.

“When she teaches the children, she is very patient, gentle and always tries her best to speak in Vietnamese to the children,” she said, adding that she had learnt a lot from the Japanese teacher.

For example, she said, when Mai taught the children to make Japanese-style potato cakes, she guided them very patiently from the very beginning how to peel and clean the potatoes, how to steam and grind, even how to organise seasonings.

“Those are simple things to most kids, but to those special kids, they need special ways,” she said.

Twice a week, Mai teaches the children to make different cakes, which she uses as a way to teach life skills and offer therapy to the children.

She has also proposed teaching the children to use public transport.

Director and founder of the centre Le Thi Kim Thu said Ito Mai’s methods were highly appreciated.

Thu said that at the centre, the formation of independent living skills for children with developmental disorders was a focus from an early age.

The educational content also takes many forms as an independent living skills education through daily activities such as personal hygiene, dressing, doing housework, eating and drinking at home and in class, communicating with other people and vocational training.

“Ito Mai works very hard and enthusiastically with a sense of responsibility and caring,” Thu said, adding that her care has helped many children improve.

Mai said that there were differences in how people with disabilities are supported between Japan and Vietnam.

“But the teachers here told me that being close to the child will pay off and I am glad my method did work,” she said.

“There are indeed no cultural differences or language barriers between me and the children as they do not care about the differences, they are willing to accept me after all,” she added.  VNS

Hong Minh

Child with autism in Vietnam overcomes societal barriers in integration

Child with autism in Vietnam overcomes societal barriers in integration

With the growth of Vietnam’s young population, recognition of children with autism has increased over the years. The upbringing and education of children with autism is a societal responsibility.  

Teachers of autistic children appreciated at HCM City event

Teachers of autistic children appreciated at HCM City event

Saigon Children’s Charity and Vietnam Autism Network organised the Teachers of Children with Autism Appreciation Day in HCM City on Saturday where children on the autism spectrum were taught to make appreciation cards for their teachers.

 
 

Other News

.
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
FEATUREicon  30/04/2020 

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
FEATUREicon  24/04/2020 

Graham Buckley first came to Vietnam as a volunteer in 2006 and soon fell in love with the country. 

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
FEATUREicon  23/04/2020 

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Evolving demand and supply chain norms
Evolving demand and supply chain norms
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

In early February, in the minds of most of us, COVID-19 was still a China-specific problem. Yet, the strict lockdown imposed early in China generated rapidly unprecedented chaos in global supply chains. 

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

Solar power to boom after Decision 13
Solar power to boom after Decision 13
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg on encouraging mechanisms for solar power development in Vietnam sets the deadline of December 31 for solar systems of any scale to attain a certificate of delivery and enjoy the feed-in tariff 2 (FiT2) rate, 

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 