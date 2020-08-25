Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Free wifi everywhere

If anyone has a chance to go abroad, they will realize that there free wifi is not everywhere. In Vietnam, coffee shops, even sidewalk iced tea shops have free wifi. If a store does not have free wifi, most customers will not come back. When entering restaurants, cafes, the first question customers often ask is not about the menu, but "What is the wifi password?"

Almost all tourist destinations offer free wifi. Even crowded places in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and big cities have free public wifi stations like the FreeWi-Fi service offered by the Hanoi People's Committee around Hoan Kiem lake. To connect to the network, users just need to go to "FREEWi-Fi_UBNDHanoi", click submit, and after the interface switches to the homepage of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, you have successfully connected.

Free wifi is not only available at tourist destinations but also places such as hospitals and schools.

Ms. Kim Hye Ri, 25, a former student o'at the Faculty of Vietnamese Studies, Korea Foreign Language University, who had an exchange semester at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technical Education, shared the story of Vietnam as a paradise of free wifi, one of the five unique features of Vietnam.

Caption: With a focus on strengthening economic relations, in June 2008, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung paid an official visit to the US, where he had historic talks with President George Bush.

On the YouTube channel named Cheri Hyeri, a Korean girl said she used to think that Korea is the paradise of Internet and wifi but she had to change her mind when she came to Vietnam. From commercial centers, restaurants and airports to cafes, even on inter-provincial coaches, high-quality wifi services are available. Kim Hye Ri said that she did not need to buy a phone SIM because she realized that free wifi is everywhere in Vietnam.

Many foreigners also find that free wifi is everywhere in Vietnam. At many airports around the world, if you want to use free wifi, you must declare passport information and your Internet access is restricted by time. However, at airports or bus stations in Vietnam, users are free to access the Internet without having to declare anything.

Vietnam’s data rates cheapest in world

Vietnam is also rated by tourists as a country with the cheapest mobile internet rates in the world.

Several years ago, Juha Saarinen wrote in PC World New Zealand (pcworld.co.zn) about the convenience and cheap price of the wifi and 3G services in Vietnam. The reporter admired the path of technology-based development of Vietnam.

“In Vietnam, I can find wifi everywhere and is usually free to use. In addition, 3G services here are also very cheap and the quality is very good. Foreign tourists can easily use 3G by purchasing a prepaid SIM card for VND65,000, equivalent to NZ$4".

According to this journalist, customers can use 3G data packages at low prices, from 1.5 to 5 GB of data with VND120,000 to VND150,000. “If you are careful with your data usage, you can spend NZ$10 (VND168,000) and use high-speed 3G,” Saarinen wrote.

Each Vietnamese to have a smartphone & broandband connection

According to the latest report of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam currently has 126.95 million mobile phone subscribers, including 65.33 million mobile broadband subscribers (those who use 3G and 4G services). The number of mobile subscribers is increasing very rapidly in Vietnam, the report said. Vietnam also has 15.71 million fixed broadband Internet subscribers and this number is also rising rapidly.

Vietnam accepted the Internet quite late but it is the country with the internet strongest development, and this is seen as a driving force for socio-economic development and international integration. However, there are still organizations that are ignoring these positives to rank Vietnam on the list of countries with no Internet freedom.

Opposing Freedom House's allegations late last year that said Vietnam is on the list of countries without Internet freedom, Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Ngo Toan Thang affirmed that the guarantee of rights to freedom of speech and access to information is a consistent policy of Vietnam, which is defined in the Constitution, laws and fully implemented in practice. The State of Vietnam always advocates the development of the Internet to serve the construction and development of the country, as well as the needs of information exchange, study and work of the people.

In fact, Vietnam is now one of the countries with the highest growth rates of Internet usage in the world. Information technology and social networks are widely used in life, and economic and socio-cultural activities in Vietnam.

Thai Khang - Thu Hang