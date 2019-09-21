Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/07/2020 21:30:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New concept needs new approaches

19/07/2020    20:25 GMT+7

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

A view of District 2 of HCMC. This district is one of the city's three districts which form the Eastern City - PHOTO: THANH HOA

The central Government should therefore give HCMC’s authorities ample autonomy so that the project can be implemented successfully, experts say.

It’s not rare in the world that a new city is formed to bolster regional or national growth. Urban centers have always been growth engines which can help achieve economic breakthroughs in the shortest time possible.

In line with this spirit, the “Eastern City,” a new concept framed by the HCMC authorities, has recently resurfaced as a  hot-button topic when the city government stepped up its efforts to seek central approval for its new growth engines.

A new concept formulated

In fact, the concept of establishing “a city within a city” was first cited years ago when the HCMC authorities came up with an initiative for new mechanisms applicable to its four conceived cities—East, West, North, South—which each was intended to have its own urban government directly affiliated to the HCMC government. Each city would enjoy strong deregulation to raise its autonomy and responsibility so as to actively spur growth and independence. This was the first attempt by the HCMC authorities to introduce the project to set up the new urban government back in 2013.

However, the HCMC government seemed to “go ahead of time” when the proposal was rejected because Vietnam’s legal framework back then contained no stipulations for “a city within a city” mechanisms.

Now in an attempt to revive a similar concept, the HCMC government is beginning preparations for the setting up of what it calls the “Eastern City,” or “Creative Urban Center,” which is geographically based on the existing Districts 2 and 9 and Thu Duc District.

The efforts to rearrange the three districts to form a city under the HCMC authorities are part of the second pilot project to establish the new urban government which is being hurriedly finished to be forwarded to the central Government in the third quarter of this year, reported vnexpress.net.

If approved, the “Eastern City” will stretch on a total area of 22,000 hectares and be home to 1.1 million permanent residents. As its name may suggest, the “Creative Urban Center” is a model of highly interactive urban hub that HCMC is striving for. The existing facilities already in place include the Saigon High-Tech Park in District 9, the Vietnam National University-HCMC in Thu Duc District and Thu Thiem New Urban Center in District 2.

The Vietnam National University-HCMC is a scientific hub in itself formed by 18 member universities and research institutes. The SHTP, a vast high-tech park on an area of more than 1,000 hectares, has attracted 13 foreign business groups, some of which are world-class high-tech companies. Meanwhile, the 657-hectare commercial and financial services center in the Thu Thiem Urban Center is in the making. Joining forces with the creative city are operational industrial zones and export-processing zones, including Linh Trung 1 and Linh Trung 2, Cat Lai and Binh Chieu.

According to vnexppress.net, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said the Eastern City will serve as a hub for spurring the economic growth of HCMC and the Southern Vital Economic Zone in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution based on the existing facilities. The new city is to combine three key functions, which are a hub for scientific and technological research, a center for high-quality human resources training and a manufacturing and trading base for high-tech products and services.

Also according to vnexpress.net, the new creative hub is expected to set up a value-added chain reliant on high-tech, whose technical and social infrastructure is in conformity with international standards and effective support for the corporate sector.

Necessary mechanisms

As mentioned earlier in this article, “a city within a city” is an unprecedented step forward in Vietnam, which has yet to gain consent from the central authorities.

In another article posted by vnexpress.net, Ngo Viet Nam Son, an architect and urban planning specialist, said HCMC’s “Eastern City” should be given exceptional mechanisms so that it can grow effectively the way Pudong or Gangnam do.

The “Eastern City” should be given special institutions on a pilot basis to help it develop, said Son. Such a new city will require enormous capital to set up, he explained, which means it is desperately in need of open and effective ways to lure both domestic and overseas capital sources. If the establishment of such a city relies solely on HCMC’s budget, it will take a long time.

“The establishment of the ‘Eastern City’ will help significantly increase HCMC’s regional gross domestic product (RGDP),” said Son. “However, to realize that goal, it requires new approaches and suitable solutions.”

Talking to vnexpress.net, Dr. Huynh The Du, lecturer of Fulbright University Vietnam, contended that the successful implementation of the “Eastern City” project will help solve two strategic problems for Vietnam, including the creation of a new growth wave and the enforcement of national security in response to new complicated developments at the regional and international scales.

Du argued that now is the right time to start the new city given the switch of global value chains away from China due to Covid-19. The new situation will speed up the process, said Du. As Vietnam’s biggest economic center and the first place for breakthroughs, HCMC, he maintained, is poised to succeed.

Experience gained from similar models in the world, particularly Gangnam, a city south of the Han River in South Korea’s capital of Seoul, and Pudong in Shanghai, China, should be carefully scrutinized.

Du said the south of the Han River in Seoul in the 1960s was an area of farming land with a very thin population. Yet the subsequent success of Gangnam as a new city adjacent to Seoul manifests the grand and comprehensive vision of the Government of South Korea and the authorities of Seoul.

Likewise, at the very beginning of the implementation of the Pudong project in Shanghai, it was regarded as a national key project.

Compared with the conditions during the time when Gangnam and Pudong were set up, HCMC’s “Eastern City” is more favorable considering its infrastructure and connection conditions. The land for the new city is already in place and fundamental components for a financial-commercial center in Thu Thiem New Urban Area are ready. What’s more, added Du, the high-tech park has asserted its prestige and efficiency.

“This pioneering project is of strategic importance to the national development,” Du told vnexpress.net. “The central Government should gives HCMC ample autonomy so that it can implement the project successfully.” SGT

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.  

 
HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure

HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure

Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.  

 
 

Other News

.
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  17/07/2020 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  14/07/2020 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

What Vietnam and the US have done is the result of a long process with persistent efforts by both sides to overcome major obstacles. 

What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

“If I there was a magic lamp, I would wish that Vietnam has more capacity to carry out educational development activities,” said the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink during an online exchange with VietNamNet readers on July 8.

Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
FEATUREicon  10/07/2020 

In the melting hot summer of 2017, Le Thu Huong drove her motorbike 14km every noon to take her daughter to Bai Dinh Pagoda.

A proud history of needle and thread
A proud history of needle and thread
FEATUREicon  08/07/2020 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only known as home of the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Tourism Complex but also as the birthplace of a whole host of talented people in the craft trade.

Skilled hands make fabric come alive
Skilled hands make fabric come alive
FEATUREicon  07/07/2020 

Ho Van Tai of Tan Phu Trung Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is considered the last artisan producing embossed fabric pictures in Vietnam’s southern region, after 68 years in the craft.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  04/07/2020 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Fashioning shoes one step at a time
Fashioning shoes one step at a time
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

If you want to get to know the person you’re talking to, take a look at the shoes they’re wearing. They can tell a great deal about the elegance of the woman who chose them.

RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership scheduled to be signed this November, doors will soon open to attract more investment and swell Vietnam’s trade with international partners.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  01/07/2020 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  30/06/2020 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

Massive IP development worrisome
Massive IP development worrisome
FEATUREicon  29/06/2020 

In anticipation of the investment shift driven by the Covid-19 epidemic and the Sino-U.S. trade war, multiple industrial real estate developers are rolling up sleeves with their investment. 

Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
FEATUREicon  28/06/2020 

Despite the positive business results witnessed in the early months of the year, many listed companies have been cautious with their pre-tax profit targets.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The following is the full text of the Chairman’s Statement of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which was held on June 26 in the form of video conference.

Hanoi Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation
Hanoi Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The following is the full text of the ASEAN Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation and Supply Chain Connectivity in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which was adopted at the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive And Responsive ASEAN
ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive And Responsive ASEAN
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

ASEAN leaders adopted the ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive and Responsive ASEAN at the end of the 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 