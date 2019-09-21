Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/06/2020 13:13:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena

 
 
12/06/2020    13:07 GMT+7

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

1495p6 sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Vietnam, and indeed other nations of similar standing, can use the current climate to push their development ahead, Photo: Le Toan

Leaders of the EU a fortnight ago held their first bilateral summit since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread – and the addition of Japan as a partner highlighted a potential change in the order of the world.

In a summit first, Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they are continuing major efforts to halt COVID-19, but insisted that an effective multiparty approach is key in the fight.

The leaders recognised that “global solidarity, co-operation, and effective multilateralism are required more than ever to defeat the virus as well as to ensure economic recovery,” they wrote in a joint statement released after the conference.

The online event was part of the bloc’s attempts to work with like-minded nations and regions in the face of an increasingly complex atmosphere in both Washington and Beijing, according to the Financial Times. It kicked off an intense few days of geopolitics for the EU, as foreign ministers prepared to meet with China several days later.

However, last Thursday it was revealed that an autumn summit between the EU and China had been postponed due to the pandemic. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was planning to host EU leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Leipzig on September 14 to enhance political and economic ties between the 27-member bloc and Beijing.

“We need a more robust strategy for China, which also requires better relations with the rest of Asia,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told an annual conference in Berlin last Monday. “That’s why we must invest more in working with India, Japan, South Korea, and others.”

The EU and Japan in last September signed an ambitious deal to build infrastructure and set new development standards in joint ventures worldwide, in a response of sorts to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. PM Abe called growing co-operation between Brussels and Tokyo a “resounding declaration”.

News of nations wishing to get involved in major infrastructure projects could be music to Vietnam’s ears. The country’s ambitious funding into infrastructure will ensure it retains an advantage over regional peers such as India, Bangladesh, and Cambodia, and spurring further construction activity in the coming years, according to Fitch Solutions.

Before the pandemic hit, Vietnam was already well on its way in terms of attracting international investment. A number of industrial parks established across the country have attracted a great deal of attention, with a variety of tax incentives, lower operating costs, and access to nearby roads and ports. Major projects like the North-South Expressway are also being created in order to ease the flow of goods around the country.

Fitch added that the US-China trade war last year prompted low-end electronics and textile manufacturers to move operations from China to Vietnam. It believed the coronavirus pandemic will only lead to further shifting of production lines away from China, with Vietnam likely to benefit.

This has already been demonstrated in Samsung’s recent move to build a research and development centre in Hanoi, as well as the bases being set up by electronics groups such as Denmark’s Sonion and Japan’s Sharp. Other big companies are planning to set up production lines in the country including Microsoft, Nintendo, Ricoh, and Dell.

Meanwhile, strong economic growth over the years has led to rising income levels, which in turn has resulted in an increase in the demand for higher-end residential real estate, especially in dense urban areas such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Push-and-pull effects

While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy is more dramatic than any other shock in recent history, forcing companies big and small to think outside the box and make huge alterations, the consequences of the virus in a shift in geopolitical order could be even more game-changing.

Thitinan Pongsudhirak, an associate professor and director of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told the Bangkok Post last month that neither the US nor China will come out of the pandemic with flying colours.

“However, the issue will not be about who wins or loses outright. It is likely to be about who suffers least, recovers better, and re-emerges sooner,” he said. “As the global contraction begins to bite all economies, China’s giant market at home will likely give the country more room to manoeuvre.”

Pongsudhirak added that if the weaknesses of the US and Europe in the global financial crisis a decade ago enabled China’s launch to superpower status, the next year could see its solidification. “Even though it will likely register its lowest growth in recent memory, China may well come out of COVID-19 stronger,” he said.

However, Deepanshu Mohan, associate professor of economics and director of the Centre for New Economics Studies at the Jindal School of International Affairs in India noted, “In a post-COVID world, many developed nations may consider disentangling direct trade relations with China and decoupling supply chains to restrict the flow of goods and services into and from China.”

 

In a recent paper for the SSANSE Commission for a Post-COVID Future at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, Robert G. Patman explained, “The emerging global order could be characterised by de-globalisation and protectionism and by intensified geopolitical competition involving the great powers like the US and China, and also conflicts such as the relatively brief oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.”

“On the other hand, there are observers who see globalisation as a structural change powered by technologies that have made the world more interconnected,” Patman said.

The data decider

That control of advanced technologies and the data it can provide is set to be a pivotal factor in who can move ahead in the near future. “Technology and data are now inherently geopolitical. The nature of it has placed tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon in a commanding position,” said Gulshan Rai, former national cybersecurity co-ordinator at the prime minister’s office in India.

“At one time, these tech giants needed the support of governments everywhere. But now with their global reach, it is governments that are dependent on them.”

Rai added that the ongoing pandemic is an example of how citizens around the world have accepted the idea of their live locations being traced and shared. “In India, without much concern for the right to privacy, more than 90 million people have downloaded Aarogya Setu, a contact-tracing app. The pandemic has brought a change in perception on issues like privacy.”

The geopolitical ramifications can be found everywhere. From Southeast Asia to the US, countries are both attempting to recover from the pandemic, and jockey for position on the global stage. With that, old frictions could bubble to the surface.

Karin von Hippel, director-general of the Royal United Services Institute said, “Some countries will emerge from this trying to cling to China, but others are likely to try to decouple.”

For Britain, Germany, France, and other major European economies reliant on the American security umbrella but looking to retain stronger economic ties with China, the difficulty of managing the fallout from the US-China trade (and now coronavirus) dispute may now only increase.

In the United Kingdom, government sources told The Atlantic they are concerned about the reality of a COVID-19 geopolitical second wave. The British government expects protectionism to increase, supply chains to be brought back under national control, and the US-China relationship to become more antagonistic.

This becomes more complex as the UK last week resumed post-Brexit trade discussions with the EU, with much to untangle leading into the official split next year.

Vietnam will be watching, as it weighs up the potential of a future UK-Vietnam free trade deal.

Without reforms in the liberal economic order, and to institutions such as the UN Security Council when it comes to veto powers, the rules-based international order could remain susceptible to the forces of populism. Patman at the University of Canterbury offered a suggestion.

“To meet this challenge, small and middle-level states will have to move from top-down multilateralism – where superpowers like America or China always lead – to a more bottom-up, strategic form of multilateralism that is capable of mobilising international support for long-overdue institutional reforms.”

“Above all, COVID-19 has demonstrated for many states that neither the US or China can be relied upon to protect their vital interests,” Patman said. VIR

Quang Bao

Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'

Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

Two scenarios for Vietnam's economic recovery

Two scenarios for Vietnam's economic recovery

Vietnam has to be very cautious when choosing and implementing a plan to reactivate the economy.

 
 

Other News

.
When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  09/06/2020 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam’s early efforts to weather the COVID-19 storm have helped its economy to reopen much sooner than others, with many sectors that have suffered badly from the outbreak – from retail to finance –now recovering with poise.    

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Chance of a lifetime
Chance of a lifetime
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Would the movement of the international capital flow together with the re-arrangement of the global supply chain since the start of the Sino-U.S. trade war and especially under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic 

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  04/06/2020 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  02/06/2020 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

An initiative of national strategic importance
An initiative of national strategic importance
FEATUREicon  01/06/2020 

HCMC authorities put forward a proposal to develop the Eastern Creative City during a working session with the Prime Minister early this month. 

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Vietnam’s automation future at work
Vietnam’s automation future at work
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

Are robots coming to take Vietnamese jobs? Are iPads invading Vietnamese workplaces? 

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 