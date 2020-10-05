Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/10/2020 15:05:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies

06/10/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Japan is the second largest foreign direct investor in Vietnam with total registered capital of $60 billion. Japanese investors have invested in 4,200 projects, including 700 ICT ones.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies

Da Nang City

Speaking at an online ceremony on promoting ICT investments from Japan held in late September, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications (MIC) Pham Anh Tuan said Vietnam is ready to receive new Japanese investments by technology firms which will come in the expected investment relocation wave.

The government of Vietnam has been perfecting policies to create favorable conditions for the breakthrough development of IT industrial parks and hi-tech zones at key economic centers of the country, especially Da Nang.

Considered a Southeast Asian Silicon Valley, Da Nang, in cooperation with central agencies, is building a digital ecosystem and prioritizing foreign invested projects using high technologies. It aims to become an ‘environmental city’ and an attractive destination for global technology groups in the future.

According to Da Nang’s Vice Mayor Tran Van Mien, Japan is one of the key markets from which the city is seeking investment from, especially in ICT.

Japan is leading foreign direct investors in number of investment projects (214) and registered investment capital ($816 million), which account for 25 percent of total FDI projects and 23 percent of total registered capital.

Japan is leading foreign direct investors in number of investment projects (214) and registered investment capital ($816 million), which account for 25 percent of total FDI projects and 23 percent of total registered capital.

Mien said the local authorities are looking forward to receiving Japanese enterprises who want to choose Da Nang to be the place for their production and business bases.

 

Onose Takahisa, chair of the Japan Business Association in Da Nang, said there are many favorable conditions for businesses to develop in Da Nang, including urban area development, favorable connections with the airport and little traffic congestion.

He also mentioned the transport infrastructure which has improved considerably over the last 10 years. The stable electricity and water supply, the high-quality labor force, and the close cooperation between training establishments and businesses have also been cited as plus points.

The Da Nang authorities have decided that ICT industry needs to make up 15 percent of GRDP (gross regional domestic product) of the city.

In order to reach that goal, according to deputy director of the Da Nang Information and Communication Department, the city has been attracting investment in six hi-tech zones, and ICT and software parks.

Vietnam has released a national digital transformation program which states it will become a digital country by 2030.

It is expected that the program will cover many fields, including healthcare, education, finance, agriculture, and forwarding and transportation. A large cooperation space for foreign technology firms to come and do business will be created.

One of the hot issues the participants at the conference raised was how to create a high-quality workforce with Japanese skills to be provided to Japanese firms.

Onose Takahisa suggested that in order to turn Da Nang into a Silicon Valley of Southeast Asia, MIC and Da Nang need to promote media campaigns to convey the message about Da Nang to other cities of Vietnam (Hanoi and HCM City) and overseas. This will help attract investors and resources to Da Nang in the time to come. 

Luong Bang

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Local people amazed as Da Nang bridge raises spans

Local people amazed as Da Nang bridge raises spans

When Typhoon Noul recently swept through Da Nang, many local people were surprised to see a bridge in the city lift its spans in certain sections to allow boats to pass by and anchor at the port in the Han River to avoid heavy seas and high winds. 

 
 

Other News

.
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
FEATUREicon  04/10/2020 

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

In any national branding strategy, we cannot ignore intellectual property (IP), an effective tool to maintain a positive national image.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 