Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 08:04:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses

28/10/2020    07:00 GMT+7

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Difficult to collect tax

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has released a report on taxes and tax management in the sharing economy.

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses

The ministry says the current tax laws don’t differentiate between businesses following the traditional way and the businesses following a sharing economy model. The tax imposition and collection on sharing economy businesses are implemented in accordance with VAT, Corporate Income Tax and Tax Management Laws.

“For registered businesses, no matter whether it is a sharing economy or traditional business model, the taxation body can collect full taxes according to the type of business,” the ministry said.

However, the ministry admitted that the businesses which have headquarters overseas, but do business in Vietnam and have revenue in Vietnam, only pay corporate income tax under direct mode because Vietnam cannot manage the input cost overseas as they don’t have permanent offices in Vietnam.

This causes inequality between domestic and foreign businesses.

“The gaps in tax obligations of these types of companies in the sharing economy in Vietnam need to be fixed," MOF said, adding that it is necessary to set up policies to manage cross-border electronic payment to supervise the fulfillment of tax obligations of foreign partners doing business in Vietnam.

For example, the Vietnamese law now has a regulation on room sharing service. Online accommodation booking services and booking apps all have to comply with the tax laws.

However, in order to ensure the enforcement of the units that provide accommodation service under the sharing economy model, it is necessary to mobilize resources from relevant parties.

Also according to MOF, the businesses under the sharing economy model are facibg difficulties in tax declaration. This is because the laws still don’t recognize this type of business, and the taxation body is unsure about defining the nature of transactions as it relates to tax.

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Log Lag, a cargo transformation startup following the sharing economy model, is meeting problems in tax declaration. Log Lag has had to fulfill tax obligations as a transport firm.

Its revenue is entered in accounts in accordance with the total transaction value of the shipments, which is much higher than the value the company actually collects as a connector.

If there is a trial taxation mechanism for the company to apply, it hopes it can minimize the risk in cash flow.

 

Meanwhile, the Luxstay Vietnam Company operates under the model of sharing apartments. After a period of operation and successful call for capital, the company is thinking of expanding and providing other sharing services.

In order to do this, MOF thinks the company needs an open trial mechanism.

Cash payment should be restricted to online transactions

MOF has admitted the risk of failing to collect tax from sharing economy businesses. It is difficult for taxation bodies to define their taxable revenue as their transactions are mostly electronic documents. Therefore, the taxation heavily relies on the businesses’ honesty.

As for intermediary service providers that are foreign contractors, it is also difficult for the taxation body to check, monitor and collect taxes from them, because they have not set up offices or branches in Vietnam.

It is not feasible to require service providers in Vietnam to declare tax and pay tax for foreign contractors, because Vietnam has signed 76 double taxation avoidance agreements.

Regarding P2P lending, MOF warned of risks in tax collection and forex management, because the people carrying out transactions are non-residents. If people intentionally deceive or impersonate others, Vietnam will fail to collect income tax arrears.

Besides, the popularity of cash payments in Vietnam also affects the defining of value of online transactions. State management agencies find it difficult to control cash transactions.

The tax management on overseas e-commerce platforms is ‘extremely difficult’ as admitted by MOF. International practice shows that there should be international cooperation among countries. It is necessary to join tax management forums or create regional tax management forums so as to obtain agreements on information providing and sharing.

OECD’s tax management forum is building a draft code of conduct for sharing economy, which clearly states the content and coordination solutions among countries for effective tax management.

Meanwhile, MOF plans to propose to the government new regulations to restrict cash payments for online transactions. Service providers would only accept payments via banks or intermediaries with bank transfer. 

Luong Bang

Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”

Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”

The Private Economic Development Research Board, under the Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, has proposed a 30% reduction in corporate income tax for all businesses this year.

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses

The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

A new movement has arisen among real estate investors amid the pandemic – leaving large cities for the countryside where they open a homestay or farmstay to meet people’s demand to be close to nature.

Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drafting a plan on solutions to take full advantage of the opportunities to be brought by the investment relocation wave after Covid-19 to develop supporting industries 

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

The current Vietnam-Japan relationship is a broad strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Vietnam will be an important factor in Japan's foreign policy.

ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

The 3-day ITU Digital World 2020 closed on October 23, leaving key messages about a new world – the digital world.

Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic is the great challenge of the century, but a great challenge comes with great opportunities. 

Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Many speakers at the session on the topic "Narrowing the broadband gap" at the ITU Digital World 2020 mentioned eliminating growth barriers.

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.

Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many government officials and businesses believe that it is the golden time now for foreign investors to decide to invest or expand their investment in Vietnam, especially in the ICT industry.

Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

Expecting that the ITU Ministerial Roundtables will lay the foundations for a better, more connected and safer world, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin emphasized that countries must work together to narrow the digital gap.

Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many candidates have been excluded from the list of scientists for professorship title this year because they have had a high numbers of scientific articles published. One candidate published 40-50 articles within half a year.

Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.

Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

International commercial air routes were reopened about a month ago under a Prime Ministerial decision.

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  21/10/2020 

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 