Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 11:06:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry

02/11/2020    10:00 GMT+7

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

After Bui Ngoc Huyen failed with his ‘made-in-Vietnam cars’ dream, most people thought that no investor would dare pour money into automobile manufacturing projects.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry

Vinaxuki's workshops have been left idle

Huyen’s Vinaxuki, with total investment capital of VND1.65 trillion, had to stop operation seven years ago.

Its factory had become dilapidated and equipment had broken down. Commercial banks, or VInaxuki’s creditors, have tried to sell the factory to collect debts, but they still cannot find buyers.

Some investors have shown their intention to buy Vinaxuki’s assets put up for liquidation, but just as scrap.

However, they have changed their mind after seeing cars with Vinfast brand rolling on the streets. The initial success of Vinfast, a 100 percent Vietnamese automobile brand, has rekindled a new hope for Vietnam’s automobile industry.

Over many years, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has had many strategies to develop automobile industry. However, they have brought very modest outcomes.

MPI has recently set to work on a new plan for the automobile industry in the new period when Covid-19 is contained.

The major idea is to take full advantage of the wave of foreign investors relocating production bases out of China after the pandemic, in order to develop supporting industries and develop an ecosystem for the automobile industry.

MPI, like MOIT, reported that Vietnam only does simple assembling with production lines focusing on four stages – yielding, painting, assembling and testing. Meanwhile, the car prices in Vietnam are much more expensive than in other countries.

In Vietnam, car buying is expected to grow rapidly when GDP per capita exceeds $3,000 and the number of cars per 1,000 people reaches 50.

MPI pointed out that the Vietnamese car market is still the smallest among the five countries in ASEAN that have an automobile industry. It is just one-third of the Thai market and one-fourth of Indonesia.

The GDP per capita is not high enough for the majority of people to own cars and to encourage the domestic automobile industry to develop.

The major components of the automobile ecosystem are as follows: the domestic output needs to reach 1 million products a year at least; the domestic market size (number of new cars) needs to be 900,000 products a year, or 50 cars per 1,000 people; there should be at least 1,000 car part vendors; and there should be 0.045 kilometers of highway per 1,000 people.

ASEAN is becoming one of the world’s largest automobile production and consumption areas with five countries manufacturing and assembling cars, namely Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.
 

ASEAN 4 countries have developed their automobile industry for 30-40 years, especially since the mid-1980s, which witnessed a wave of Japanese investors making outward investments in the region.

Vietnam’s automobile industry has been developing for 10 years.

Indonesia and Thailand are the two attractive destinations for large automobile manufacturers in the world. In the context of investment flow after Covid-19, the two countries will be rivals to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have taken first steps to develop their automobile industry. This means that competition among regional countries will be increasingly fierce.

The last chance

To develop the automobile ecosystem, according to MPI, Vietnam needs to develop an infrastructure system which can satisfy people’s needs to use cars, especially in Hanoi and HCM City.

The ministry pointed out that there must be reasonable measures to ensure the transparent and healthy development of the domestic automobile market through technical barriers, measures to prevent trade fraud, and trade remedies.

In addition, it is necessary to strictly control imports to protect the market, automobile brands and consumers’ long-term benefits.

The viewpoint of MPI is that Vietnam should focus on supporting automobile manufacturers which have large output, the enterprises that make certain types of automobiles and have capacity of over 50,000 products a year, and projects on making engines, gear boxes and transmissions.

MPI also mentioned a solution which was put forward by MOIT a long time ago but has not been implemented – supporting automobile manufacturers to lower production costs and improving competitiveness by applying specific luxury tax rates on products with high locally made content ratios (not imposing luxury tax on the value created in Vietnam).

The solution may raise concerns about the violation of international commitments, though it is being applied by ASEAN countries. However, this is the most effective solution to improve the competitiveness of domestically assembled products and encourage manufacturers to increase localization ratios.

According to MPI, some foreign investors have expressed interest in the development of Vietnam’s automobile industry.

“If missing out the last chance, Vietnam will become a car import market in the future,” MPI said. 

Tran Thuy

Gov’t support aids automobile industry

Gov’t support aids automobile industry

The domestic automobile industry was forecast to thrive, given the Government’s supports in tax policies for imported automobile components coupled with the increasing income of citizens.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

 
 

Other News

.
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

Can we get back what has been lost?
Can we get back what has been lost?
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

Smart cities need long-term vision
Smart cities need long-term vision
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that developing smart cities is a ‘big game’ which needs big players with vision and potential.

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

A new movement has arisen among real estate investors amid the pandemic – leaving large cities for the countryside where they open a homestay or farmstay to meet people’s demand to be close to nature.

Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drafting a plan on solutions to take full advantage of the opportunities to be brought by the investment relocation wave after Covid-19 to develop supporting industries 

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 