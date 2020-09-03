The people and the ruling party's measure of value

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

Reality has proven that people are always the center, the subject, in all changes of history. Ninety years of leadership of the Vietnamese revolutionary cause is enough for the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to fully realize what the true value of a ruling party is and what needs to be done to make the Party always worthy of being the ruling party.

People are the driving force

As for the concept of "People are the root" mentioned before the 13th National Party Congress, the Party Secretary General and the President are definitely aware that this concept is not new.

Perhaps, what is new here is the perspective of the people's position in the role of the subject creating all the achievements of the country under the leadership of the Party; the spirit of action, all for the purpose of serving the people, taking the satisfaction and trust of the people as a measure of the effectiveness of comprehensive leadership in the cause of national construction and development of the CPV - the party founded and trained by President Ho Chi Minh, which has been inherited and developed by many generations of leaders under specific conditions, and has achieved great achievements.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong visit President Ho Chi Minh's fish pond on September 1.

Looking back on the achievements in the past 5 years, it is clear that besides the proper leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and Party committees at all levels in the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th Party Congress, the prompt and effective solving of many new problems that have arisen in practice, the sensitive and drastic management and administration of the Government, the authorities at all levels, and the renovation efforts of the National Assembly ... the people's hearts are the driving force and the strongest support for the Party’s great policies and decisions.

This is most clearly shown in the fight against corruption, and the building of a clean and strong Party, which have been directly guided by the Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Look directly at your shortcomings to correct yourself

If the General Secretary and the President said: "Our country has never had the potential, international position and prestige as we have today," the people can also confidently say that: "The people have never loved and trusted the Party as they do now."

In the past five years, after the 12th National Party Congress, a large number, or the highest number so far of party members, especially high-ranking officials, were punished by law. The people understand that in previous tenures, we did have corrupt officials, worms in the leadership ranks, but they were not punished as they were not detected. Or to be more precise, we did not really perform the anti-corruption task well. .

The fight against corruption, cleaning up the Party was formerly a mindset of having regard for and being afraid of fighting against the bad existing among many Party members. That fact is different from the statement "there is no forbidden zone for anti-corruption" by the Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong during this term.

Dare to look directly at the shortcomings to correct it - that is the bravery of the ruling Party in a society in which people know what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is bad. That is exactly what people need in a ruling party.

There was a time when officials were subjective, complacent, away from the people. There have been many leaders who give themselves the right to stand above the people without paying attention to what the people think. Therefore, some officials care only for themselves, their families and their interest groups and some Party Central Committee members, Politburo members, and generals were dismissed, expelled from the Party, and even went to jail.

Pain is needed to get rid of boils

The flag hoisting ceremony at Ba Dinh Square, Hanoi. Photo: Pham Hai

There have been losses. There have been pains when the Party had to expel those who used to be former comrades. But this is the necessary pain to get rid of boils for a healthy body, for a really clean ruling Party that deserves the belief of the people. The Party understands that, once it acts for the people, the people will always be a solid backing force for the Party.

The lessons of this term are also an urgent requirement for the next term. The National Party Congress is an opportunity for "The Party to become more united in both the thoughts and actions" (President Ho Chi Minh's words), in the journey of sailing the Vietnam boat to become a mighty country. Recalling the past limitations to find the right direction for the upcoming journey is always the will and courage of the leader.

The tasks and solutions that the Party General Secretary and the President pointed out in his recently published article on the eve of the upcoming National Party Committees, which will take place early next year, are the words from the heart of the person who takes the highest responsibility for the development direction of the country in the coming term and the next terms. In which, “Party building and rectification must be carried out comprehensively, synchronously and regularly in terms of ideology, politics, morality, organization and cadres; and paying attention to building and cleaning the staff, especially the high-ranking cadres who are qualified, capable and reputable, who are on a par with their duties”.

Consolidating the Party’s position in the hearts of people

Born from the people, the Party made service to the people its vital goal. In the war of resistance for national liberation or during the time of peace, and country building, the Party is aware that the people are always the center, the subject of all work. Therefore, all the Party's and State’s policies must really derive from the aspirations, legitimate rights and interests of the people; The Party must take full care of the life and interests of the people; attach closely to the people; rely on the people to build and regulate the Party.

Being close to the people, understanding the people, knowing what to do for the people is a way for a ruling party to consolidate its position in the hearts of the people; people's satisfaction and confidence are a measure of the effectiveness of the ruling Party's leadership. That is the message that the Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong wanted to deliver to the entire Party and the people.

Luu Huong

