Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/09/2020 20:04:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador

03/09/2020    19:00 GMT+7

When Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015, the Japanese Government and PM Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering Mr. Trong as a "national guest".

VietNamNet talks with Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Former Ambassador of Vietnam to Japan Nguyen Quoc Cuong about Vietnam-Japan relations and Japanese PM Abe Shinzo’s affection for Vietnam.

Vị 'quốc khách' và bức thư của Thủ tướng Abe gửi Đại sứ Việt Nam
Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Former Ambassador of Vietnam to Japan Nguyen Quoc Cuong. Photo: Pham Hai

Special affection for Vietnam

Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said that he personally attached great importance to Vietnam and had a special affection for Vietnamese leaders. How has Mr. Abe shown this?

The leaders of the two countries have affirmed that the Vietnam-Japan relationship is now at the best stage of development. Prime Minister Abe’s important contribution to this must be recognized personally.

Mr. Abe repeatedly told our leaders that he personally valued and had a special affection for Vietnam. I remember that in the first meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mr. Abe told our PM that during his first term as Prime Minister (2006), he visited Vietnam and in 2007, when he was no longer the Prime Minister, he visited Vietnam again and was warmly welcomed by Vietnamese leaders. Every time Vietnamese leaders visited Japan, although they were very busy, they always met him. That was the reason why he chose Vietnam as the first country to visit (January 2013) after being re-elected as Prime Minister for the second time (December 2012).

I still remember that when the Communisty Party of Vietnam's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan, the Japanese Government and Mr. Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering the Vietnamese Party Chief as a "national guest" even though the two countries have different political regimes.

Determination for cooperation

When PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid an official visit to Japan in 2017, Mr. Abe broke the precedent when joining his Vietnamese counterpart to attend and speak at the largest ever Vietnam’s investment promotion forum in Japan, which attracted more than 1,600 enterprises of the two countries. At that time, he affirmed to be hand in hand with his Vietnamese counterpart to promote relations and cooperation between the two countries and to support Japanese enterprises to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which has also raised many difficulties for Japan, this country still granted Vietnam tens of millions of USD through bilateral programs and international organizations. The Japanese government also decided to give aid worth nearly $1,000/person to over 400,000 Vietnamese people who are living, studying and working in this country, equal to the support level for Japanese citizens.

The Japanese Government also affirmed its willingness to continue providing assistance if Vietnam needs it. It is a very precious affection from the Government and people of Japan as well as Mr. Abe personally for Vietnam.

In response, the Vietnamese Prime Minister sent letters and inquiries to his Japanese counterpart three times. The Vietnamese Government, National Assembly, many ministries and localities, social organizations, businesses and Vietnamese people also supported Japan to cope with the epidemic by presenting millions of masks and medical protective clothes.

Vị 'quốc khách' và bức thư của Thủ tướng Abe gửi Đại sứ Việt Nam
 The letter from Prime Minister Abe to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Cuong

Letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador

During your term as Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan (2015-2018), what unforgettable memories do you have about Mr. Abe's special affection for Vietnam?

When the murder of Nhat Linh (a young Vietnamese girl in Japan) occurred, Mr. Abe directly met me and said that the Japanese Government apologized to the people of Vietnam. He assigned the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam at that time to go to Nhat Linh's hometown to burn incense and bow to her family.

I also remember at a reception of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mr. Abe toasted each guest, and he put his arm on my shoulder and toasted me very cordially like a friend.

When I was about to end my ambassadorial term, the Vietnam - Japan Friendship Parliamentary Union, with its leaders who were also key people in the governing coalition, organized a reception. Surprisingly, Mr. Nikai – the union’s president - brought a letter from Prime Minister Abe to me. The letter praised my contributions to the Vietnam-Japan relations during my term. To me, this is the most precious gift I brought back from Japan.

Three successes for Japan

In your opinion, during his record long term (2012-2020), what success did Prime Minister Abe bring to his country?

It is difficult to fully evaluate the success PM Abe has brought to Japan. Personally, I would like to note the three following main successes:

Firstly, in terms of internal politics, Prime Minister Abe has maintained political stability, ensured a solid government foundation. Before his term, there was a period of prolonged instability in Japan's internal politics, making it difficult to make and execute big decisions.

Mr. Abe has been in office since December 2012, or nearly eight years. He holds the record as the longest holding Prime Minister in Japanese history, which shows his very strong political bravery, which has created a certain stability in Japanese politics.

Vị 'quốc khách' và bức thư của Thủ tướng Abe gửi Đại sứ Việt Nam

Prime Minister Abe with Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Cuong

Secondly, the introduction and implementation of the Abenomics policy has had a positive impact on the economy. Since Mr. Abe became Prime Minister for the second time, the Japanese economy has experienced one of the longest periods of positive growth (GDP increased for 7 consecutive years from 2013 to 2019), although the growth rate was still low. Personal income, corporate revenue increased, consumption recovered, unemployment decreased, the economy initially got rid of decades of deflation, the stock market also recovered ...

Mr. Abe is also very attentive to enhancing the role of women in Japanese society through various programs.

Thirdly, regarding foreign affairs, Mr. Abe actively promoted active pacifism and global vision diplomacy, the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" Strategy, economic linkage frameworks and international free trade, including the CPTPP; and strengthening Japanese-US alliance relations, improving relations with neighboring countries such as China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, contributing to enhancing Japan's position and influence in the international arena.

Japanese PM who visits Vietnam the most

During Mr. Abe’s term, Vietnam - Japan relations developed brilliantly in all aspects. What is the highlight, in your opinion?

 

In both times as the Japanese Prime Minister, Mr. Abe made great contributions, leaving many important marks in bringing the bilateral relationship to a strong, substantive and effective development in all fields. In my opinion, there are at least 7 important markers:

Firstly, he is the Japanese Prime Minister who visited Vietnam the most (4 times). The first time was in November 2006, just 2 months after he took office and the second was in January 2013 - just a month after he returned to power and Vietnam was the first country he visited. Perhaps, excluding the US, Vietnam is one of the countries Mr. Abe visited the most.

Vị 'quốc khách' và bức thư của Thủ tướng Abe gửi Đại sứ Việt Nam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Japanese counterpart in Hoi An ancient town in November 2017. Photo: VGP

Secondly, Mr. Abe attached great importance to upgrading the bilateral relations framework between the two countries. In November 2006, during his visit to Vietnam, the relationship between the two countries was upgraded to the relations "towards a strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia". During his second term, the relationship between the two countries was upgraded to the " profound strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia" during the state visit by President Truong Tan Sang (March 2014).

Thirdly, the political trust between leaders and people of the two countries has been constantly strengthened and enhanced, firstly through the exchange of a series of high-level visits.

On the Japanese side, we can mention the first historical visit to Vietnam by King Akihito and the Empress (March 2017).

Prime Minister Abe came to Vietnam four times. The President of the Japanese House of Representatives visited Vietnam in May 2017, and the President of the Senate visited Vietnam in December 2015.

On the Vietnamese side, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015.

President Truong Tan Sang paid an official visit to Japan in 2014. President Tran Dai Quang visited Japan in 2018. Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung also visited Japan many times.

In the past four years, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has visited Japan five times. Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited Japan in August 2015 as the Vice Chair of the National Assembly ...

Vị 'quốc khách' và bức thư của Thủ tướng Abe gửi Đại sứ Việt Nam

Former Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Cuong. Photo: Pham Hai

Vietnam's leading economic partner

Fourthly, it is about economic relations. For many years, Japan has always been our top important economic partner, the largest ODA provider to Vietnam, the 2nd largest foreign investor in Vietnam (with more than 4,500 projects, totaling $60 billion), the 3rd largest tourism partner and the 4th largest commercial partner. At the same time, it is the third largest export market for Vietnamese goods in the world.

Fifthly, the exchange between localities and people of the two countries has continuously increased over the past years. From 2017 to 2019, more than 20 governors of provinces in Japan visited our country. To date, there are more than 70 cooperation agreements between the two countries' localities.

Sixthly, human resource cooperation is a bright spot in the bilateral relationship. If there were only about 50,000 Vietnamese in Japan in 2012, after eight years, that number has increased by over eight times, to about 420,000 people, including 220,000 interns and 82,000 students.

This is an important resource for promoting cooperation between the two countries not only in the current period but also for decades to come.

Actively supporting Vietnam's Marine Strategy

Seventhly, Mr. Abe attached great importance to the role and position of Vietnam in the region and in the international arena. For the first time Japan invited our Prime Minister to attend the G7 Summit (May 2016) and the G20 Summit (June 2019). Japan actively supported Vietnam’s role as ASEAN Chairman 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2020-2021.

Japan supports our position on regional issues, including the Eat Sea, upholds the respect for international law, the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), no threat and use of force, and peaceful settlement of disputes. This is also a country that actively supports Vietnam's Marine Strategy.

How do you see Vietnam - Japan relations at this time and prospects for bilateral relations?

We care about Mr. Abe's health, always want all the best for him, and he will be well soon.

As I mentioned above, the leaders of the two countries have affirmed that the relationship between the two countries is at the best stage of development.

As for the prospects, I can confirm with certainty that no matter who becomes the Japanese Prime Minister to replace Mr. Abe, the relationship between the two countries will maintain the current stable development momentum. Japan always attaches great importance to the role and position of Vietnam in the region as well as in the world.

When I was the Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet with most of the top leaders in the current ruling coalition. They all have sympathy for our country and people. Many key leaders have visited and loved Vietnam.

In Japan, there are many parties with different stances on many domestic and foreign issues, but the special thing is that all of these parties support further development of the relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

Thai An

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic

While most enterprises have had to scale down their business during Covid-19 and give back their retail premises to landlords, Japanese retailers have continued to open more shops in Vietnam recently.

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

 
 

Other News

.
‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

After the announcement of a vote at the UN Security Council was released, the ambassador of a great power forwarded to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Luong Minh a note that said: thank you for a very beautiful decision.

Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The traditional cultural values of Vietnamese people are spread widely, winning the hearts of many people around the world. This is the "soft" index that contributes to building Vietnam’s image, prestige, and position in the world arena.

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Stories about a special flight
Stories about a special flight
FEATUREicon  01/09/2020 

Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Lan - Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Consular Affairs – talks to VietNamNet about behind-the-scenes stories about Vietnam’s measures to protect its citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
FEATUREicon  31/08/2020 

Major General Nguyen Thanh Hong, standing member of the National Assembly's National Defense and Security Committee, told VietNamNet that the Law on Cyber Security was created to ensure human rights and citizenship.

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

It is undeniable that the aviation industry has contributed greatly to the development of the global economy, accounting for roughly 3.6 per cent of total global GDP. 

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  26/08/2020 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
FEATUREicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  23/08/2020 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
FEATUREicon  07/08/2020 

The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  04/08/2020 

Young Vietnamese at home and abroad are striving to contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19 in their own way, believing that everyone has a role to play for the sake of their homeland.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 