Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 10:29:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
17/04/2020    10:23 GMT+7

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
CDC Hanoi staff taking samples for quick COVID-19 tests. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tung

That’s when Vietnam discovered the 17th COVID-19 patient after twenty days of no new cases.

In the following month, the number of cases in Hanoi rose to 123. Tens of thousands of people connected to the positive cases in the city had to have their health checked and monitored, meaning a huge workload for the health workers at CDC, which is tasked with disease prevention and health risk reduction.

Each day, thousands of samples were taken to the headquarters of the centre for testing.

“Lab workers of the centre have been working round the clock for the past month, with four shifts a day,” said Nguyen Thi Kieu Anh, Deputy Director of Hanoi CDC.

Timely tests for the virus play a critical role in helping frontline healthcare workers detect patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and promptly treat them, as well as reducing the risk of further human-to-human transmission in the city, she said.

These samples are taken by the centre’s 65 “flash teams”, also working around the clock amid the COVID-19 pandemic: checking, taking samples and isolating suspected cases.

Ha Tan Dung, Head of flash team number 3, hasn’t been able to visit his mother since the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays. He has been staying at the medical centre to be ready whenever a new suspect is reported.

“Our work schedule is no schedule at all. We take command at any time and can be at the spot in only 15 minutes,” Dung said.

“We understand that if we’re one minute faster, we can prevent the infected case from having close contact with one healthy person,” he said.

Dung said all members of the quick response teams are working 200 per cent.

“Epidemiology work is an important job and it has to be very accurate and meticulous. Apart from identifying the infected cases and taking samples, we have to get information like their movement history, who did they have contact with, what kind of transport they used,” he said.

Kieu Anh, the CDC deputy director said her colleagues are potentially at risk of infections from handling specimens from patients with possible SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The test detects the genetic signature (RNA) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in swab samples which are collected deep in the back of the patient’s throat or nose, and during the process of taking samples, health workers might get infected simply by breathing, she said.

But they don’t quit just because of the fear.

“If you asked whether we feel worried about potentially being infected, the answer is we do. But so what? If we don’t do these jobs, who else will? If we’re afraid, someone else has to do it anyway,” said Hung, head of CDC’s testing department.

Each team member of the “flash teams” has worked from 13 to 15 hours a day in the past month, Hung said.

“We have no time to lose since the sample testing results must be done as quick as possible so that positive cases are detected, isolated and treated quickly,” he said.

 

The lab workers are under no less time pressure.

Kieu Anh said most lab workers at the centre are women and they are conducting testing with the samples brought back by the flash team days and night.

Each shift lasts six hours, and they often have lunch at 3pm and dinner at 9pm.

“They work with a wonderful and responsible spirit. After each shift, their cheeks would go red and swollen, and I often feel like almost crying whenever I see them,” Kieu Anh said.

One day, when the power was off for three hours, all lab workers kept the N95 mask on their faces though it was really hard to breath.

“They'd rather keep the mask on all the time, not wanting to waste one as once they remove the mask it can no longer be re-used,” she said.

The workers can't scratch even if they feel itchy, they don’t even go to the toilet during their six-hour long shift, since the medical suit would easily be torn. It would be a waste, since each suit must be thrown away after each use.

There is a shortage of all medical equipment, including suits, masks, and even biological testing products.

“What do I wish for the most now? That we have adequate equipment so we can conduct all the tests needed,” she said.

CDC Vietnam: a special case

Deputy Director of the Hanoi CDC, Khong Minh Tuan, said although the centre has much to learn from the disease control models in other countries like the US, China, or Thailand, it has its own specialities.

In each locality of Vietnam, the CDC is a world full of initiatives, experience and sensitivity in disease monitoring and control, he said.

“While CDCs in other countries largely focus on the national scale, we have our “ears and eyes” working rather effectively at grassroots levels,” Tuan said.

“If the CDC at the national level is working well, it will help to have good, deep research.  But in cases like this, if you have teams working at ward level, communal level, village level, you’ll be able to control and monitor the situation rather well. And that’s our success,” he said.

Doctors, nurses, and other frontline healthcare workers have been the unsung heroes of the novel coronavirus pandemic. We honour those who have stepped up to lead at all levels. They have helped us avert an even more daunting future and they continue to inspire us with their courage to make hard choices and do the right thing. — VNS

Thanh An

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
FEATUREicon  15/04/2020 

The local literature scene has become more vibrant now that an 11-year-old student has published his fictional novel Người Sao Chổi (Comet Man).

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Changes in the global supply chain are taking place due to the virus outbreak, prompting a mounting number of foreign manufacturers to speed up their relocation from China to neighbouring countries including Vietnam.

Invigorating investors with PPP draft
Invigorating investors with PPP draft
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has released the latest draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships in a move to make a fresh shift towards a specific and consolidated framework for bankable projects.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
FEATUREicon  12/04/2020 

If you spend the morning exercising in Tao Dan Park in the centre of HCM City, you may come across an unusual yet inspiring sight: a fit Vietnamese man with one leg practising martial arts. 

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

During its 20-year history, some top strikers have graced the V.League 1 with their talents, with many going on to win the Golden Boot.

Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi bounces back and forth, landing punches at will. She bobs and weaves to avoid her opponent, and then finishes up with running and skipping.

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Many people in the central province of Quang Tri may know Truong Dinh Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he's also an accomplished artist.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 