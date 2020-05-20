Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:15:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)

 
 
21/05/2020    06:00 GMT+7

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)

Without "preparedness", it is likely that the United States will be much more passive and vulnerable to the effects of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Obviously, if the level of binding and globalization is not as high and tight as today, the coronavirus would not have had the opportunity to spread quickly and paralyze the whole world in such a short time.

Therefore, it is not difficult to predict that right after the end of the pandemic, the United States, Japan, the EU and many Western countries in the G20 will make and impose a series of drastic decisions on the operations of big conglomerates, and control of citizens and their behavior, in order to minimize the spread of similar epidemics, as well as unpredictable economic and security impacts in the future.

That will have a profound impact on changing our perceptions of the "new globalization scenario 2.0," including the coming of the biggest wave of displacement, rearrangement with the fastest speed in the world in the fields of investment, production, trade, supply, logistics, services ... ie the factors that constitute the "chain economy" of the current globalization 1.0.

Accordingly, globalization 2.0 has a new connotation, a new form that all countries, whether they like it or not, are forced to find a way to adapt.

Globalization, in its simplest terms, is the process of going forward and integrating into the outside world of people and nations on a global scale. In this way, globalization is not something new, but the process of expressing the desire to reach out and integrate with other people and nations for thousands of years.

In the capitalist era, with science and technology in hand, huge financial resources plus the motivation to seek maximum profits... multinational companies found all ways to expand markets and control resources around the world. Therefore, globalization in some way has been associated with the name "Americanization" or "capitalization."

However, in the last three decades, globalization has a strong momentum of development thanks to two main factors. Firstly, it is China's strong rise after the successful reform and opening process, and its active participation in the integration process into the world, as a major factory and a trade powerhouse in the world. Many people, many countries look at China with anxiety, lack of sympathy, they even assign the name of globalization to the process of "Chinazation of the world".

Secondly, the rapid advances in transportation, science and technology, especially aviation and information technology, over the past two or three decades have promoted human cohesion, the circulation of goods and services ... on an unprecedented level and created a world interdependently and more connected than ever before.

It is undeniable that globalization has brought many positive changes to most countries participating in this process as:

(i) Billions of people around the world have escaped poverty from joining and becoming a link in the global chain economy, global production, supply and service chains.

(ii) A number of countries, typically China and countries in East Asia, created miraculous development and quickly closed the development gap with the leading industrial countries in the world.

(iii) Thanks to global competition, inventions and improvements are constantly being introduced and applied, and the lives of people around the world are greatly improved by benefiting from the acquisition of useful products with good quality at affordable prices.

(iv) Many useful global values such as democracy, human rights, gender equality, green and sustainable development, anti-climate change ... have become popular and become an essential part of the life.

However, besides the positive side, globalization is also considered to cause many negative aspects such as:

(i) Create new poverty and impoverishment. People in many countries no longer suffer from food shortages but they face increasing difficulties in having access to equal opportunities in health, education, social welfare and income.

The gap between the rich and the poor within a country and in the world is increasingly clear when less than 1% of the richest people in the world control over 90% of the wealth of society.

(ii) Globalization also results in an unequal division of labor in the international division of labor, in which developing countries are now in the position of cheap raw materials and fuel suppliers, the consumption market, and places to suffer from environmental pollution and the devastation of climate change.

(iii) Globalization does not help create a global governance mechanism, help forecast, or mitigate, the impact of global disasters, such as the Covid-19 epidemic today.

It was not until the Covid-19 pandemic appeared that the new administration of President Donald Trump saw the "loss" of the US in the globalization race and had "struck fatal blows" on globalization shortly after coming to power in early 2017.

 

Spurred by the United States and the West, now "globalization 1.0" is considered "obsolete" by the United States as it has fulfilled its "historic mission" and is no longer in service or in accordance with American and Western interests.

The US argued that China is now a country that is making good use of and "taking advantage" of the gaps of globalization to strengthen its national strength and seek to rise beyond the United States to become the world's number one power.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)

Workers wear protective gear and masks at a Chinese factory. (Source: Market Watch)

Trump unilaterally launched a trade war against China, and sought to negotiate and re-sign a series of new bilateral and multilateral trade agreements. The US-China trade war under the influence of Trump's new trade and economic policy has created initial but extremely powerful shifts in positioning and rearranging the "chain economy", which forced many American and foreign businesses to withdraw from the Chinese market to diversify their investments to avoid being taxed and to minimize the risk of putting all their eggs in one basket.

Without "preparedness", it is likely that the United States will be much more passive and vulnerable to the effects of the current Covid-19 pandemic. Some changes of globalization in the "post-Covid-19" period are anticipated as follows:

- The general trend is not to give up, but "linkages" and "integration" will be conducted cautiously and in a controlled manner by nations.

- The trend of "non-China", ie "escaping", or minimizing dependence on a dominant market or partner like China, is likely to be promoted, with the leading economies like the US, Japan, Germany ... pioneering this trend.

The second largest market in the world with 1.4 billion "customers" like China is an irresistible attraction for any company or country. Therefore, putting all eggs in one basket is understandable. However, due to its heavy dependence, when China "sneezed" due to the Covid-19 impact, the whole world became "breathless". For example, China supplies up to 90% of raw materials for making antibiotics.

Instead of "outsourcing", the new term that the US now begins to use is "expensing", meaning the US government is willing to pay 100% of the cost for US companies to leave China and transfer production to the US or to other countries.

The US government has prepared the money and was ready to "open the purse" to implement this plan immediately after the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the US, Japan also envisaged a budget of about $2 billion to support Japanese companies to withdraw from China and bring their factories to other countries.

Once the "Chimerica" marriage worth $2,000 billion comes to an end with a "divorce", nothing is impossible.

- The formation of a new "chain economy" will have the following characteristics:

(i) Policymakers now have a new mission: planning for self-sufficiency so that their country can survive in a state of complete isolation from three months to three years.

(ii) Countries will race, find ways to produce or build stockpiles of essential medical goods and strategic commodities, regardless of the supply of other countries.

(iii) The approach is to "not to put all the eggs in one basket", but to maximize the sources of production, the source of supply of raw materials and consumption markets, of which the domestic market is given priority.

- The trend of diversifying and shifting investment and production out of China also means that it will form a wave of shifting investment to emerging economies in Southeast Asia and some other regions.

Countries like Vietnam need to see opportunities soon, to not only prepare for the immediate recovery of production, but also to grasp this new trend of investment shift of the world.

Hoang Anh Tuan

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?  

The world in the post-Covid-19 era

The world in the post-Covid-19 era

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.  

 
 

Other News

.
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
FEATUREicon  20/05/2020 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

It's been more than 50 years since President Ho Chi Minh passed away and school children still learn his poems, his biography and about his minimalist lifestyle. 

Vietnam stands firm amid Covid-19 outbreak
Vietnam stands firm amid Covid-19 outbreak
FEATUREicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 infections in the community for more than 30 days. Quarantine has been lifted in high-risk areas and social distancing measures relaxed. 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  16/05/2020 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  15/05/2020 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  12/05/2020 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  08/05/2020 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  07/05/2020 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/05/2020 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 