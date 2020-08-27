Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/08/2020 15:06:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy

29/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

Kỷ niệm 'mất ăn mất ngủ' và cảm giác 'húc đầu vào tường' của nguyên Bộ trưởng

Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan

Four historical miracles

At the seminar, former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan recalled the country's achievements in the past 75 years and pointed out four miracles.

First: Vietnam was the first country in the colonial world to rise up, taking its own strength to regain national sovereignty, establishing the People's Democratic State.

Second: As a small and weak country, Vietnam repelled all foreign invaders to maintain independence and unification.

Third: From an unnamed country on the world map, Vietnam now has its name on the list of active and responsible members in the international community.

Fourth: From a country that was not named on the world map, Vietnam has become a country with extensive foreign relations, a very high international position, and a bright spot in today's world.

The former Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Vietnam’s diplomacy - founded by President Ho Chi Minh who was also the first Foreign Minister of Vietnam - has made great contributions to these historical period and learned a lot of valuable lessons.

Regarding these lessons, Mr. Vu Khoan said the first is to persist in basic goals that reflect the close interests of the nation, in line with the trend of the times. When signing important international treaties such as the 1954 Geneva Agreement and the 1973 Paris Agreement, although the goal of national unification was not immediately met, Vietnamese diplomats persisted asking the opponents to recognize Vietnam’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity in written form. In peacetime, these objectives are an important foundation to create a stable environment for national development.

Kỷ niệm 'mất ăn mất ngủ' và cảm giác 'húc đầu vào tường' của nguyên Bộ trưởng

Speakers at the seminar.

Another lesson, Mr. Khoan said, is related to the arrangement of forces to achieve the goal, in which the most important factor is to have real strength. The "strength" includes both "hard power" (economic and defense strength) and "soft power" such as strong traditions, solidarity, human qualities, and Vietnamese’s open personality.

The next lesson, according to the former Deputy Prime Minister, is the skillful application of appropriate policies.

President Ho Chi Minh's French visit

At the seminar, former Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam recalled the time when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was formed.

 

At that time, by the policy of independence and self-control, in solitary conditions, Vietnam implemented the policy of detente with Chiang Kai-shek soldiers to cope with the French colonialists, and then a policy of détente with France to cast the Chiang Kai-shek soldiers out. Then Vietnam signed the Treaty on March 6, 1946 with France and then the Provisional Treaty on September 14, 1946. Signing these two documents not only gave Vietnam the necessary time to strengthen the capacity, but also affirmed the international legal position of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

Mr. Cam recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to France and some countries on the way to France as the way to not only let the world know about a country that won its independence, but also to lay a solid basis for taking advantage of the support of the French people and the colonial countries of France towards Vietnam’s later resistance against French colonialism.

Mr. Cam mentioned the diplomatic role in the war against the US. He emphasized that diplomacy initially reflected victory on the battlefield, but later diplomacy coordinated with the military and the political fronts to win victory. And finally, diplomacy became an important battle with strategic significance.

The veteran diplomat mentioned a letter written by President Ho Chi Minh in early 1966 to the heads of many countries around the world. The letter clarified the peaceful stance of the Vietnamese people, which is true peace, on the basis of independence and true freedom.

“In order to achieve and protect the highest interests of the nation, in all foreign policies and activities, it is required to maintain independence and autonomy. Only with independence and autonomy, we can proactively avoid the pressure of the outside to ensure the interests of the nation,” stressed Mr. Cam.

Kỷ niệm 'mất ăn mất ngủ' và cảm giác 'húc đầu vào tường' của nguyên Bộ trưởng

Former Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam

The 'funnel' model of Minister Nguyen Co Thach

Recalling the early days when the country implemented Doi Moi (renovation), former Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien told the story of former Foreign Minister Nguyen Co Thach, who set up a mechanism called "funnel" in the ministry's leadership.

“Mr. Thach was very interested in research and very sensitive to the new. To focus on research, he set up a 'funnel' in the leadership of the Ministry - assigning a deputy minister in charge of handling all daily tasks so that other ministry leaders could focus on research,” he said.

Kỷ niệm 'mất ăn mất ngủ' và cảm giác 'húc đầu vào tường' của nguyên Bộ trưởng

Former Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien

As a result, strategic issues were carried out urgently, such as relations between major countries and their strategy, solutions to Cambodia-related issues, normalization of relations with China and draft Resolution 13 of the Politburo, normalizing relations with the US and human rights issues, improving relations with Southeast Asian countries and joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“This model was adjusted later as the 'funnel' was overloaded, but the issue of strategic research, particularly the change of mindset in foreign affairs, was still a focus. Thanks to these efforts, the diplomatic sector has actively contributed to the handling of important international issues,” Mr. Nien said.

Thai An

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat

President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam’s modern diplomacy, left the diplomatic sector a valuable heritage, namely unique thoughts on diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote in an article

 
 

Other News

.
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  26/08/2020 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
FEATUREicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  23/08/2020 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
FEATUREicon  07/08/2020 

The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  04/08/2020 

Young Vietnamese at home and abroad are striving to contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19 in their own way, believing that everyone has a role to play for the sake of their homeland.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
Footsteps on a well-worn path
FEATUREicon  03/08/2020 

Visitors to the Ho Chi Minh Museum on Ngoc Ha Street in Hanoi are able to take home a special, very Vietnamese souvenir -- rubber sandals made from old car tyres.

National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
FEATUREicon  02/08/2020 

Some years ago, Tran Doan Lam, director of the World Publishing House, felt a little uneasy when attending an event during a business trip abroad, where delegates were asked to wear their national costume.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam became the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Association of Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, marking a milestone in the country’s integration into regional affairs as well as in regional co-operation.

Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Since becoming a member of ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has developed into an important member of the group and has significantly contributed to elevating the bloc’s position and consolidating the centrality of ASEAN within the region.

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  23/07/2020 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

New concept needs new approaches
New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  19/07/2020 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  17/07/2020 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  14/07/2020 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 