Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/11/2020 15:50:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM

04/11/2020    13:30 GMT+7

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

Phuc said when Covid-19 broke out, the entire political system, all levels and branches immediately activated the battle against the pandemic with the motto ‘fighting the epidemic is like fighting the enemy’.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM

Chair of National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan

After 99 days of no reported cases via community transmission, the second outbreak appeared in Da Nang City. However, the battle at that time was different from the first: faster localized hotbeds, but no imposition of a lockdown.

He said if the measures applied in the first outbreak had been applied during the second outbreak, the economy would have seen a minus growth rate. Therefore, a dual goal was set: fighting Covid-19 was the top priority, but Vietnam at the same time had to develop its economy.

But coronavirus cases still are being recorded, and Vietnam must not neglect its task of fighting the epidemic.

“Longing to do business to get rich, we still cannot receive tourists. We must not sacrifice everything for economic development,” he said.

Currently, Vietnam only allows foreign specialists and investors to come to Vietnam to make investments and do business.

Regarding economic growth, Phuc affirmed that Vietnam is one of two countries in Asia Pacific and the only country in Southeast Asia to see positive growth this year. Thailand has had a growth rate of minus 8.5 percent.

The agricultural sector has been very important during this time of Covid. Vietnam has become the largest rice exporter in the world and Mekong Delta has had bumper crops.

The agricultural sector has been very important during this time of Covid. Vietnam has become the largest rice exporter in the world and Mekong Delta has had bumper crops.

Chair of National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also cited figures showing that Covid-19 cases are escalating globally. The US on November 1 alone reported 100,000 new cases.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese people appear to be more complacent as no community transmitted case has been reported over the last month (only imported cases have occurred).

“The World Health Organization has warned that Vietnam may face a third outbreak if Vietnam becomes complacent about the pandemic,” Ngan said.

 

“Vietnam has been praised for its success in fighting the pandemic while keeping business production. In Hanoi, HCM City and large cities, all activities have been implemented as usual in the new normal situation. However, we must not be complacent about the epidemic,” she said.

Ngan noted that she received ROK National Assembly Speaker on November 2 and the Japanese Prime Minister last week.

“They decided to come to Vietnam because they felt they were safe. We have had a lot of success this year and we are striving for a 3 percent GDP growth rate by the end of this year. We are trying to minimize the loss of revenue for the state budget because of tax remissions,” she said.

Public confidence

Dang Ngoc Nghia, a National Assembly deputy from Thua Thien – Hue, praised the efforts in fighting the epidemic and overcoming natural disasters. The goals set in many fields have been achieved, including export turnover and medals in sports. And the achievements in fighting Covid-19 have been great.

However, Nghia said that it was necessary to find a reasonable scenario to deal with Covid-19 in the most effective way. He said it was urgent to assess the impact of the epidemic on every aspect of society and the national economy in order to design suitable solutions.

The tourism industry has been hit very hard, which has led to a decline in other business fields, including the aviation and hotel sectors.

Minister of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung noted that Vietnam has gained encouraging results in 2020 and the five-year 2016-2020 term. He said the public's increased confidence in leadership was a priceless reward.

However, Dung warned that Vietnam would face new challenges in the time to come as competition among large countries will have a direct impact on Vietnam. The Covid-19 pandemic is still very active in many countries, and Vietnam’s economy has a high openness to the world, he noted.

The government in April passed a VND62 trillion financial support package for the poor and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

People who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 for at least 14 days or more can receive a monthly allowance of VND1.8 million. 

Thu Ky

Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges

Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges

Although women face a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles in the family and community has never faded, an international conference in Hanoi heard.

Businesses line up for further support

Businesses line up for further support

Continued facing with massive woes, the business community in Vietnam is in dire need of the government’s assistance for investors and enterprises to struggle through the global health crisis and grabbing new business

 
 

Other News

.
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

Can we get back what has been lost?
Can we get back what has been lost?
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

Smart cities need long-term vision
Smart cities need long-term vision
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that developing smart cities is a ‘big game’ which needs big players with vision and potential.

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 