Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 19:58:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination

 
 
05/05/2020    19:53 GMT+7

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination hinh 0
Vietnam has done all the right things to protect its citizens and visitors' health. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam has reopened the economy for ten days, including tourism sector, and restarted schools on May 4 after having initially contained the novel coronavirus, partly fulfilling the promise to make itself a safe destination for foreign visitors.

Vietnam made it clear at the beginning of the pandemic that it wanted to protect the people’s health and prioritize their well-being. For that reason, Vietnam wanted to secure its reputation as “a safe country.” Yet by being transparent with its people, the government has achieved more than just safeguarding its image; it has rebuilt public trust, according to The Guardian.

Indeed, the government of Vietnam has repeatedly stated that it will do anything to protect its citizens' health, even at the expense of economic benefits.

Dato’ Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa, ambassador of Malaysia to Vietnam, said that Vietnam has prioritized the welfare and protection of its people’s health through decisive and essential measures in the fight against COVID-19.

“Vietnam is capable and experienced enough to control the epidemic, and considers the well-being of citizens the most important task,” Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed at a meeting in mid-March.

vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination hinh 1
A large number of foreign visitors find Vietnam safe amid the pandemic. Photo: AFP

Tough measures bear fruit

Vietnam has quarantined all visitors coming from and travelling across the epidemic-hit areas while it quickly suspended all flights from and to affected regions. The ensuing tougher move is to halt the entry of visitors from high-risk countries and the decisive move is to close borders from March 22 to all visitors.

Foreigners who undergo mass quarantine and coronavirus tests in Vietnam bear no charge while they were provided with best conditions. A large number of foreign visitors were brought to stay at hotels and resorts during the two-week quarantine period while a number of others were housed at military barracks with living standards for military officers.

Meanwhile, Gavin Wheeldon, a British citizen who has been in government-run quarantine in Hanoi, exclaimed that he feels more like a holiday camp than a quarantine center though he lives in an area under complete lockdown.

These creative messages have resonated with many living in lockdown. Vu Dinh Thai, a 25-year-old Vietnamese graduate student in the UK, spent nearly a month in the government’s quarantine camp told The Guardian that he was grateful for the safety he couldn’t be assured of in the UK. “It’s free and they tried their best,” “and who would belittle their country for being poor?”

Mark A. Ashwill, an international educator who has been working in Vietnam since 2005, wrote on his blog, An International Educator in Vietnam, that foreigners who live and work in Vietnam should only fly home unless they absolutely had to for personal and/or professional reasons.

 

“It would be akin to jumping from the food warmer into the fire, in the case of the US and a long list of other countries with high coronavirus infection rates,” he said in response to Health and Travel Alert by US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on March 31 in which the secretary urged US citizens interested in returning to the United States during the outbreak of COVID-19 to make immediate use of available commercial flight options.

The Tuoi Tre newspaper has quoted several foreigners who live in Vietnam as saying that they chose to stay in Vietnam rather than flying back to their countries.

They include Wayne Paris, an American in Ho Chi Minh City who canceled a flight home as he believed in the fight against the epidemic in Vietnam; British man David James who lives in the southern city of Can Tho said he felt absolutely safe in the country; and Patrick M Davies, a Briton who works as an English teacher in Ho Chi Minh City, said he would stay here until the pandemic ends and would fly home only when he was forced to.

Vietnam is known for world-class famous beaches and a variety of tourism services from adventure tours in mountainous regions and inside caves to eco-tourism in coastal areas, from natural beauty to cultural relics.

At the end of last year, Vietnam was projected to welcome 20.5 million foreign arrivals in 2020, up 11% on-year, and earn revenues of VND830 trillion (US$36 billion), an increase of 11.43% from a year earlier.

At the time of writing, Vietnam has confirmed 271 coronavirus cases without deaths, compared to more than 17,000 cases in neighboring Singapore, more than 10,000 in Indonesia, 9,000 in the Philippines, more than 6,000 in Malaysia, and 3,000 in Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam who chairs the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said Vietnam won the initial battle but not the entire war and warned the country of complexity of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the country has initially contained the virus and told the people to adapt to a “new normalcy.”

Vietnam has planned to resume international flights that bring foreign visitors to the country but the timing is not decided yet. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist

Vietnam among safe economies after COVID-19: Economist

The Economist listed Viet Nam as the 12th strongest economy among 66 economies in its report on the financial strength in the wake of the COVID-19...

Vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite limited resources, but with strong determination, Vietnam has gradually brought the novel coronavirus epidemic under control. The success story has been shared and admired by many overseas Vietnamese no matter where they live.

 
 

Other News

.
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  01/05/2020 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
FEATUREicon  30/04/2020 

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
FEATUREicon  24/04/2020 

Graham Buckley first came to Vietnam as a volunteer in 2006 and soon fell in love with the country. 

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
FEATUREicon  23/04/2020 

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 