Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 08:18:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response

19/10/2020    07:12 GMT+7

After five years of efforts to carry out the international commitment on climate change and reduction of greenhouse gas emission, 

Vietnam completed the update on Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), and sent it to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) amidst the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its update, Vietnam said it ha decided to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 9 percent by 2030, 1 percentage point higher than the target set in 2015. This could be further brought to 27 percent with international support through bilateral and multilateral cooperation and mechanisms under the Paris Agreement.

Vietnam completes updated NDC amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response

Representatives at the COP21 (Photo:VNA).

With the updated NDC and higher contributions, Vietnam has received lavish praise from the UNFCC Secretariat and NDC Partnership. In their letters, they hailed Vietnam’s efforts in responding to the global climate change.


According to Tang The Cuong, Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Climate Change, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, adopted at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 21), is the first ever universal and legally-binding global climate change document that brings all nations into a common cause to cut greenhouse gas emission - the primary cause of the earth’s rapid climate change.

Implementing COP21’s regulations and missions entrusted by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment joined hands with competent ministries and sectors to update the NDC based on the nation’s certain condition.">

The Paris Agreement requires all parties to put forward their best efforts through the NDC to strengthen these efforts in the years ahead. Its most important regulations are on the parties’ responsibilities for developing and implementing their NDCs; monitoring and evaluating and providing financial and technological resources, and strengthening capacity for the implementation of NDCs. Each country provides information in its NDC on the efforts it will undertake contributing to global response to climate change, in the context of current socio-economic conditions and future projections.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) joined hands with competent ministries and sectors to update the NDC based on the nation’s certain condition, Cuong said, adding they worked to ensure the updated document’s targets are feasible.

Receiving the Prime Minister’s approval on July 24, 2020, the updated NDC was then sent to the UNFCC Secretariat on September 11, the time when Vietnam was working on its dual task of preventing the coronavirus outbreak and developing the economy.

In its updated NDC, Vietnam has reviewed and updated contributions to the mitigation and adaptation to make them more in line with the current situation and socio-economic development forecasts up to 2030, while ensuring that NDC implementation objectives is in line with the objectives of the country’s Socio-Economic Development Strategy, National Climate Change Strategy, Vietnam Green Growth Strategy, and Strategy for Natural Disaster Prevention, Response and Mitigation.

As compared to the NDC submitted in 2015, the update raises emission reduction target to combat climate change. To be more specific, in its latest NDC, Vietnam seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 83.9 million tonnes instead of the earlier 62.7 million tonnes through indigenous efforts. Vietnam’s contribution can be increased to 27 percent, or 250.8 million tonnes of CO2eq as compared to previous 198.2 million tonnes.

…Although Vietnam has been hard hit by climate change, through the updated NDC, the country has shown its utmost efforts in response to climate change.">

Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response

Letters of UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa and Global Director of NDC Partnership Support Unit Pablo Vieira sent to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (Photo: Department of Climate Change).

Cuong said as a country clobbered by climate change, its updated NDC manifests the nation’s utmost efforts to contribute to mitigating the global climate change.

An array of actions have been carried out in the country in response to the climate change, including developing the low-carbon economy, promoting green growth, and strengthening potential measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the fields of energy, transport, and agriculture, among others.

The Vietnamese Government has taken climate change response as a vital issue. Carrying out the updated NDC is the responsibility of both state and enterprises.

International community hails Vietnam’s efforts

Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
Vietnam is pushing forward solar power projects (Photo: MonRE)

Implementing COP21’s regulations and missions entrusted by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment joined hands with competent ministries and sectors to update the NDC based on the nation’s certain condition.

In her letter to the MoNRE, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa highly valued Vietnam’s efforts in reviewing and updating the NDC in line with the COP21’s regulation in the context of immensely complicated pandemic. 

She described Vietnam’s preparation for the NDC submission as really amazing.

 

Vietnam updates its NDC by raising its emission reduction target to combat climate change, and outlining detailed actions." data-alignment="center">

“Despite COP26 being postponed to November 2020 due to COVID-19, we must not forget that climate change remain as the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term. Vietnam’s strategic planning and sustained commitments to ambitious climate change actions and the Paris Agreement’s targets are greatly appreciated,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on September 15, Global Director of NDC Partnership Support Unit Pablo Vieira highlighted that Vietnam has shown great leadership within the Partnership, driving forward more ambitious global climate action. 

Vietnam updates its NDC by raising its emission reduction target to combat climate change, and outlining detailed actions.

“As the Partnership focuses on accelerating collaborative climate action led by our member countries, we look forward to working with the Government of Vietnam, through the MoNRE and the Ministry of Planning and Investment as focal points, on the implementation of Vietnam’s updated NDC in line with the country’s sustainable development goals. We stand ready to support Vietnam on the establishment of an NDC implementation on Support Mechanism, and on coordination and mobilisation of partners support for priority needs and gaps.

“We are confident that Vietnam’s updated NDC will inspire out members to similarly raise ambition and accelerate action in the global fight against climate change, through a comprehensive whole-of government approach and involving a wide range of sectors,” he wrote.

“In the coming time, Vietnam will work more to implement concrete strategies, plans and actions, such as reducing the use of fossil fuels and pushing the development of renewable energy, green finance, and carbon market in the future. The efforts are expected to contribute to carrying out the updated NDC from 2021,” he affirmed.

In a writing posted on its website on September 17, the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) said Vietnam’s 2020 NDC clarifies loss and damage and outlines contributions to advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No.13 on climate action, SDG No.11 on sustainable cities and communities, and SDG No.12 on responsible consumption and production.

It stated Vietnam updated its mitigation and adaptation contributions, noting co-benefits and synergies with the SDGs, and provided information on implementation impact and progress.

Vietnam pursues Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response

Renewable energy products are being developed in Vietnam (Photo: MoNRE)

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in response to climate change, while sharing contents of the updated NDC with foreign ambassadors.

He also sent letters to the UN Resident Coordinator for Vietnam and foreign ambassadors who are interested in Vietnam’s contribution to slashing down greenhouse gas emission in the updated document. He also expressed his hope to receive further international support and cooperation to carry out the updated NDC for SDGs. 

…Although Vietnam has been hard hit by climate change, through the updated NDC, the country has shown its utmost efforts in response to climate change.

Ha affirmed as a developing country with limited resources, Vietnam has pursued sustainable development goals, adding developing low-carbon economy and promoting the formation of a circular economy have been a key in the national strategies. Particularly, developing low-carbon economy which is resilient to climate change was institutionalised in the amended Environment Protection Law to be submitted to the National Assembly this year.

“In the coming time, Vietnam will work more to implement concrete strategies, plans and actions, such as reducing the use of fossil fuels and pushing the development of renewable energy, green finance, and carbon market in the future. The efforts are expected to contribute to carrying out the updated NDC from 2021,” he affirmed. 

In response to climate change, Vietnam has splashed out billions of USD on natural disaster prevention and recovery.

Regarding greenhouse gas emission reduction, the country issued a wide range of policies and regulations like Decree No.24-NQ/TW, the Politburo’s Conclusion No.56-KL/TW, and the Politburo’s Decision No.55-NQ/TW on orientation of national energy development strategy by 2030 with vision until 2045.

With the updated NDC, Vietnam rolled out measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and harmonise benefits between the climate actions and sustainable development. To date, Vietnam is one of the few countries in the world increasing contributions to greenhouse gas emission reduction in the updated NDC…VNA

First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change

First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change

In 1997, 24-year-old Hoang Thi Minh Hong became the first Vietnamese to visit Antarctica as part of an expedition that included young people from 25 nations.

 
 

Other News

.
Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

A lot of real estate traders have missed opportunities to make huge profits because they decided to postpone purchasing plans, hoping that prices would decrease further.

Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

The equitization of state-owned enterprises must place more importance on the management experience of strategic investors.

25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

Pham Thai Son at the age of 25 is leading an important division at the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). 

The Vietnamese brain will decide
The Vietnamese brain will decide
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future." 

Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
FEATUREicon  15/10/2020 

The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.

Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
FEATUREicon  14/10/2020 

A government report shows that problems still exist at four BOT (build, operate, transfer) toll stations. Because of their special properties, it has been difficult to maintain their operations.

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
FEATUREicon  13/10/2020 

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
FEATUREicon  13/10/2020 

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport project on October 9 shows that little has been done over the last five years.

Aspiration 2045
Aspiration 2045
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

For many years, the Vietnamese Government has always focused on setting the goal of annual GDP growth because high growth can help the country narrow the development gap with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.

Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the preferential FIT expires.

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

In 1993, despite many dificulties, Vietnam decided to choose GSM (The Global System for Mobile Communication) technology for a mobile network. It was one of a few countries pioneering 2G.

Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
FEATUREicon  11/10/2020 

As the global production network has been seriously disrupted, now is the time for Vietnam to reposition itself in the supply chain.

Shifting from analog to digital: the power of innovative thinking in the postal services sector
Shifting from analog to digital: the power of innovative thinking in the postal services sector
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

More than 30 years ago, when the country fell into a crisis, it was the strong innovative mindset that brought the postal industry to succeed in establishing digital transformation.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

How to keep the sun always shining?
How to keep the sun always shining?
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 