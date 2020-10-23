Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/10/2020 15:09:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation

27/10/2020    14:05 GMT+7

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

As of March 2020, 35 central cities and provinces had signed strategic cooperation agreements with telecom groups on building smart cities.

Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation

The military telco Viettel has signed cooperation agreements with 24 localities, and  the Vietnam Post and Telecommunication Group (VNPT) with 20 localities.

The government of Vietnam is paying increasingly high attention to developing smart cities. Many agreements have been signed between Vietnam and important partners such as countries and organizations that have successfully developed smart cities, including the Netherlands, South Korea and India.

Most recently, an agreement was signed to develop the ASEAN smart urban network.

After Vietnam joined ASCN (ASEAN Smart Cities Network) in 2018, the Prime Minister released the Vietnam Smart City Development project in 2018-2025 with a vision until 2030, which shows three priority parts – programming smart cities; managing smart cities; and smart urban utilities.

On the basis of a linked database, many cities in Vietnam have had initial success in providing smart utilities in the fields of education, healthcare, transportation, construction environment… and have step by step been optimizing urban management, improving the quality of urban residential life and creating opportunities for human development, leaving no one behind.

Hanoi, for example, is developing a parking system that allows people to find suitable parking places; payment through apps on smartphones; and a digital transport map to manage urban traffic.

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

The implementation of the project on Bac Ha Noi (Northern Hanoi) Smart City, covering an area of 272 hectares in Dong Anh district, is expected to improve transport infrastructure, energy, education, healthcare and environment on a digital technology basis, driving development towards sustainability.

Meanwhile, HCM City is building a big data infrastructure system, data control center, security control center and open data system. It is planning to build smart solutions for healthcare, food safety, education, traffic management, and flood control.

As for Da Nang, the city leads the country in readiness for ICT development and application. Da Nang has received the maximum mark in applying IT in state agencies. In 2018, the Da Nang People’s Committee issued the Overall Architecture of Smart City and Smart City Construction Plan for 2018-2025.

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha said developing smart cities is in line with international trends, takes full advantage of the achievements of the fourth industry revolution, and fits the country's development practice.

 

Driving force for smart city development

Experts, while stressing the need to develop smart cities, pointed out that the lack of reasonable policies will make it difficult for local authorities to seek resources, especially capital from state budget, for smart city development.

They believe that Vietnam needs to be cautious when developing smart cities, and not ‘follow the crowd’.

Each city, before applying a smart city model, needs to check its resources and advantages, and detect where and what it needs to obtain in each development stage so as to effectively use existing facilities and investment resources.

Smart cities should be developed with people in the center, and be based on specific characteristics of each city.

Ha said Vietnam will implement the tasks and solutions set in the Vietnam Smart City Development project in 2018-2025.

These include a legal framework for the development of smart cities as well as management of tools, institutions and mechanisms for cooperation between ministries and branches, between the central and local government, to ensure smart cities throughout the country and avoid waste in using resources.

According to Nguyen Van Binh, head of the Central Economic Commission, leading experts believe that 4,0 industry is essentially an institutional revolution. The revolutionary nature is the strong development of science and technology.

Binh said it is necessary to have an ‘open and creative’ approach when developing smart cities.

The mindset that has existed for a long time is that the state should prohibit activities that it cannot control.

“The 4.0 industry revolution won’t succeed if the ‘prohibiting all that is unmanageable’ way of thinking is still applied to manage the economy and society,” he said. 

Duy Anh

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

Vietnam praised for e-government development

Vietnam praised for e-government development

Vietnam’s e-government has taken a big step forwards. The smart urban operation center and the reporting and data analysis system have been implemented on a trial basis and brought initial results.

 
 

Other News

.
Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

A new movement has arisen among real estate investors amid the pandemic – leaving large cities for the countryside where they open a homestay or farmstay to meet people’s demand to be close to nature.

Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drafting a plan on solutions to take full advantage of the opportunities to be brought by the investment relocation wave after Covid-19 to develop supporting industries 

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

The current Vietnam-Japan relationship is a broad strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Vietnam will be an important factor in Japan's foreign policy.

ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

The 3-day ITU Digital World 2020 closed on October 23, leaving key messages about a new world – the digital world.

Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic is the great challenge of the century, but a great challenge comes with great opportunities. 

Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Many speakers at the session on the topic "Narrowing the broadband gap" at the ITU Digital World 2020 mentioned eliminating growth barriers.

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.

Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many government officials and businesses believe that it is the golden time now for foreign investors to decide to invest or expand their investment in Vietnam, especially in the ICT industry.

Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

Expecting that the ITU Ministerial Roundtables will lay the foundations for a better, more connected and safer world, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin emphasized that countries must work together to narrow the digital gap.

Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many candidates have been excluded from the list of scientists for professorship title this year because they have had a high numbers of scientific articles published. One candidate published 40-50 articles within half a year.

Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.

Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

International commercial air routes were reopened about a month ago under a Prime Ministerial decision.

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  21/10/2020 

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 