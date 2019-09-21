Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 11:45:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020

 
 
04/05/2020    11:35 GMT+7

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

A campaign waged by the authorities and enterprises to promote local bread. Such efforts should be devoted to invigorate the economy following the lift of social distancing in Vietnam – PHOTO: THANH HOA

Developed countries will be hit the hardest, with an average decrease of up to 6.1%. Emerging and developing economies are more sheltered, ebbing by about 1%. Only a few economies are predicted to post slight growth this year.

These figures partly reflect Covid-19’s detrimental impacts on the world’s economy.

Vietnam’s economy is not an exception. GDP growth in the first quarter was only 3.82% year-on-year, the lowest during the past 11 years. It is still relatively commendable given the downturn that most countries have experienced. However, they do not fully reflect the challenges haunting the economy since many export orders have been affected since March only and social distancing has been strictly enforced in Vietnam only since the beginning of the second quarter. In particular, the growth figures exclude the informal economy, which is barely included in GDP.

Agriculture and mining have posted negative growth in the first and second regions due to climate change, diseases and adverse conditions in the global market for mining products. Manufacturing industries posted laudable growth (+7.12%), but second-quarter prospects are rather gloomy as the number of new orders dropped to only 41.9 points in March, below the median of 50 points.

Service was hit the hardest by border closure and social distancing. Some sectors that posted negative growth in the first quarter include accommodation and food & beverage (-11.0%), finance and supporting industries (-3.5%), as well as transport and warehousing (-0.9%). These industries are expected to continue plunging in the second quarter, when precautionary measures are intensified.

Demand has fallen, too. Many sectors are reliant on external sectors, so although they still clocked up growth, drastic damage was recorded in the first quarter, especially since March, when the export value of some industries has fallen significantly.

Vietnam’s total export value in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 8.1% year-on-year and its trade surplus was US$3.84 billion. However, Vietnam’s biggest export markets will be adversely affected in the future when the U.S. has just adopted social distancing since the end of March and the disease is spreading in European Union (EU) countries. Demand from China and Japan will be less encouraging than in the first quarter since China has started production again and Japan has declared a nationwide state of emergency due to Covid-19 since April.

Growth prospects in 2020—4.2% in the rosy scenario

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020 and beyond hinge on the ability to control the pandemic nationally and globally.

The rosiest scenario is based on the assumption that Covid-19 is completely under control in Vietnam in mid-May and economic activities start to recover. However, many sectors, especially tourism, accommodation and transport have just started to improve.

The most deleterious effect of Covid-19 will take place in the second quarter, with a decrease of 2-3% in agriculture, forestry and fishery. Manufacturing industries may face negative growth for the first time due to supply disruption and export order cancellation and delays. Transport, warehousing, accommodation, food and beverages, as well as art and entertainment will face a drastic drop (20-50%). Meanwhile, health care, the media, finance, banking and insurance can maintain stable growth by virtue of activities pertaining to disease prevention and damage control.

In this rosy scenario, Vietnam’s economic growth is forecast at about 4.2% in 2020.

In the neutral and pessimistic scenarios, the disease is assumed to continue affecting Vietnam until the third or fourth quarter of 2020. The world may need to continue with lockdowns and social distancing due to the recurrence of Covid-19 in many economic and financial hubs. Vietnam’s economy may grow by only 1.5% in the neutral scenario and -1% in the pessimistic scenario.

Regardless of scenario, it will be difficult for sectors such as aviation, tourism and fashion export to fully recover in Vietnam in the period following Covid-19 if other countries have yet to keep this disease under control. Enterprises must try to adapt and transform their production. For example, the apparel industry can focus on making face masks and personal protective gear.

In the short run, fueling public investment in the second half of this year may offset temporary issues plaguing production. Vietnam’s economic prospects in subsequent years hinge on whether a vaccine or successful treatment can be found.

It is noteworthy that GDP growth does not fully reflect the challenges facing the economy since the informal sector, which is severely affected, is excluded. Lockdowns and social distancing have caused this sector, estimated at about 30% of GDP, to almost shut down.

Policy focus

A protracted budget deficit over the past decades means that Vietnam’s fiscal resources are limited. Even when the economy boasts sizzling growth and budget revenue soars, the Government’s spending outpaces revenue by about 3.5% of GDP. Consequently, Vietnam lacks fiscal buffers to respond to financially intensive shocks such as Covid-19. Moreover, monetary policy is constrained by inflation and forex targets.

Given resource constraints, Vietnam’s policies should be focused to avoid profligacy. Vietnam has promptly and actively battled Covid-19. However, the longer social distancing measures take place, the higher the economic costs will be. Meanwhile, the disease persists. Regardless of scenario, Vietnam must come up with disease prevention measures while supporting production instead of imposing a total ban on every sector as in the case of some localities. Economic growth aimed at minimizing the harmful impacts of Covid-19 should be given as much priority as fighting the disease.

Social security measures such as unemployment benefits, support for those temporarily out of a job, as well as subsidies for the poor and those whose livelihood is affected by social distancing should be the priority and must be implemented quickly before tragedies occur. In particular, those in the informal sector should be given more attention since they take up a significant share of the workforce, are vulnerable and may not qualify for existing support.

Meanwhile, support for enterprises should be differentiated. Exemption or reduction of financial costs such as interest rates and land rents should apply to firms that must cease operations. Lower land rents, postponement in social security payments, debt restructuring, interest rate reduction and value-added tax payment extension should apply to firms affected by the crisis but still in operation, subject to clearly defined criteria. Companies that are barely affected by the crisis since they have adapted well should be offered credit incentives and institutional support since they have the pillars of the economy at the moment.

Even when Covid-19 is under control domestically, many export-oriented sectors may still face long-term challenges if the disease has not vanished from economic and financial hubs worldwide. Boosting public investment in the second half of 2020 will therefore be critical. However, it does not mean expanding public investment uncontrollably. Vietnam should focus on projects that are nationally important, already approved and financially ready. Perhaps a project can be broken down into smaller contracts to be carried out across localities, so that more firms can enjoy business opportunities and the multiplier effect will increase. At the same time, a reduction in regular spending (at least 10%) should be considered so that there will be resources to rectify the negative consequences triggered by the pandemic.

Ultimately, together with short-term measures to deal with Covid-19, Vietnam should embrace long-term strategies that transform its macroeconomic foundations and reduce risks in the future. Inflation, the interest rate and the exchange rate must remain stable to pave the way for a post-pandemic recovery. Many flaws in economic policy management have arisen, so efforts to improve business institutions and environment should be sustained. In particular, Vietnam should gradually develop fiscal buffers to guard against shocks such as Covid-19; it is better late than never. SGT

Dr. Pham The Anh (Chief economist of VEPRJ)

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines on measures to keep the country clear of COVID-19 while its economy restarts after strict social distancing measures were relaxed.

 
Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

 
 

Other News

.
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  01/05/2020 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
FEATUREicon  30/04/2020 

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
FEATUREicon  24/04/2020 

Graham Buckley first came to Vietnam as a volunteer in 2006 and soon fell in love with the country. 

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
FEATUREicon  23/04/2020 

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Evolving demand and supply chain norms
Evolving demand and supply chain norms
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

In early February, in the minds of most of us, COVID-19 was still a China-specific problem. Yet, the strict lockdown imposed early in China generated rapidly unprecedented chaos in global supply chains. 

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

Solar power to boom after Decision 13
Solar power to boom after Decision 13
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg on encouraging mechanisms for solar power development in Vietnam sets the deadline of December 31 for solar systems of any scale to attain a certificate of delivery and enjoy the feed-in tariff 2 (FiT2) rate, 

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 