Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/11/2020 17:10:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base

10/11/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Some foreign automobile manufacturers and car part producers are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. Will Vietnam take advantage of the opportunity to become a production base in the region?

Dreaming of surpassing Thailand

Suzuki Vietnam’s CEO Toshiyuki Takahara said the company is considering making cars in Vietnam when the sales reach a reasonable level. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Vietnam is planning to set up a new factory with the capacity of 50,000 products in Vietnam, which would also assemble electric cars.

Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base

Ford Vietnam has recently completed the upgrading of the assembling factory in Hai Duong province, capitalized at $80 million, raising the total capacity to 40,000 products a year.

Hyundai from South Korea has teamed up with Vietnam’s Thanh Cong Group to build a new factory, with 100,000 products a year, in Gia Vien, Ninh Binh.

Regarding car parts production, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said some foreign investors have shown interest in the automobile industry in Vietnam and are waiting for signs from state management agencies.

These are great opportunities coming from the wave of relocationsof production bases after Covid-19.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is building a plan to develop an ecosystem for the automobile industry which is expected to be submitted to the government in the time to come.

Under the plan, Vietnam’s enterprises will be capable of making supporting products highly competitive, meeting 45 percent of needs for domestic production and consumption by 2025 and 70 percent by 2030.

In terms of quantity, it is expected that Vietnam would have 1,000 enterprises by 2025 and 2,000 by 2030, capable of providing components to automobile assembling in the Vietnamese territory. Of these, 30 percent are Vietnamese enterprises.

Vietnam’s automobile supporting industries remain weak. In the personal car segment, less than 80 enterprises provide car parts to 10 original manufacturers, which include 18 first-class vendors and 58 second- and third-class ones.

The manufacturer which has the highest number of on-spot vendors is Toyota Vietnam, with 28 enterprises.

The figure is modest compared with nearly 2,000 vendors in Thailand, an automobile manufacturing base in Southeast Asia. The components provided by Vietnamese vendors are simple ones such as batteries, large-size plastic parts and seats.

The goals set by MPI of having 1,000 car part manufacturing enterprises by 2025 and 2,000 enterprises by 2030 are very ambitious.

Will the dream come true?

Nguyen Minh Dong, a well-known automobile expert, said that in order to become a car manufacturing base in the region, Vietnam not only needs to maintain and expand the operation of original manufacturers, but also needs powerful component manufacturing enterprises.

Vietnam’s automobile supporting industries remain weak. In the personal car segment, less than 80 enterprises provide car parts to 10 original manufacturers, which include 18 first-class vendors and 58 second- and third-class ones.
 

The problem is that Vietnam needs to attract the world’s leading car part manufacturing enterprises and develop Vietnamese enterprises at the same time.

However, the output of cars with 16 seats or less by original manufacturers in Vietnam is very low, just 200,000 cars of different kinds, or just half of the total capacity. Meanwhile, Thailand puts out more than 2 million products a year and Indonesia 1.2 million.

The low output leads to high production costs. Vietnamese incomes are still low, which explains why only 3 percent of the population have their own cars.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) predicts that the Vietnamese market may have a scale of 800,000 cars by 2025 and 1.7 million by 2035.

Though the market has high potential, no one can say for sure if Vietnam will become an automobile manufacturing base.

Returning to Suzuki, Toshiyuki Takahara said the investment to make cars in Vietnam is only under consideration.

If relying on imported car parts, investment in Vietnam would be ineffective because of high production costs. Therefore, at this moment, importing CBU cars for distribution in Vietnam remains the most reasonable choice for Suzuki.

MPI said that foreign investors have shown their interest in Vietnam, but are still awaiting ‘signals’ from management agencies. ‘Signals’ means the incentives to develop the automobile industry.

The automobile industry develops based on scale and output. Only when the sales are big enough will production have opportunities to develop.

And in order to obtain a large market, it is necessary to apply policies which allow cars to be made at reasonable prices, competitive with imports, and to encourage Vietnamese people to use domestically made products.

MOIT in 2017 proposed amending the luxury tax law by exempting taxes on the added value created in Vietnam, in order to reduce production costs, thus helping increase the output and increase the localization ratio.

The government, in its Resolution No 115 on solutions to encourage the development of supporting industries, asked the Ministry of Finance to amend the luxury tax law to submit to the 14th National Assembly session. However, this has not been included in the agenda of the ongoing session.

Meanwhile, the enterprises that have made big investments in automobile manufacturing and supporting industries, but still cannot enjoy incentives, may face high risks, because domestically made products can't compete well with imports. 

Tran Thuy

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Gov’t support aids automobile industry

Gov’t support aids automobile industry

The domestic automobile industry was forecast to thrive, given the Government’s supports in tax policies for imported automobile components coupled with the increasing income of citizens.

 
 

Other News

.
Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&amp;As
Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

How to attract talent
How to attract talent
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

VietNamNet introduces an article by National Assembly Deputy Le Thanh Van on the draft national strategy to attract and use talents, which can be seen as comments to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
FEATUREicon  09/11/2020 

Many experts are questioning whether President Joe Biden's policy will be different from former President Barack Obama’s.

Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
FEATUREicon  08/11/2020 

A handmade paper postcard is priced at VND20,000 in Vietnam, but it can be sold for a price 10 times higher on Amazon. Putting Vietnam’s products on sale on marketplaces is the way to penetrate the US market quickly.

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
FEATUREicon  08/11/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

The first session of the National Assembly's discussion on the socio-economic situation that was broadcast live yesterday attracted the attention of voters and people nationwide.

A tough road awaits the new US President
A tough road awaits the new US President
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

Any newly-elected US President will have to face two great challenges. The first is to deal with the problem between pandemic control and socio-economic development. The second is how to close the division and strengthen solidarity within America.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/11/2020 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 