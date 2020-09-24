Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/10/2020 19:48:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vision and development goals of Vietnam

02/10/2020    17:30 GMT+7

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Many enthusiastic responses have been introduced to raise awareness of the opinions in the article and contribute to the completion of solutions and measures to properly conduct the 13th National Party Congress, bringing the country into a new stage of development. VietNamNet introduces an article by Dr. Nguyen Manh Hung, from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

Tầm nhìn và mục tiêu phát triển của Việt Nam

To become a developed country

In the middle of the twenty-first century, to strive to turn our country into a socialist-oriented developed country. As the article stated, this clearly shows inheritance and development, continuity and completeness in the process of building socialism in our country.

Looking back, we know that the 8th National Party Congress documents defined the target by 2020, striving to turn our country basically become an industrial country. Documents of the 9th, 10th and 11th National Party Congresses continue to affirm: create a foundation for our country to basically become a modern industrial country by 2020. This target is also set out in the socio-economic development strategy for the period 2001-2010.

The upcoming National Party Congress needs to have a vision to the middle of the 21st century

The national construction platform in the period of transition to socialism (revised in 2011) also determines: by the middle of the 21st century, to strive to build our country into a socialist-oriented modern industrial nation. Documents of the 12th National Party Congress reiterates this goal in a new period but does not specify a specific time as before, as follows: striving to soon turn our country basically into a modern industrial country.

Obviously, from the 8th to the 12th Party Congress, the goal of becoming an industrial country has been determined relatively consistently, but the actual implementation has encountered a number of problems in both theory and practice:

First, the determination of the goal of "basically becoming an industrial country" (8th Party Congress) or later being adjusted to "basically becoming an industrial country in the modern direction" (9th, 10th, 11th and 12th Party Congress) is cautious but it is unclear and cannot be quantified, especially for the concepts "basically" and "in the modern direction". Some many studies tried to clarify these concepts, especially to quantify the set goals, but they have not reached an agreement.

According to the national development target, from the 8th Party Congress, many localities also set the target to become an industrial province or a modern industrial province. This leads to widespread industrial development, even in localities that do not have advantages to develop this field. Consequently, the economic structure is distorted, natural resources are exhausted and the environment is devastated.

Documents of the 12th Party Congress and the 30-year summary report on the Doi Moi (renovation) said: Creating the foundation to basically become a modern-oriented industrial country did not achieve the set target.

Tầm nhìn và mục tiêu phát triển của Việt Nam

Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Second, in reality, the understanding of an "industrial country" is often relatively simple, even superficial, only paying much attention and emphasizing on economic structure instead of issues such as social development, technology level, environmental protection, human development ... In order to avoid simple understanding of "industrial country" (in the sense of focusing only on increasing the proportion of industry in the economic structure, leading to masses industrial development, including outdated industries), we introduced the term "modern-oriented industrial country" and proceeded to become "modern industrial country". These are also unique terms of Vietnam, not based on the world's classification.

However, in the context of rapid progress in science and technology, especially under the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, many new economic models have emerged, such as knowledge-based economy, circular economy, sharing economy, weightless economy... which are completely different from the traditional economic model, with very new features, especially the blurring of boundaries between the agriculture, industry and service sectors. The countries in the world have no longer approached the target of becoming an industrial country for a long time.

With the spirit of maximizing democracy and listening to the people, the draft documents submitted to the 13th Party Congress proposed two options for defining the goals: Option 1: Vietnam will become a developed, high-income country; Option 2: Vietnam will become a modern industrial country with high income. Many opinions of delegates, officials, party members, experts, scientists ... presented at grassroots and higher-level Party Congresses all agreed that the goal should be set: Vietnam becomes a developed country.

 

In accordance with the times

There are many ways to group countries based on different criteria. Each international organization has its own way of grouping countries according to its purpose and they have adjusted the grouping method towards simplicity, easy to understand and make comparison. However, we would like to reiterate that in the world today the term "industrial country" does not have much practical meaning for setting development goals or policy directions.

Even the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is now paying more attention to the modes and objectives of industrialization. In the Lima Declaration in December 2013, UNIDO set out the goal of developing sustainable and inclusive industry. UNIDO emphasizes the ninth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on: promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and encouraging innovation.

The UNIDO Industrial Development Report uses the terms "industry" and "development" in grouping economies, including: i) industrialized economies; ii) newly emerging industrial economies; iii) other developing economies; and iv) least developed economies. Vietnam is classified in the group: "other developing economies" in the Asia and Pacific region.

International organizations such as International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Trade Organization (WTO), United Nations (UN) etc. use the method of grouping countries and economies by level of development or more specifically the per capita income, with the two quite common groups: i) 'developing' countries (i.e. low-income and middle-income countries); and ii) “developed” countries (ie high-income countries).

This classification has been used by many international organizations and countries to define the terms of aid (such as: identifying grants or loans; determining interest rates and fees), preferential regimes when joining free trade agreements, rights and obligations to participate in cooperation programs, etc. The OECD's Development Assistance Committee distinguishes between two groups of countries: "developed countries" and "developing countries", in which developing countries can receive official development assistance. After moving from the group of low-income countries to middle-income countries, a country will also be subject to review of aid terms by international organizations and developed countries, especially non-refundable aid.

In the United Nations statistical system, although there is no official regulation, since 1996, the classification of member countries into developed and developing countries has been applied, mainly for statistical purposes but not for an official assessment of a country's level of development.

However, this classification has increasingly become formal, as it has been used in assessing the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Based on the Human Development Index (HDI), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) identifies developed countries as those in the top 25% of the HDI; Developing countries are among the remaining 75%.

The IMF classifies economies into two groups: i) advanced economies (actually developed economies); and ii) developing economies and newly emerging markets. This classification is based on the main criteria, including: i) income per capita; ii) export diversification (oil exporting countries are not counted as advanced economies since oil accounts for more than 70% of their export value); iii) the degree of integration into the global financial system.

However, these are not the only criteria for ranking economies. The goal of the IMF is to present a method to organize and classify data accordingly. IMF also made adjustments when the above indexes had major changes. For example, when Lithuania joined the Eurozone, the IMF moved the country from the group of newly emerging economies to the group of developed economies.

Dr. Nguyen Manh Hung (Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics)

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

The people and the ruling party's measure of value

The people and the ruling party's measure of value

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

 
 

Other News

.
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 