When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving

18/05/2020    20:28 GMT+7

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

Apple plans to increase its orders for component suppliers in Vietnam.

In recent days, the information that Apple produces wireless earphones (Airpods) in Vietnam has been a cause for happiness. This is the result of a long collaborative journey between Vietnamese agencies and this globally renowned maker of smart devices.

With little information about Apple’s upcoming investment in Vietnam revealed, many people mistakenly believe that Apple will set up a factory in Vietnam like Samsung did. However, Apple's operating model in Vietnam is different from that of Samsung. Apple does not directly manage any manufacturing plant. Instead, it cooperates with suppliers around the world to produce and assemble Apple products. These suppliers are called Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Apple has more than 1,200 suppliers worldwide, mainly in Asia. Surprisingly, according to a source of VietNamNet, there have been dozens of such suppliers in Vietnam for a long time, including "familiar names” like Foxconn and Samsung. In particular, Samsung Display produces screens for Apple.

Therefore, the increasing presence of Apple in Vietnam may be the increase in orders placed for suppliers in Vietnam or calling for foreign suppliers to open factories in Vietnam.

That is why in March 2019, Apple opened an executive office to manage the supply chain in Vietnam.

In any case, Apple’s increasing interest in the supply chain from Vietnam is good news, demonstrating Vietnam's efforts over the years to be on the world technology map, to become a "base of electronics production" of many big brands such as Samsung, LG, Intel ... That is an achievement, a spectacular shift of Vietnam in attracting quality FDI inflows, even though Vietnam can in fact do better and make better use of the pervasive value of this capital inflow.

But it is not easy for Apple to enter the Vietnamese market. Apple also has many considerations, calculations and concerns, most notably in the matter of procedures, and business investment environment.

When senior leaders of Apple worked with Vietnam, they expressed great concern about customs procedures when it takes more hours in Vietnam than in international practice to fulfil more procedures to clear goods. Apple has proposed being designated a special priority enterprise regime under the official program of the Vietnam Customs that many other businesses are enjoying. Apple has made this proposal several times and it was rejected by the customs agency for many reasons.

 

Apple's story shows that the opportunity for Vietnam to receive large capital flows from multinational corporations is getting closer. In this global trade movement trend, Vietnam can become an important link.

Four major economies including Australia, Japan, India and the United States have officially resumed four-party dialogue after 10 years of interruption and upgraded it to a dialogue of foreign ministers. On March 20, the "Diamond Quartet" invited three other countries including Vietnam, South Korea and New Zealand to join the dialogue. This new group was called by the Indian Times as the "QUAD Plus”. This group is fueling international media with the possibility that the US is trying to move the supply chain out of China as soon as possible.

Vietnam has been named in the "QUAD Plus”. The opportunity for Vietnam to contribute more to the global value chain is closer than ever. The problem is whether we can change to seize that opportunity or not. This needs a change in mindset and changes to create a more favorable and more open investment environment for businesses and partners.

The concerns of Apple in discussions with Vietnamese government agencies are probably also the concerns of many other businesses. In many conferences and seminars at all levels, many businesses and associations have called for that change. Vietnam has also listened to and changed, but the change is still beyond expectation.

Vietnam will have to do a lot of work to take a long step into the global value chain. After Samsung, LG, Intel ..., Apple will set a new era for capital inflows into Vietnam. If Apple successfully enters Vietnam, large corporations will also choose Vietnam as a destination, from which "made in Vietnam" products will go to the world.

Luong Bang

Rumours of Apple setting up a manufacturing base and opening its first Apple Store in Vietnam have sent consumers into frenzy, but local tech retailers and parallel importers do not seem particularly worried

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  16/05/2020 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  15/05/2020 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  12/05/2020 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  08/05/2020 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  07/05/2020 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/05/2020 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

New tech heading up healthcare industry
New tech heading up healthcare industry
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
Three decades of investment attraction victories in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

Since the issuance of Vietnam’s Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 right after the doi moi policy was adopted, Vietnam has continuously revised its policies to keep improving the opportunities for international investors. 

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
Vietnam’s economic prospects in 2020
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world’s economy will slide by about 3%. 

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  01/05/2020 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”
FEATUREicon  30/04/2020 

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

. Latest news

