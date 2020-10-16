Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 17:11:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?

21/10/2020    15:00 GMT+7

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

VietNamNet introduces an article by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Thanh Ca, lecturer at the Hanoi University of Natural Resources and Environment, and former Director of the Institute for Marine and Island Studies under the Vietnam Administration of Sea and Islands.

Thủy điện có gây thêm lũ?

Half of a landslide hill buries the operating office of Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.


I taught river environmental engineering at Saitama University in Japan for six years. In 1995, Mr. Phan Van Khai (Deputy Prime Minister at that time) visited Japan and he was impressed by anti-landslide works in Japan.

You should go to Japan to see the dykes, the concrete-made slopes to block landslides to understand how they have modernized. Yet Japan still has deaths by mountain landslides, floods and flash floods, which proves how devastating the floods are.

Heavy rains, dike broking, landslides, flash floods regularly occur in Japan, and in many cases, the incidents exceeded all procedures, so they cannot blame anyone.

Flood discharge process

Recently, every rainy season, there are many opinions about building hydroelectric reservoirs and flood discharge in Vietnam. How should we look at this issue?

The current flood discharge process of hydroelectric dams is as follows:

When the rain comes, the reservoir reaches the level of "catching the flood". Recently, the “flood catching” level has been reduced, depending on whether the reservoir has the flood regulating function.

The rain is still heavy, the amount of water running to the reservoir is quite large; The water in the lake rises above a certain level (the first threshold is called the discharge threshold), the reservoir begins to release water to reduce the water rise. The discharge volume increases along with the water level in the reservoir.

When the water level in the reservoir reaches the second threshold, the reservoir discharges a flow that is equal to the coming flow to the reservoir. At that time the amount of water downstream is still the same with or without a hydropower reservoir. A hydropower reservoir does not discharge too much water because it still needs to store water for electricity generation. The water in the lake is its property.

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would be still the same, or even higher.

However, many people still believe that floods in downstream is due to water discharged by hydropower plants.

So do hydropower plants increase flooding?

Thủy điện có gây thêm lũ?

To access Rao Trang 3 and Rao Trang 4 hydropower plants, the rescue team had to move by canoe.

We can just do an experiment: Take a pot with a little water, put a tap in it and let water run into the pot. Initially, the water is kept inside the pot. Then the water level in the pot rises, until it spills. This is flood discharge. At this time, the amount of water from the tap to the pot is equal to the water discharged and the water level in the pot remains the same. The reservoir is that pot. That pot holds a little extra water, but does not produce more water to spill. If there is a hole at the back of the yard, it is clear that the water flowing through the pot will cause less flooding there.

 

Many people believe that hydroelectricity has a lots of implications for the environment, ecology and increasing coastal erosion by blocking the flow of mud and sand. Hydropower also poses a huge risk of flash flooding if the dam fails. But there is no scientific basis to say that hydroelectricity increases floods. If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still the same, or even higher. In many cases, without a hydropower reservoir, floods would be much higher.

There was a time when I lived with my uncle's family on the bank of the Red River (Hanoi). My family had a boat to use during the flood season. Every year, the water flooded our house and my family had to evacuate, leaving only 1 person in the boat to watch the house.

Since the Hoa Binh hydropower dam was built, there have been no floods. We moved off the riverbank a long time ago, but my wife's uncle and cousin-in-law still live outside the Red River dike. Since the Hoa Binh hydroelectric dam was built, especially in the last 15 years, their home has never been flooded.

Usually, depending on the soil conditions (with or without rain before so the soil is wet or not), soil, holes and leaves, branches can only hold a small amount of water, let's say about 20cm or 200mm. So the remaining water will flow downstream, causing floods. If the rainfall is 700mm, the downward flow is 500mm.

When the water in the hydropower reservoir rises to the level of “flood catching”, the reservoir begins to discharge water but the discharge flow is required to be much smaller than the coming flow. When the water level in the reservoir increases, they increase the discharge amount and when the maximum water level is reached, the reservoir is allowed to discharge with a volume equal to the coming flow. At that time, it is not important if there is a reservoir.

So the reservoir can store 4m of water and the ground can store 0.2m of water. Many large reservoirs, like A Vuong hydropower plant, hold 14m of water. Do reservoirs cause flooding? Of course not!

I do not support hydroelectricity

Water is money so hydropower managers do not want to discharge water. Furthermore, small hydroelectric plants do not have a flood regulation function so they discharge as much as the volume of water running into the reservoir. There is absolutely no reason for extra discharge. However, in any case, the amount of discharged water is always less than or equal to the amount of inflow water, ie hydroelectricity does not create more floods.

Hydropower reservoirs in Vietnam, especially Hoa Binh, are all operating according to international standards. After the dam was built, there was almost no flooding in Hanoi.

Hydropower dams indeed cause a huge environmental impact, but do not increase flood risks.

I am not in favor of hydropower and if I have the right to choose, I would follow the American model, destroying old hydropower plants, not building new ones, and only developing thermal and other forms of energy.

Vu Thanh Ca

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

 
 

Other News

.
Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

For many people, the news that automobile manufacturers have paid high amounts of tax to the state in the context of slow auto sales indicates that cars are being sold at sky-high prices in Vietnam.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

After five years of efforts to carry out the international commitment on climate change and reduction of greenhouse gas emission, 

Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

A lot of real estate traders have missed opportunities to make huge profits because they decided to postpone purchasing plans, hoping that prices would decrease further.

Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors
FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

The equitization of state-owned enterprises must place more importance on the management experience of strategic investors.

25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

Pham Thai Son at the age of 25 is leading an important division at the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). 

The Vietnamese brain will decide
The Vietnamese brain will decide
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future." 

Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
FEATUREicon  15/10/2020 

The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.

Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
FEATUREicon  14/10/2020 

A government report shows that problems still exist at four BOT (build, operate, transfer) toll stations. Because of their special properties, it has been difficult to maintain their operations.

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
FEATUREicon  13/10/2020 

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
FEATUREicon  13/10/2020 

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport project on October 9 shows that little has been done over the last five years.

Aspiration 2045
Aspiration 2045
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

For many years, the Vietnamese Government has always focused on setting the goal of annual GDP growth because high growth can help the country narrow the development gap with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.

Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the preferential FIT expires.

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

In 1993, despite many dificulties, Vietnam decided to choose GSM (The Global System for Mobile Communication) technology for a mobile network. It was one of a few countries pioneering 2G.

Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
FEATUREicon  11/10/2020 

As the global production network has been seriously disrupted, now is the time for Vietnam to reposition itself in the supply chain.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 