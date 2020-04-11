Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 21:53:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Women can realise the dream to fly

 
 
13/04/2020    21:47 GMT+7

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Huong and her dog on her day off. Photo courtesy of Ha Thu Huong

The young woman said she had never thought of becoming a pilot when she was studying at high school until her father suggested it to her.

“My father used to work as a pilot in the 919 Flight Crew Division,” she said. “He wanted me to follow in his footprints.”

The career has turned out not to be as mundane as she expected as it requires energy, creativeness and serious discipline.

“Working as a pilot, a career most people associate with men, I have never felt pressure though sometimes I receive strange looks from others,” she said.

“Though a little weaker than men, women have their advantages in the job,” she said.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Huong at work. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines

"The job is detailed and requires attentive observation, something that women are better than men at. Once they are at work, there is no differentiation between women and men, only the responsibilities to share between captain and co-pilot,” she explained.

Huong said the important thing to becoming a pilot was that you should be intelligent and calmly deal with sudden situations on board. This would require discipline, responsibility and overall – a passion for the job.

Huong now flies 50 hours per month, mostly on middle and short routes.

“When I'm at work, I focus on the job, and when I'm at home, it's all about my family,” she said.

Her husband has a 9-to-5 job while she may work during the week or at weekends.

“Whenever we have free time, we spend it together, either going out for a dinner, to the cinema or simply doing exercise, walking the dog,” she said.

She said she always feel happy because although her husband cannot give her professional advice, he is always a stable shoulder for her to rely on.

Rising up

 

Unlike Huong, Brazilian co-pilot Denise Ramos de Oliveira and her husband both work as pilots for Bamboo Airways.

“My family has always supported me and motivated me to move forward and overcome challenges,” she told Việt Nam News. “Luckily, I’m married to a pilot, who understands exactly what my job is, We help each other with the housework and we both understand each other’s responsibilities at work.”

Oliveira thinks women are perfect for the job.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Oliveira has never regretted choosing her present job. Photo courtesy of Bamboo Airways

 “A pilot must show discipline, self-confidence and commitment,” she said. “As a leader, he or she must have the ability to think quickly and make decisions in difficult situations, among other things.”

Oliveira said her career has given her the opportunity to witness the most memorable sunrises and sunsets.

“There was this time that we departed very early,” she said. “It was dark and rainy weather, covered by white clouds. After we took off, the clouds suddenly became daylight and we could appreciate the most amazing sun reflecting in many colours off the clouds. It was like magic.”

Women can realise the dream to fly
Oliveira said she can enjoy beautiful scenery in the sky as a pilot. Photo courtesy of Bamboo Airways

Oliveira said she would choose the career again a thousand times if she had to choose again.

“I’m extremely happy with my profession, I feel accomplished I can’t see myself doing anything but flying,” she admitted.

Mentioning International Women’s Day, she said she wished for empowerment, courage, sensibility and strength to all women.

“A life with gratitude, realisation, consciousness and connection with their inner wisdom,” she added. “And the knowledge that we can create our lives and rise up ourselves.” VNS

Le Huong

Vietnamese-American woman blazes trail for female pilots

Vietnamese-American woman blazes trail for female pilots

Nguyen Anh Thu, founder and president of the non-profit Women in Aerospace and Aviation, plans to circumnavigate the globe solo in her single-engine LANCAIR IV-P aeroplane from May 15 to July 1, covering nearly 50,000km. 

Vietnamese women increase their 'power' in business: report

Vietnamese women increase their 'power' in business: report

The proportion of women-owned businesses has tended to increase over recent years, from about 21% in 2011 to 24% in 2018, according to a survey report by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

 
 

Other News

.
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
FEATUREicon  12/04/2020 

If you spend the morning exercising in Tao Dan Park in the centre of HCM City, you may come across an unusual yet inspiring sight: a fit Vietnamese man with one leg practising martial arts. 

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

During its 20-year history, some top strikers have graced the V.League 1 with their talents, with many going on to win the Golden Boot.

Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi bounces back and forth, landing punches at will. She bobs and weaves to avoid her opponent, and then finishes up with running and skipping.

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Many people in the central province of Quang Tri may know Truong Dinh Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he's also an accomplished artist.

Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking football off our screens, what better time for a reminder of some of his best pieces of genius?

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  07/04/2020 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Vietnam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here’s a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  02/04/2020 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 