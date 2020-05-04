Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.
Under the management of the Navy Zone 4, HQ- 561 is evaluated as one of the most advanced medical ships in Southeast Asia (Photo: VNP/VNA)
HQ- 561 is the most advanced ship made in Vietnam (Photo: VNP/ VNA)
The hospital ship is responsible for providing healthcare services for military personnel, residents and fishermen on the Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNP/ VNA)
Clean space on the ship (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The ship was launched on April 26, 2012, and put in operation in 2013. With a capacity of 2,070 tons, HQ-561 is able to carry 200 people, operating continuously during 45 days at sea and deal with level-10 waves (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The ship has 15 hospital beds, three patient rooms and facility storage (Photo: VNA)
The hospital also has endoscopy machine (Photo:VNP/VNA)
The ship is equipped with advanced medical facilities and devices (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The operating room is equipped with direct broadcast devices to connect with HCM City’s Military Central Hospital 175 (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Regularly checking medical facilities on the ship (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Besides advanced medical facilities, the hospital has well-trained physicians, pharmacists and doctors who can give emergency aid and treatment to soldiers and people on the Truong Sa archipelago as well as the fishermen at sea (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Giving a patient an ultrasound scan on the ship (Photo: VNP/ VNA)
HQ- 561 always dispenses free medicine to fishermen who suffer accidents at sea (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Fishermen thank the medical corps on the ship (Photo: VNP/VNA)
