All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hang made the statement on August 31 when answering reporters’ query about Vietnam’s response to China informing that it conducted military drills and missile firing in the East Sea, including the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos of Vietnam.

“Such activities are not conducive to peace, stability, order, security, safety, freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea,” she asserted.

Vietnam's stance on China's organisation of military exercises in the East Sea was affirmed in a statement by the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on August 26, 2020./.VNA