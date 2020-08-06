All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without Vietnam's permission void: Spokeswoman

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all activities in its Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos without permission of the country are void.

and not conducive to peace, security and stability in the East Sea, and that Vietnam resolutely protests those

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang

Responding to a question about Vietnam’s reaction to the news that China dispatched warships and fighters to embellished structures in the archipelagos, including Subi Reef, at a regular press conference on August 6, Hang affirmed that Hoang Sa and Truong Sa are inseparable parts of Vietnam.

Regarding the news that China has set up a surveillance network in the East Sea, Hang once again emphasised that maintaining peace, stability and security in the East Sea is the benefit and responsibility of all countries in the region and the international community.

All activities of the countries should be carried out in a responsible and well-intentioned manner to serve the above-mentioned objectives, she went on.

While stating Vietnam’s view on the information that China published an amendment of "Technical regulations for statutory surveys of sea-going ships on domestic voyages" under China’s laws, the spokeswoman said that China's inclusion of Hoang Sa archipelago of Vietnam in its rules for technical inspection of domestic vessels under the 2020 law violates Vietnam's sovereignty over the archipelago, and is not conducive to maintaining a peaceful, stable and cooperative environment in the East Sea.

Vietnam's consistent viewpoint is that all activities related to Vietnam's Hoang Sa archipelago without the country's permission are violations of Vietnam's sovereignty and are null and void.

Commenting on the information that Australia submitted a diplomatic note the UN protesting China's illegal claims over East Sea, Hang affirmed that the circulation of diplomatic notes at the UN of countries is normal practice in international relations.

Vietnam's consistent stance on issues related to the East Sea has been expressed on various occasions, she said, noting that Vietnam believes that countries share the common aspiration and goal of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the sea, and to do this, respect for the maritime legal order and the full, well-intentioned and responsible implementation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is essential.

Vietnam welcomes countries’ viewpoints on the East Sea issue in accordance with international law, and reaffirms its views as stated at the 36th ASEAN Summit that the UNCLOS is the legal framework governing all operations in seas and oceans, the diplomat said.

In this spirit, together with ASEAN members, Vietnam hopes that all countries, including ASEAN's partner countries, will endeavour to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation in the East Sea and to resolve disputes through dialogue and other peace measures in line with international law, for common interests in accordance with the aspiration of countries in the region and the international community, she said, adding that Vietnam always makes positive and responsible contributions to this process./.VNA