Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

After a quiet period due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tam Giang fishing port in Nui Thanh district, the central province of Quang Nam has returned to its usual bustling. Thanks to a bumper crop and low fuel prices, fishermen can sell their catches quickly.

After selling all their catches, ships are ready for the next trips because for them, China's unilateral and unreasonable ban on fishing in their traditional fishing grounds is invalid and worthless.

Determining offshore fishing as its main development direction, Quang Nam's fishermen are constantly building and converting large-capacity vehicles with modern seafaring equipment to meet the demand for long-term trips.

Tam Giang fishing port is busy as usual. No one can stop the fishermen from their regular legal offshore fishing in the country’s territorial waters./.VNA