Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters

15/05/2020 11:40:53 (GMT +7)
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
15/05/2020    10:25 GMT+7

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

After a quiet period due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tam Giang fishing port in Nui Thanh district, the central province of Quang Nam has returned to its usual bustling. Thanks to a bumper crop and low fuel prices, fishermen can sell their catches quickly.

After selling all their catches, ships are ready for the next trips because for them, China's unilateral and unreasonable ban on fishing in their traditional fishing grounds is invalid and worthless.

 

Determining offshore fishing as its main development direction, Quang Nam's fishermen are constantly building and converting large-capacity vehicles with modern seafaring equipment to meet the demand for long-term trips.

Tam Giang fishing port is busy as usual. No one can stop the fishermen from their regular legal offshore fishing in the country’s territorial waters./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  18 giờ trước 

President of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association Pierre Grega has voiced the association's support for Vietnam as China has increasingly undertaken unilateral actions in the East Sea.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/05/2020 

Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on May 11 said that China’s suspension of fishing in waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea carries no weight whatsoever.

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/05/2020 

China is blamed to attempt to exploit the Covid-19 crisis to their benefit at the expense of others.

Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  05/05/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) released a document on May 4 opposing China’s issuance of regulations banning fishing in the East Sea this year.

A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/05/2020 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, and the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said.

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

Foreign experts have condemned China’s recent actions in the East Sea, saying its moves have escalated tensions in the region and infringed upon international law.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, as well as the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, 

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/04/2020 

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/04/2020 

Following China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago), international experts have condemned the move, saying it breaks international law.

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/04/2020 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos
Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

The people’s committee of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands district in Danang strongly protested China’s decision to establish the so-called Xisha and Nansha districts to govern over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands.

Latest news

