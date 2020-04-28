Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 02:27:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law

 
 
28/04/2020    01:21 GMT+7

Foreign experts have condemned China’s recent actions in the East Sea, saying its moves have escalated tensions in the region and infringed upon international law.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Derek Grossman, a senior analyst at the US-based RAND Corporation, said there is general agreement that China has been bullying its neighbours with such moves, including Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

He believes that these acts may fuel security uncertainties in the region and even escalate tensions.

James Rogers, Director of the Global Britain Programme at the UK-based Henry Jackson Society, told VNA that China’s claim of sovereignty over almost the entire East Sea via the so-called “nine-dash line” is groundless and violates international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He held that the recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat by a Chinese coast guard vessel in the vicinity of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago was dangerous and unacceptable.

China’s unlawful sovereignty claims and excessive actions in the East Sea are undermining international law and causing insecurity in the region, he noted, adding that countries that comply with international law and those that play a major role in protecting the law-based international system need to condemn such actions.

Meanwhile, the Russian news agency ANNA-News quoted experts in the country as describing China’s recent naming of geographical features in the East Sea as a breach of international law.

They said that according to the 1982 UNCLOS, states cannot claim sovereignty over an underwater object if it is not within 12 nautical miles of baselines. China’s naming of islands, reefs, and features on the seabed of the East Sea is therefore groundless and violates international law.

ANNA-News also noted that, in recent years, China’s creation of artificial islands and development of infrastructure in the waters have faced international discontent.

 

Russian specialists earlier condemned China’s declaration of the establishemtn of two districts within so-called “Sansha city”, saying the move runs counter to international law.

On the Times of India, journalist Rudroneel Ghosh wrote that China’s establishment of “Xisha district” (which in fact is Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago) and “Nansha district” (which is Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago) within so-called “Sansha city” is a unilateral move and undermines regional stability.

On April 19, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang stated that: “Vietnam has strongly affirmed many times that it has sufficient historical evidence and legal foundation testifying to its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa Archipelagos.”

She highlighted Vietnam’s consistent viewpoint that it strongly objects to the establishment of so-called “Sansha city” and related actions, as they have seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, been valueless, unrecognised, and not beneficial to friendship among countries, and have complicated the situation in the East Sea, the region, and the world.

“Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty, abolish wrongful decisions made relating to these moves, and not commit similar acts in the future,” the spokesperson added./.VNA

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

The people’s committee of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands district in Danang strongly protested China’s decision to establish the so-called Xisha and Nansha districts to govern over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands.

China's action condemned as &quot;provocative&quot;, &quot;illegal&quot;

China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

 
 

Other News

.
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15 giờ trước 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, as well as the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, 

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/04/2020 

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/04/2020 

Following China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago), international experts have condemned the move, saying it breaks international law.

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/04/2020 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos
Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

The people’s committee of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands district in Danang strongly protested China’s decision to establish the so-called Xisha and Nansha districts to govern over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands.

China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue
Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/04/2020 

Vietnam has taken correct and timely action on the East Sea issue by sending a diplomatic note to the UN Secretary General to oppose China's claim over the East Sea and assert Vietnam’s sovereignty

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/04/2020 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/04/2020 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/04/2020 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/04/2020 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/04/2020 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 