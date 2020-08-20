Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

She made the statement at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry on August 20, in response to media questions on Vietnam’s stance regarding China deploying an H-6J bomber to Phu Lam Island in the Hoang Sa archipelago in early August.

Vietnam has sufficient legal basis and historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in line with international law, she said, adding that the deployment of weapons and fighter aircraft to Hoang Sa not only is a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty but also further exacerbates the situation in the East Sea.

“We call on parties to make responsible contributions to maintaining peace, stability, and security in the East Sea,” Hang said.

Commenting on information that thousands of Chinese fishing vessels could flock to the East Sea after China’s fishing ban expires, Hang said Vietnam’s stance on the so-called fishing ban has been clearly stated.

On May 8, the spokesperson said in reply to questions about China’s fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16 that as a coastal country in the East Sea and a member of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Vietnam has sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in waters as defined in the convention, and enjoys other legitimate rights in waters in accordance with the convention.

She made it clear that Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision. In the current global and regional context, Vietnam asks that China not further complicate the East Sea situation, she said./.VNA