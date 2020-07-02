Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Visitors to the exhibition

On display are nearly 100 Atlases, 150 file photos on the two archipelagos, maps drawn by Vietnam and Westerns countries affirming that the two archipelagos belong to Vietnam, and China’s maps that do not include Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

The exhibition confirms that Vietnam has established sovereignty over Truong Sa and Hoang Sa from an early time.

It is also expected to contribute to rejecting China’s groundless declarations over the two archipelagos as well as waters and islands of Vietnam.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of July 3.

The event is held in the mountainous district of Huong Hoa (Photo: VNA)

On display at the exhibition are documents relating to Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in the Vietnamese and French languages, nearly 100 atlas, and 150 documentary images of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa which have been collected domestically and abroad. (Photo: VNA)





The exhibition is held in the mountainous district of Huong Hoa in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)



Exhibition of historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in the East Sea takes place in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)





People visit exhibition of historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in the East Sea (Photo: VNA)