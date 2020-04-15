Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue

 
 
15/04/2020    15:57 GMT+7

Vietnam has taken correct and timely action on the East Sea issue by sending a diplomatic note to the UN Secretary General to oppose China's claim over the East Sea and assert Vietnam’s sovereignty

over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, according to Russian international law researchers and experts.

Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue hinh anh 1

Russian international security expert Grigory Trofimchuk

Professor Vladimir Kolotov from Saint Petersburg University stressed that Vietnam’s act proves it is a responsible member of the international community and that the country is protecting its national interests in line with the UN Charter and the norms of international law.

The Russian expert reiterated that when elected to the position of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Vietnam received a record number of supporting votes.

This shows Vietnam's increasing international reputation, he said, adding that 2020 offers a series of opportunities for Vietnam to deploy effective diplomatic activities within the UN and ASEAN, contributing to making the world a safer and fairer place.

Sharing Kolotov’s opinion, Grigory Trofimchuk, an international security expert, said the East Sea is not only an issue for Vietnam-China relations or Southeast Asia, it is also an important issue for the UN.

He said in the coming time, after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, a large international conference on the East Sea issue should be organised.

Without any mechanism to prevent a global conflict originating in the region, the international community should find a solution to the issue, he noted.

The Russian experts highly appreciated Vietnam's role in strengthening intra-bloc solidarity in ASEAN as well as in consolidating the bloc’s position.

 

Kolotov said as the Chair of ASEAN 2020, Vietnam can enhance its role by promoting solidarity in the region.

For his part, Trofimchuk said ASEAN is not only an economic organisation, but also a political organisation and has an overwhelming advantage over many other organisations operating in the region.

The East Sea issue is in the area of direct responsibility of ASEAN, so this organisation should be at the forefront of implementing its efforts to stabilise the situation.

As the host country for the ASEAN Summit 2020, and a directly relevant party of the East Sea issue, Vietnam is expected to make specific proposals to resolve this issue, he said.

Vietnam's stance is extremely important, he stressed, confirming that the basis for resolving East Sea-related issues is peace and through political and diplomatic negotiations.

While answering international reporters’ queries about the issue on April 9, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang emphasised that Vietnam's consistent stance is resolving disputes in the East Sea through peaceful means on the basis of international law as defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

The viewpoint was clearly and fully expressed in a diplomatic note recently sent by the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, Hang said, adding that circulating such a note at the UN is a normal procedure./.VNA

US senators express concern over East Sea situation

US senators express concern over East Sea situation

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

 
 

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  6 giờ trước 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/04/2020 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/04/2020 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/04/2020 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/04/2020 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/03/2020 

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

New book on offshore archipelago published
New book on offshore archipelago published
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/03/2020 

A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.

32 years of Gac Ma battle
32 years of Gac Ma battle
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/03/2020 

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10/02/2020 

As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/01/2020 

The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
FEATUREicon  09/02/2020 

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
PHOTOSicon  13/01/2020 

As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes near, locals and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago gather to make traditional chung cakes.

Authors release second book about Spratly navy soldiers
Authors release second book about Spratly navy soldiers
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/12/2019 

A book featuring stories and photos about Vietnamese navy soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands has been published recently in Hanoi.

Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community
Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community
BUSINESSicon  01/01/2020 

Ly Dinh Quan, director of the Songhan Incubator, one of the first private start-up incubators in Vietnam, talks with reporter Chi Lan about the role of the private sector to support a new generation of start-ups in Vietnam.

Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute
Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/12/2019 

Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.

Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures
Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/12/2019 

Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.

Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/12/2019 

The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu submarine rescue ship is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

