Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

He made the remarks at the ministry’s regular press conference, during which he replied to reporters’ questions about China’s recent announcement of using new technology in vegetable cultivation on Phu Lam Island of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago.

The Vice Spokesman noted Vietnam has repeatedly asserted that it has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis testifying to its indisputable sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, which is in conformity with international law.

All activities without Vietnam’s permission in these archipelagos are valueless, Viet emphasised.

Regarding China’s illegal sand mining in the East Sea, he once again affirmed that Vietnam owns sufficient historical evidence and legal basis testifying to its indisputable sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, as well as its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the East Sea.

Any parties’ activities in these two archipelagoes and the areas over which Vietnam has sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the East Sea are violations of the country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights, as well as international law, the Vice Spokesman added.

Vice Spokesman: foreign enterprises must comply with Vietnam’s laws

Vietnam always creates conditions for foreign enterprises to do business in the country, and they must comply with Vietnam’s laws, Vice Foreign Ministry Spokesman Doan Khac Viet has said.

"Any legal violation behaviour will be punished," he affirmed at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 28.

In response to reporters’ queries about the alleged bribery case involving Japan’s Tenma company based in the northern province of Bac Ninh, Viet said the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has reported to authorities at home and Vietnamese competent agencies are investigating the case in line with local regulations.

Regarding the information that some Vietnamese taxation and customs officers received 25 million JPY (231,900 USD) from Tenma company, he said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had assigned relevant agencies to promptly investigate the case.

The Bac Ninh police are also joining in the investigation while leaders of the Finance Ministry have directed the suspension of several a number of officials involved in the case, he added.

Granting of e-visas part of admin reform in entry, exit management

The recent decision to grant e-visas to citizens from 80 countries is part of efforts in administrative reform regarding entry and exit management, helping to bolster investment attraction, socio-economic development, tourism, diplomacy, and defence and security.

Vice Foreign Ministry Spokesman Doan Khac Viet made the remarks at the ministry’s regular press conference on May 28 in reply to reporters’ questions about Vietnam granting e-visas for citizens from the 80 countries from July 1.

He noted that based on the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam, approved by the National Assembly on November 25, 2019, the Government recently issued a resolution on the list of countries whose citizens are entitled to an e-visa and the list of international ports of entry via which foreigners with e-visas can enter and exit the country. This resolution will take effect on July 1.

The issuance of the resolution aims to carry out Vietnam’s administrative reform policy, especially in entry and exit management, thereby creating additional conditions for investment attraction, socio-economic development, tourism, diplomacy, and defence and security, according to Viet.

Vietnam considering loosening immigration policies, resuming flights

Vice Foreign Ministry Spokesman Doan Khac Viet has said ministries and agencies are preparing a proposal to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Prime Minister to loosen immigration policies and resume a number of air routes, trade, tourism, and investment, with an eye kept on developments of the pandemic in the country and the world.

During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 18, Viet said the move is in compliance with the Prime Minister’s direction.

His statement was in response to reporters’ questions about when Vietnam will resume transport links and trade with foreign countries./.

Foreign Ministry: Vietnam recovers economy during, after COVID-19

Vietnam has adopted synchronous policies and measures to recover its economy both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Foreign Ministry Spokesman Doan Khac Viet has said.

During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 28, Viet said Vietnam has controlled and repelled the pandemic via drastic and effective action despite complex developments in the region and the world, thus laying an important foundation for strengthening trust among domestic and foreign investors.

He made the statement in reply to reporters’ questions about the fact that a wave of foreign investment is moving from China to elsewhere, with Vietnam being one of the most promising destinations.

Apart from effective counter-measures, he said, the Vietnamese Government has consistently followed a policy of boosting socio-economic development to improve economic resilience.

Vietnam is maintaining supply chains, promoting domestic trade and services and those between Vietnam and other countries, continuing to improve its business climate by slashing corporate costs and administrative procedures, and developing infrastructure and logistics.

It is also actively realising free trade agreements with partners and addressing difficulties faced by investors, including creating the conditions necessary for experts and highly-skilled workers to work in Vietnam while ensuring safe and effective pandemic prevention and control, he said./.

Agreements give new boost to Vietnam-EU partnership: Vice Foreign Affairs Spokesman

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) are expected to create new momentum for the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two sides, Vice Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet has said.

At the ministry’s regular press conference on May 28, Viet responded to reporters’ questions about the National Assembly (NA) voting on the two agreements at the current ninth session.

He noted that following active negotiations and close and effective coordination between Vietnam and the EU, the European Parliament ratified the two agreements on February 12. On March 30, the European Council approved the European Parliament’s ratification, finalising the EU’s internal legal procedures regarding ratification of the EVFTA.

The EVIPA, meanwhile, still requires ratification by the parliaments of member nations.

Viet said the two agreements are expected to generate considerable, concrete, and practical benefits for the economies, businesses, and people of both Vietnam and the EU, thus creating new momentum for the comprehensive cooperative partnership.

The NA is scheduled to consider and vote on the EVFTA and EVIPA at this ninth session, he added./.