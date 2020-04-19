Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Hanoi,

Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang

On April 18, China announced the establishment of the so-called Xisha district at Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and Nansha district at Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, in the so-called Sansha city.

“Vietnam has strongly affirmed many times that it has sufficient historical evidence and legal foundation to assert its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos,” spokesperson Thu Hang said.

She stressed that those moves of China are invalid and unrecognized, and they are not favourable for the friendship among nations and further complicate the situation in the East Sea, the region and the world.

“Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty, abolish its wrongful decisions related to the moves and not to commit similar acts in the future,” the spokesperson asserted./.VNA