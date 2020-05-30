When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province.

Impressed by a century-old house of a H’mong family with well-preserved architecture, Hai decided to choose the house as the venue for the filming of his movie. ‘Pao’s Story’ then won the Golden Kite Award for conveying excellent content and successfully reviving the life of people in the mountainous region.

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

The U-shaped 'trinh tuong' (earthen) house belongs to Mua Sua Pao. It has been home to his family for four generations.



After the success of the film, the house has attracted many visitors and it is known widely as “the house of Pao”.





The house’s frame is made from hardwood which has helped it stand the test of time.



The house’s entrance gate is sandwiched by stone fence walls and peach and plum trees. The trees fill the gate with their blossoms in spring and then fruits in the summer.





The house’s roof was covered with imbrex and tegula roof tiles.



Located 25 km from the centre of Dong Van Town, Lung Cam Hamlet is home to H’mong, Han and Lo Lo ethnic groups.





Fields are seen on both sides of the road leading to the hamlet. Roses are in full bloom in summer, boasting their charm against the krast plateau.



As an attractive “check-in” site on Ha Giang’s tourist map, “Pao’s house” welcomes a large number of visitors each year, particularly during flower seasons.





A boy playing in the grounds of the house.





Grandmother and grandson. A boy carrying grass on his back as a way to support his parent’s housework after school.





Women picking green peas.

and then tying them into bunches to hang on the balcony for drying.

Visitors pose for a photo behind the house’s stone fence wall.

Ha Du (Nhan Dan)