When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province.
Impressed by a century-old house of a H’mong family with well-preserved architecture, Hai decided to choose the house as the venue for the filming of his movie. ‘Pao’s Story’ then won the Golden Kite Award for conveying excellent content and successfully reviving the life of people in the mountainous region.
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
The U-shaped 'trinh tuong' (earthen) house belongs to Mua Sua Pao. It has been home to his family for four generations.
The house’s frame is made from hardwood which has helped it stand the test of time.
The house’s roof was covered with imbrex and tegula roof tiles.
Fields are seen on both sides of the road leading to the hamlet. Roses are in full bloom in summer, boasting their charm against the krast plateau.
A boy playing in the grounds of the house.
Grandmother and grandson.
Women picking green peas.
and then tying them into bunches to hang on the balcony for drying.
Visitors pose for a photo behind the house’s stone fence wall.
Ha Du (Nhan Dan)
