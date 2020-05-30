Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 07:18:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

 
 
07/06/2020    07:14 GMT+7

When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. 

Impressed by a century-old house of a H’mong family with well-preserved architecture, Hai decided to choose the house as the venue for the filming of his movie. ‘Pao’s Story’ then won the Golden Kite Award for conveying excellent content and successfully reviving the life of people in the mountainous region.

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

The U-shaped 'trinh tuong' (earthen) house belongs to Mua Sua Pao. It has been home to his family for four generations.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

After the success of the film, the house has attracted many visitors and it is known widely as “the house of Pao”.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

The house’s frame is made from hardwood which has helped it stand the test of time.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

The house’s entrance gate is sandwiched by stone fence walls and peach and plum trees. The trees fill the gate with their blossoms in spring and then fruits in the summer.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

The house’s roof was covered with imbrex and tegula roof tiles.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

Located 25 km from the centre of Dong Van Town, Lung Cam Hamlet is home to H’mong, Han and Lo Lo ethnic groups.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

Fields are seen on both sides of the road leading to the hamlet. Roses are in full bloom in summer, boasting their charm against the krast plateau.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

As an attractive “check-in” site on Ha Giang’s tourist map, “Pao’s house” welcomes a large number of visitors each year, particularly during flower seasons.



A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

A boy playing in the grounds of the house.



 
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

Grandmother and grandson.

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
A boy carrying grass on his back as a way to support his parent’s housework after school.

Women picking green peas.

and then tying them into bunches to hang on the balcony for drying.

Visitors pose for a photo behind the house’s stone fence wall.

Ha Du (Nhan Dan)

 
 

Other News

.
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera
Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Local photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan has been able to snap the true charm of the southern province of Tay Ninh through its array of beautiful tourist sites such as Ba Den mountain, Dau Tieng lake, and rubber tree forest.

Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.

Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.

Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

Bac Ha horse race attracts tourists
Bac Ha horse race attracts tourists
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

The final round of the traditional horse race on the Bac Ha Plain of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai took place on May 31.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Whilst cheerful children tend to be the centre of attention for many photographers, a range of elegant pictures can be snapped to preserve precious childhood memories.

Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi is not only known for its old streets but also century-old banyan trees, which have stood against time and witnessed many historical ups and downs. 

Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Distinct from the hustle and bustle town of Sapa, the Ta Van - Lao Chai valley is a peaceful and gentle place for travellers who love to explore nature as well as the life of the highland people.

The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Most visitors who have been to Paradise cave, located in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, are only allowed to explore just the first 1km into this cave along a wooden staircase and boardwalk under bright lights. 

Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The rice fields under the mountains in the suburban area in My Duc District, Hanoi have been ready for the harvest season.

Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

Whilst the southern central coastal province of Ninh Thuan is most famous for its deep blue sea and beautiful beaches with white sands, the province also boasts a range of other spectacular features.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 