01/05/2020 15:41:00 (GMT +7)

 

 
 

 

A village with fairy scenes

 
 
01/05/2020    14:18 GMT+7

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

A village with fairy scenes

A ritual dedicated to the tutelary god in Loc Yen village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes


A small rock alley in Loc Yen village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes



A rock wall covered by green moss (Photo: VNA)

A village with fairy scenes


Road paved with rock and rock fence are a typical feature of the village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes


Life may be bustling somewhere, but Loc Yen remains green and peaceful (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes



A rock entrance and fences of a house in Loc Yen (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes



Loc Yen’s beauty lies in its old rock structures (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes




A village with fairy scenes




A village with fairy scenes


A fence is ranged from flat rocks (Photo: VNP/VNA)

 
A village with fairy scenes


Traditional wood houses in Loc Yen village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes




A village with fairy scenes




A village with fairy scenes


Visitting an old house in Loc Yen village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes


Langsat, a specialty of the old village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A village with fairy scenes


Produce of Loc Yen village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

VNP/VNA

 
 

