Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Local people in Chu Town even have to get up from 3 am to pick up the litchi to serve demand.

The litchi are often then bound into bunches of around three kilos and sold for around 23,000 (USD1) each.

Nguyen Thu Ha, a local resident, said that traders usually buy litchi in the morning so some households even get up at 2 am for the fruit.

The litchi are classified to sell to traders.

This year, Luc Ngan District’s litchi output is expected to reach 85,000 tonnes with around 36,000 tonnes to be exported. The harvest of the early-ripened litchi is expected to last to June 10 while that of the main crop will fall from June 10 to July 10.

Bac Giang is planning a series of promotional events as this year’s peak harvest season nears, to promote and boost the export of its speciality litchi amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The province will host a video teleconference on June 6 to link with representatives from the Government Office, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, trade offices and embassies in Vietnam of China, Japan, and Thailand, leading local and foreign retailers such as Aeon, the Central Group, Mega Market, Saigon Co.op, Hapro, and Vinmart, and a number of major wholesale markets and distributors.

