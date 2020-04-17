Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

The langurs frequently appear at over 20 sites and divide themselves into small troupes, each with five-seven individuals, including pregnant mothers and baby langurs.

The board has coordinated with relevant sides to study the black shanked douc langurs in order to put forward a preservation plan.

Black-shanked douc langurs are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN). They are indigenous to north eastern Cambodia and southern Vietnam.

The lack of water and food in the mountains during the dry season has forced the animals to move to the area near coastal route and local fields for water, leaves and fruit (Photo: VNA)