Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attend the event (Photo: VietnamPlus)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the launch of the Cavalry Mobile Police Force (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police force (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The National Assembly delegation attends a parade of the Cavalry Mobile Police force before the start of the plenary session of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VietnamPlus)
This is one of the activities included in the plan prepared by the Mobile Police Command from several days; organized the Mobile Cavalry Police Division to march and report the results to the National Assembly deputies at the 9th session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VietnamPlus)
To prepare for the demonstration, the Cavalry Mobile Police Force is present near the National Assembly building, completing the final stages (Photo: VietnamPlus)
More than 60 horses are domesticated for marching or performing. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The horses belong to the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps, under the Mobile Police Command, the Ministry of Public Security and are trained in Thai Nguyen (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The Mobile Police Command is also currently developing a process of training of professional horses suitable for fighting crime, protecting social security and order (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Starting from 7:15 am to 7:45 pm, the Cavalry Mobile Police force marches on Doc Lap Street (Ba Dinh District, Hanoi), in front of the National Assembly Building and President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum (Photo: VietnamPlus)
