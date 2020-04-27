Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening

Commercial hubs based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City appear generally deserted following the decision by local authorities to allow them to re-open after the easing of social distancing came into place from April 23.

After three weeks of social distancing policies being put in place, Hanoi began to ease restrictions at 0:00am on April 23, therefore allowing commercial centres to re-open. As opposed to being crowded as in usual weekends, trading hubs around the capital have largely fallen quiet. (Photo: Baoquocte)

The ground floor of a shopping centre on Nguyen Chi Thanh street in Hanoi is usually bustling with large numbers of customers. (Photo: Baoquocte)

With a lack of customers, fashion outlets are promoting large discounts in a bid to boost sales, but passers-by seem to show no interest. (Photo: Baoquocte)

Fashion outlets no longer attract customers these days (Photo: Baoquocte)

Popular homeware store Lock & Lock remains empty. (Photo: Baoquocte)

(Photo: Baoquocte)

One of the largest shopping centres in Hanoi even records no customers in some of its shops over the weekend. (Photo: Baoquocte)

Without customers, cashiers do other things to kill time (Photo: Baoquocte)

Security guards measure the body temperature of customers as part of the new policy. Indeed, all people wanting to enter the premises must wear face masks and use hand sanitiser. (Photo: Baoquocte)

A similarly quiet atmosphere is present at a commercial centre on Pham Ngoc Thach street. (Photo: Baoquocte)

The restaurants and coffee shops around the venue are fairly empty. (Photo: Baoquocte)

A trading hub on Ba Trieu street in Hanoi is in a similar situation. (Photo: Baoquocte)

Very few people are seen going shopping these days (Photo: Baoquocte)

Commercial centres in Ho Chi Minh City have come into operation once again since April 23. Despite this, the usually bustling lobby of Vincom Dong Khoi centre falls quiet. (Photo: Zingnews)

All people hoping to shop inside the centre have to go through a body temperature check and wear face masks. (Photo: Zingnews)

Most fashion, accessories, houseware outlets, and restaurants re-open. (Photo: Zingnews)

Nevertheless, some restaurants remain closed. (Photo: Zingnews)

The restaurants that do choose to open see owners apply preventive measures to combat the novel coronavirus such as getting customers to wash their hands whilst also maintaining a two-metre distance between people. (Photo: Zingnews)

Cosmetics and houseware outlets are completely empty. (Photo: Zingnews)

Whilst famous fashion outlets such as H&M, Zara, and Uniqlo are often crowded during the weekend, they now have only a few customers. (Photo: Zingnews)

Shop assistants therefore have plenty of free time on their hands. (Photo: Zingnews)

In the evening, the Saigon Trading Centre is deserted. (Photo: Zingnews)

A famous milk tea brand which is popular with young people has few customers. (Photo: Zingnews)

VOV