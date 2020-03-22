COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

After landing in Vietnam, lots of people from epidemic hit countries are directly transported to Phap Van – Tu Hiep concentrated quarantine area in Hoang Mai district

To receive people from epidemic-hit countries, student dormitories in Phap Van-Tu Hiep have been transformed into a fully-equipped quarantine area

To prepare for worst scenarios, Hanoi has established more quarantine areas throughout the city, including those at schools and dormitory centres, capable of accommodating large amounts of people

The Phap Van-Tu Hiep student dormitory centre in Hoang Mai district alone can receive many people in need of isolation

Wearing face masks, people line up for registration at the area

The area is comprised of two blocks of flats, with first floors reserved for cooking, second and third floors for administration, and from fourth to 19th floors for concentrated quarantine

According to the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, all returnees will be provided with daily necessities

All human movements and activities of the area are put under strict scrutiny by experienced health workers, security guards and soldiers

All returnees’ personal belongings are disinfected before brought in to stop infection

The district police, in collaboration with the Hanoi Capital’s High Command, have set up 6 checkpoints around the area to ensure security for the returnees

Many people feel fatigued after long flights

Bus drivers are provided necessary protective gear to ensure safety throughout the journey

People line up for registration behind barriers at a checkpoint

People will are required to have their body temperature measured or security checked before moving in

Checking personal belongings carefully before moving in

Under regulations, people will be allowed to leave the quarantine area if they test negative for the virus after a 14-day quarantine period

VOV