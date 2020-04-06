Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19

The central city of Da Nang quarantines all people coming from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – two COVID-19 affected hubs – for 14 days at quarantine sites starting on April 5.

The city’s authorities said citizens from Hanoi and HCM City, as well as those from Da Nang working and living in the two cities, will have to pay for the two-week quarantine period.

A street in Da Nang falls empty in implementing social distancing policy (Photo: VNA)

A beach in Da Nang falls empty in implementing social distancing policy (Photo: VNA)



The Love Bridge over the Han river is closed in implementing social distancing policy (Photo: VNA)

